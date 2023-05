Tyronn Lue seeking job security with Clippers?

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue’s representatives met with the team this week to discuss the coach’s future with the organization, league sources tell Bleacher Report. This meeting comes on the heels of Marc Stein’s report that the Phoenix Suns are expected to explore the possibility of poaching Lue from the Clippers. If both sides were to agree to an expanding the pact, it would likely come in the form of a new deal rather than an extension, sources say . -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023