Victor Wembanyama wins MVP, DPOY, other awards in French LNB

Dmitry Planidin: Victor Wembanyama has absolutely destroyed LNB opposition this season. At the age of 19. – MVP – Scoring champ – All-LNB 1st Five – DPOY – YPOY – Best shot-blocker
Victor Wembanyama has been named the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Best Young Player for the 2022-23 French League. – 2:21 PM
Victor Wembanyama is officially the 2022-23 LNB MVP
over/unders on Victor Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, blocks next season per BetOnline pic.twitter.com/XwLz3Pqa5P – 1:38 PM
Victor Wembanyama says he knew Spurs would win lottery thanks to French connection: ‘The universe told me’
2023 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, Vol. 1:
1. Spurs – Victor Wembanyama, Big, France
This one is simple. Spurs have their franchise changed immediately with Wembanyama’s arrival.
2. Hornets – Scoot Henderson, Guard, G League Ignite
After waffling back-and-forth on this one, I… pic.twitter.com/eNclpvggtm – 1:11 PM
Another generational big man, another Spurs Lottery win on Tuesday, meaning Victor Wembanyama is coming to River City. The phenom will join an organization that’s been all about incorporating international players to create winning teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BvznLJ – 12:30 PM
Spurs fans, it’s been a rough couple of years. A lot of losing, a lot of infighting.
Let us put those days behind us and march forward in kinship, reserving our meanness for those who root for a basketball team that doesn’t have Victor Wembanyama on it. – 12:23 PM
Story: For a moment, after the first three ping pong balls were pulled, the Wizards had a 6 out of 11 shot at getting the No. 1 pick. Better than a coin flip for Victor Wembanyama.
Inside a gutting NBA Draft lottery drawing @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:11 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs outlook skyrocketed with Victor Wembanyama incoming. They’ll have plenty of time and opportunities to build around him with their cap flexibility and surplus of draft picks.
hoopshype.com/lists/spurs-of… – 10:38 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA mock draft 1.0: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, but what about everybody else? ift.tt/v6neX4p – 10:19 AM
Victor Wembanyama will soon join the San Antonio Spurs! Here are nine random thoughts following this amazing day for Spurs fans: spurstalk.com/victor-wembany… – 10:15 AM
If a generational big is in the draft, the Spurs win the No. 1 pick. They did it again last night, winning the right to draft Victor Wembanyama. Here’s what it was like in the draft lottery room where it happened and why they seemed destined to win this:
theathletic.com/4526277/2023/0… – 9:13 AM
All the sights, scenes, stories and scuttle from a historic night inside the room where the Draft Lottery actually happens … as San Antonio (who else?) wins the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes with a birthday assist from R.C. Buford’s magical blue chair: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-the-nba-d… – 9:11 AM
Long term or short term. Victor Wembanyama’s production & impact won’t be much different than Kristaps Porzingis. Hyped up by talking heads to be a generational player. Not how the NBA works. – 9:00 AM
New story: The gasps inside Skyline Ballroom were sharp and brief last night. They were directed towards the announcement that the #Pistons missed out on the 1st overall pick & the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes as they fell to 5th in the 2023 NBA Draft. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:52 AM
The Spurs Spurred again on Tuesday, winning the NBA’s Lottery and getting Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom will be joining an organization that built championship teams by successfully melding great players from all over the world. In
@TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BvznLJ – 8:00 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Victor Wembanyama changes everything for the Spurs. What do they do next? How fast do they go? Plus scenes from lottery night and – already – trade chatter for the runners-up.
theathletic.com/4524599/2023/0… – 5:22 AM
Victor Wembanyama sets sights on championship #NBA
“I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:16 AM
Every single time Victor Wembanyama plays he does something astounding.
I belly laugh in disbelief as he makes a play my eyes have never seen and my mind cannot comprehend.
