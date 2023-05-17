Mavericks to trade No. 10 pick to improve roster around Luka Doncic, with hope of re-signing Kyrie Irving?

Rival NBA executives expect Dallas to dangle the 10th overall pick as trade bait to improve the team in the immediate future around franchise star Luka Doncic with the hope of re-signing Kyrie Irving too.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Missed on Luka. Big time. Hit HUGE on Steph. Even bigger on Giannis. Nailed Draymond. When no one else had him. Very early on Wade. I was the first on Tyler Herro. Missed Bosh, Holiday, Booker. You not gonna hit everybody. It happens. – 10:02 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I assume the Mavs end up dealing the pick and we have to hope that tying a significant part of their future to Kyrie doesn’t backfire … thankfully, we have a FO that has made a lot of great decisions and is easy to trust to make good moves to make the team better. – 9:41 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’ve found it fascinating in the run up to tonight that when the question was asked “Which lotto team would Victor Wembenyama best fit?” that the Mavericks are never mentioned. Seriously, does no one think that Luka & Vic would not be ridiculously must watch and successful? – 5:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Wemby fun rankings
1. OKC
2. IND
3. ORL
4. Utah
5. DAL (I really don’t want this to happen, but Luka + Wemby would be interesting)
6. DET
7. POR
8. TOR
9. NO
10. HOU
11. SA
12. CHI
13. CHA
14. WASH – 11:38 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Happy Lottery Day to all y’all observing for the first time since Luka.
On a scale of Wemby to 14, how are ya feeling, Mavs fans? GIF emotions plz… – 11:09 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
It’s #NBADraftLottery Day! Of the last 40 No. 1 overall picks, here are the ones who won a title with the team that drafted them:
Olajuwon
Robinson + Duncan (together)
LeBron + Kyrie (together)
That’s it! pic.twitter.com/vl5zXhrCgi – 10:06 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Which Draft Lottery result would break NBA Twitter tonight?
@jkylemann and I say it’s the Mavericks—after tanking out of the play-in—landing the #1 pick to pair Victor Wembanyama with Luka Doncic.
This clip is from The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show, follow wherever you get your pods! pic.twitter.com/zqPAD9iltz – 9:52 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
If Victor Wembanyama is as advertised, the team that wins his rights should gear up to contend within 2-3 years. That’s how soon LeBron, KD and Luka were ready.
My long piece on how to respond to winning the rights to a generational superstar: tinyurl.com/4kxrta6u pic.twitter.com/SUSl4rHzZb – 9:32 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Exactly one year ago today: The ecstasy of the Mavs G7 blowout in PHX, & the agony of the Stars OT loss in Calgary despite Jake Oettinger’s performance for the ages. Here’s to a much better outcome for the Stars tonight. Who will reprise the Luka & Dinwiddie vs PHX roles for them – 8:51 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jason Day shoots 62 to win his 2nd @attbyronnelson at -23 261. Nelson has been played 5x since it left TPC Las Colinas. All 5 years have seen the winning score at 263 or lower. In the last Nelson in Irving, Billy Horschel was at 268. Ironically, he beat Jason Day in a playoff. – 5:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor: It’s a weak free agent class too. Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma would be a great fit next to KD in small ball lineups. Fred VanVleet or Kyrie Irving could be a better PG fit next to Booker rather than Paul’s on-ball dominance. -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / May 12, 2023
Jeff Teague admits Bucks players thought the Nets were going to win the 2021 eastern conference semifinals until Kyrie Irving got hurt “PJ… I love that dude but KD was cooking that n****a” 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 6, 2023
StatMuse: Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than Charles Barkley Jayson Tatum Kawhi Leonard Larry Bird Carmelo Anthony Tracy McGrady Alex English Kyrie Irving Paul Pierce Reggie Miller Anthony Davis Paul George Leading this postseason in scoring. pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4 -via Twitter @statmuse / May 6, 2023
To be honest, the package for Doncic would probably be even more vast than that traded for Paul George from the Clippers. That deal involved five first round picks, plus two “pick swaps” that allow the Oklahoma City Thunder to essentially have control of the Clippers’ drafts from 2022 to 2026. But given that the Jazz are owed 11 draft picks through 2029, the Jazz could afford such a haul. -via / May 16, 2023
The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote last week, “My spies (are) telling me that Utah in particular is keeping a very interested eye on Luka Doncic’s situation.” I’ve heard similar things, for what it’s worth. I don’t have spies, but I do have sources within the Jazz organization, who say that the Jazz are keenly interested in Doncic. That being said, it’s also fair to say that the Jazz are “keeping a very interested eye” on many stars around the league — they want to use at least some of those draft picks acquired in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades on acquiring a star in the trade market. -via Salt Lake Tribune / May 16, 2023
“It’s really about just keeping your composure while you’re going up through your shot,” Edwards said. “I sometimes try to rush my shot once I see it’s heavily contested, but I still can get it off in time. I got to learn how to keep my composure. Kind of like how [Dallas guard] Luka Doncic never rushes his shot no matter how close the defense is. I started to learn that as we were longer into the season.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023