Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul's contract, view him as team's starting point guard next season

The Phoenix Suns are likely to guarantee the full salary of star guard Chris Paul for the 2023-24 season, league sources tell Bleacher Report. Paul, 38, is only guaranteed $15.8 million of his $30.8 million wage if he were to be waived by the June 28 deadline. Phoenix still maintains some flexibility with the decision, but the franchise is currently of the mindset that Paul will open up next season as the team’s starting point guard, sources say.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Suns want to dump Chris Paul this offseason, the Spurs should offer to absorb him into their cap space.
He only has one guaranteed year on his deal. Ask Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker what a great mentor he can be for a young star. – 9:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 31: @DuaneRankin joins to discuss what will be a busy summer for the Suns. We hit on candidates to replace Monty Williams and possible scenarios in the trade market for Deandre Ayton/Chris Paul. youtu.be/17LpeHDDvJw – 5:32 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BqHVDh
Apple: apple.co/453jHwt – 11:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul addresses critics after what may be his final season with Phoenix Suns (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was named as one of five finalists for the NBA’s 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, along with Steph Curry, Jaren Jackson Jr., Grant Williams and Tre Jones: pic.twitter.com/7hzPMrREzO – 2:03 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
For all the talk from some Rockets faithful wanting Harden back for less than max & at a more guiding/passing role, why not someone else instead like a CP3 if avail who has a proven track record of elevating/guiding/passing to young talent? – 12:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. #Suns pic.twitter.com/g7ddxPg9Bw – 10:46 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Warriors star Stephen Curry, Suns star Chris Paul, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:42 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA says Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones,Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. – 10:02 AM
The 12-time All-Star suffered a left groin strain in Game 2 of the second-round series versus the Denver Nuggets and was not able to make a return. The Suns were eliminated in six. Had the series been extended to Game 7, Paul would have been cleared for that contest, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 13, 2023