How lucky Spurs fans are.
pic.twitter.com/BlGA5Q2YjA – 3:19 AM
Victor Wembanyama wanted to be a Spur 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sRMtWbmgxV – 2:35 AM
The Spurs Spurred again on Tuesday, winning the NBA’s Lottery and getting Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom will be joining an organization that built championship teams by successfully melding great players from all over the world. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BvznLJ – 2:05 AM
By the way, seven months ago I convinced my boss to send me to Vegas to meet Victor Wembanyama and talk to him about his many Spurs connections. That column from October holds up, I reckon. expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 1:38 AM
Situational Analysis of Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs by @UAriz_nprevenas nbadraft.net/situational-an… #NBADraft – 1:28 AM
Here’s @WindhorstESPN on Victor Wembanyama and an unforgettable draft night in Paris espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:17 AM
Spurs fans went WILD when they found out they’re getting Victor Wembanyama 🔥
pic.twitter.com/NvRcvxFVBX – 1:13 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 OKC owns the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft
🏀 Top targets at 12
🏀 Trade options
🏀 Victor Wembanyama going to the Spurs impacts OKC
🏀 Lottery Mock
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/W0eQn2WOJW – 1:12 AM
The moment Victor Wembanyama finds out he’s going to be a Spur 🤩🇫🇷
pic.twitter.com/JOPXXV7zID – 12:59 AM
Latest for @YahooSports: From the sequestered drawing room in Chicago, where San Antonio landed the right to take Victor Wembanyama, the Hornets’ lucky charm needed an emergency delivery, and the Draft Lottery leaves an order rife for trade opportunities: sports.yahoo.com/an-inside-look… – 11:59 PM
huge congratulations to the san antonio spurs and victor wembanyama. deepest condolences to everyone else: theringer.com/nba-draft/2023… – 11:43 PM
NBA Draft Lottery winners and losers: Spurs, Victor Wembanyama a perfect marriage; Blazers get blue-chip asset
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-d… – 11:06 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: 2023 NBA DRAFT POST-LOTTERY SHOW w/ @TheBoxAndOne_
-San Antonio Wins! What does it get in Victor Wembanyama?
-Scoot or Miller for Charlotte at No. 2?
-What is Portland’s franchise direction at No. 3?
-POST LOTTERY MOCK DRAFT!
youtube.com/watch?v=mQUjoj… pic.twitter.com/xN4XnyXDCJ – 10:55 PM
#Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: “[They’re getting] a team player. I’m going to make everything to win as many games as I can. And I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready!” nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 10:48 PM
French NBA players see Victor Wembanyama’s potential to inspire. The future No. 1 pick has impressed a slew of his countrymen, including Rudy Gobert, Boris Diaw, Mickaël Piétrus and more. bit.ly/3BzjLXk @andscape #nba #NBADraft – 10:23 PM
The Spurs have Victor Wembanyama, a treasure trove of picks, and oodles of cap space. – 10:01 PM
The Spurs will be using one first-round pick to select Victor Wembanyama. They still have 12 more after that over the next five years, with about a million more second-round picks to boot. – 9:55 PM
Going to miss the excitement of OKC landing Victor Wembanyama once every 50 Tankathon spins. – 9:52 PM
🚨NEW MOCK DRAFT🚨
Victor Wembanyama goes first to the Spurs…and then what? The way this draft order shook out it’s unclear what happens next.
I could also see a lot of trades given the amount of teams with multiple firsts.
First round mock on @ringer: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft/ – 9:32 PM
Story: The San Antonio Spurs win the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:08 PM
Victor Wembanyama has all the lights but the Charlotte Hornets draft pick will be so underrated. A potential Brandon Miller acquisition can upgrade the whole team.
Potential Hornets lineup
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Brandon Miller
PJ Washington
Mark Williams
#NBADraftLottery – 8:58 PM
Spurs win 2023 #NBA Draft Lottery and the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes nypost.com/2023/05/16/spu… via @nypostsports – 8:56 PM
Spurs CEO R.C. Buford turned 63 today. Just caught up with him after San Antonio won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama on June 22 and a giddy Buford confirmed that, yes indeed, this is his all-time top birthday present.
More to come from Chicago: marcstein.substack.com – 8:52 PM
David Robinson, Tim Duncan and now Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs culture remains alive with generational players like these. And the upcoming no.1 draft pick will give another one championship shot to Gregg Popovich. Not bad at all. #NBADraftLottery – 8:52 PM
2023 NBA Draft Lottery results: Spurs win No. 1 pick, right to select Victor Wembanyama; No. 2 goes to Hornets
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 8:42 PM
Victor Wembanyama has created nearly 30% of his shots attacking one-on-one, made 31 more pull-up jumpers than he did a season ago, and shot 73% around the rim this season. pic.twitter.com/lstjBD2Fma – 8:37 PM
The San Antonio Spurs celebrate winning the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/z8YP0e18E5 – 8:36 PM
This was the moment I became a Victor Wembanyama fan. 😀 pic.twitter.com/QdgbTTr4MZ – 8:35 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The San Antonio Spurs Win The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes: ‘I Want To Win A Ring ASAP, So Get Ready’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:35 PM
The San Antonio Spurs got the no1 pick and Victor Wembanyama
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 8:34 PM
The Bulls didn’t land Victor Wembanyama.
