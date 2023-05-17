Lakers worried about how D'Angelo Russell might respond to being benched

D’Angelo Russell — who shot just 4-for-11 and played only nine minutes in the second half after registering a plus-minus of -23 in 17 first-half minutes — would naturally be under consideration; however, multiple team sources told ESPN that there is concern the team could “lose” the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DLo getting some postgame shots up after scoring 8 points and went 4-11 in Game 1 👀
(via @AllenSliwa)
pic.twitter.com/OFUL6KWsBs – 12:53 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
DLo getting shots up Post Game. Shot 4 of 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/Bk97FhJQCs – 11:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I thought we did a really good job on D’Angelo Russell, so much so that he wasn’t in the game in the second half.” – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Lakers might have cancelled D’Angelo Russell for the rest of this game – 10:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
D’Angelo Russell is unplayable and we haven’t gotten through the third quarter of Game 1 yet – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
MPJ has as many points as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Dennis Schroder combined – 9:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James in for D’Angelo Russell out of the timeout. Lakers going with a bigger frontcourt: AD, LeBron and Rui. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 1 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
More on this storyline
D’Angelo Russell: If you can’t change the people around you, change the people around you. -via Twitter @Dloading / May 16, 2023
Anonymous coach: The Lakers seem to have a little bit of that championship magic a little bit where they’re getting the random Russell game, they get the Hachimura game, they get the Lonnie Walker game. They get stuff like that where it’s these guys in big moments they’re getting role players to step up and so they’ve survived those games where LeBron hasn’t been as effective. -via NBA.com / May 15, 2023
D’Angelo Russell tried to sneak in a promotion of a sports drink he’s partnered with after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It didn’t go as planned, as the drink was quickly snatched off of the table. Rusell, who was dressed in his finest weekend attire, sat down to begin his press conference and placed a bottle of Coco5 on the table. The bottle wasn’t on the table for more than two seconds before a woman on the Lakers’ media team snatched the bottle. -via OutKick / May 15, 2023