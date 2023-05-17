Tyronn Lue seeking job security with Clippers?

Behind the scenes, the Clippers have made clear their pleasure that Lue is their coach. Yet, although Lue has two years remaining on his five-year contract, the last season in 2024-25 is not guaranteed, said a person with knowledge of the terms. That, combined with the job security of even accomplished NBA coaches seemingly growing even shakier in recent weeks — Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams are out of jobs in Milwaukee and Phoenix, respectively, only two years after meeting in the NBA Finals — are factors as to why discussions of Lue seeking more security have begun to filter throughout the league’s scouting summit.
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers aren’t among the teams in Chicago this week in search of a coach. So, why so much smoke about theirs? Teams w/ vacancies like Ty Lue. Clippers are glad he’s theirs. Per source, he’s said to be entering last guaranteed year of his deal:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The NBA’s head coaching carousel is about to get crazy. Here are couple ideas for the open vacancies:
Kenny Atkinson —> Raptors
Ty Lue —> Suns
Nick Nurse —> Sixers
Kevin Ollie —> Pistons
Chris Quinn —> Bucks
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns tidbits from Haynes’ article:
-Kevin Young expected to interview for HC and has the backing of several players
-Chris Paul’s contract expected to be guaranteed and Suns see him as their starting PG next season
-Ty Lue meeting with Clippers to discuss a new deal this week – 12:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’ll tell y’all this: Darvin Ham got some Ty Lue wizard in his bag. He’ll try just about anything, including Rui on the Joker – 11:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back in March on the pod with @NateDuncanNBA , I set the offssason over/under for coaching changes at 7. Doc makes 6. Wondering if Tyronn Lue taking one of these open jobs will be the 7th. – 12:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As teams continue to fire their playoff coaches, the attention keeps turning to LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.
I’m not sure an extension is imminent or even meaningful, but it’s hard to see teams like the Suns getting Lue either.
theathletic.com/4522725/2023/0… – 12:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
According to Shams Charania, Tyronn Lue is the Suns’ No. 1 target in their head coaching search.
The question is, how would that work?
Listen to the latest @PHNX_Suns pod: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/u8oaPKrudM – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
And now we wait for the next domino of if Ty Lue checks yes or no on the Suns’ note secretly passed around class. – 12:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue’s representatives met with the team this week to discuss the coach’s future with the organization, league sources tell Bleacher Report. This meeting comes on the heels of Marc Stein’s report that the Phoenix Suns are expected to explore the possibility of poaching Lue from the Clippers. If both sides were to agree to an expanding the pact, it would likely come in the form of a new deal rather than an extension, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is a huge fan of Lue and the two have a great relationship. They hold routine game-day meetings in Lue’s office. Lue’s situation is one to monitor. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
The coaching carousel has been the other major topic around Chicago this week. One thing is clear: The LA Clippers love Tyronn Lue as their head coach, and are happy to remind any team that might put out feelers about Lue’s potential availability that he remains under contract with the Clippers, sources said. Extricating Lue — if that is something Lue would even want at any point, and I have no indication today that it is — would appear to be very difficult. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023