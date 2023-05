Victor Wembanyama wins MVP, DPOY, other awards in French LNB

Interest in Spurs tickets skyrocketed Tuesday after San Antonio secured the No. 1 2023 NBA Draft pick, according to online marketplace Vivid Seats. Online traffic for Spurs tickets jumped 2,200% after the Silver and Black won the lottery, Vivid Seats’ data shows. What’s more, interest in Spurs tickets was the highest of any NBA team not remaining in the current playoffs. The Spurs are expected to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama -via San Antonio Current / May 17, 2023