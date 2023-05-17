Strong interest level around the NBA in Jonathan Kuminga

Strong interest level around the NBA in Jonathan Kuminga

Executives here are also buzzing about the future of the Golden State Warriors after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them over the weekend. Judging from my conversations, there remains a strong level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN

Jason Dumas: I’m told Jonathan Kuminga aims to split his off-season time in Miami, NYC, and LA. He wants to participate in alot of NBA open runs and showcase to people around the league what he can do on the court. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / May 13, 2023