But they still must build a team.
How will they do this? It’s anyone’s guess. But the fan base is growing restless.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4522689/2023/0… – 8:32 PM
I’m in Cambridge, it’s 1.30am, and my wife is considering a divorce. I will leave analysis of the Victor Wembanyama/Spurs story to my able colleagues. Good night. – 8:32 PM
Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. pic.twitter.com/8PtycYO8FW – 8:32 PM
“i want to win a ring asap.”
-victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/qG5YlG4IAI – 8:32 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
The Portland Trail Blazers held the combination 14, 5, 8, 3. They missed by just one number on the final ball. – 8:31 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft lottery and the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the ping pong ball combo 14, 5, 8, 2.
After the first three numbers were picked, the Washington Wizards had 6 of the possible 11 remaining numbers (7, 9, 10, 12, 13) and barely missed. – 8:29 PM
SPURS WIN
SPURS WIN
PANDEMONIUM
BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn – 8:29 PM
Victor Wembanyama was born seven months after Gregg Popovich won his second NBA title coaching the Spurs – 8:29 PM
BREAKING: The Spurs have landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and will select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Unbelievable. #KSATnews #KSATsports – 8:28 PM
With the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft the San Antonio Spurs select… Victor Wembanyama! #NBADraftLottery #NBA – 8:27 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson vs. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama four times a year!
Let’s go!!! – 8:27 PM
The Spurs were the luckiest team in draft lottery history before this.
Now they get Victor Wembanyama. – 8:27 PM
David Robinson.
Tim Duncan.
Victor Wembanyama.
I’ll have what the Spurs are drinking. – 8:26 PM
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes are officially over.
The French prodigy will play for the San Antonio Spurs 🚨
basketnews.com/news-189592-vi… – 8:26 PM
The San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will have the right to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs
David Robinson No. 1
Tim Duncan No. 1
Victor Wembanyama No. 1
Unreal – 8:26 PM
OMG FROM DAVID ROBINSON TO TIM DUNCAN TO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA – 8:26 PM
gregg popovich rushing to the airport to pick up victor wembanyama pic.twitter.com/lEUWIc03mt – 8:26 PM
Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs.
Pop is NEVER gonna retire!!! – 8:26 PM
The Spurs get the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Victor Wembanyama. – 8:25 PM
victor wembanyama taking selfies with a disposable camera, is already the greatest nba player of all time – 8:25 PM
The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft for the rights to draft 7-foot-5 Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama goes to the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vKMf4Hg8z0 – 8:25 PM
I’m more than ready for a Victor Wembanyama-Keldon Johnson-Jeremy Sochan big-3 next season. Bring it on, please! #NBADraftLottery – 8:23 PM
The final four teams in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/rUTUbj2OGo – 8:20 PM
Hoop Streams is BACK! 🤩
@CassidyHubbarth, @itsthebaldgirl and @LegsESPN are joined by @Ronnie2K to talk Lakers-Nuggets. Plus, our hosts react to the NBA draft lottery and the winner of the No. 1 pick in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes 🎫 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:16 PM
Hoop Streams is BACK! 🤩
Best case scenario for the Sacramento Kings in tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery: Victor Wembanyama goes to a team in the Eastern Conference. – 8:07 PM
Shaquille O’Neal & LeBron James are the most hyped NBA draft prospects in my lifetime. Nobody else is really comparable. Not even Victor Wembanyama. He’s gotten his share of attention, but the anticipation doesn’t quite feel like it’s on the same level as it was for Shaq or LBJ. – 8:02 PM
It’s packed at Roo Pub as Spurs fans wait to see where they’ll pick in the upcoming draft.
If it’s 1 and Victor Wembanyama, the bar is paying every open tab.
Anticipation is high. pic.twitter.com/Hhz9eFVVBK – 7:38 PM
Which team do you most want to land Victor Wembanyama, and why? – 7:31 PM
We decided to run the 2023 NBA Draft Guide profile for Victor Wembanyama early.
A 2,500-word deep dive into Wembanyama’s background, what makes him so special as a player in terms of his strengths, his potential improvement areas, and a summary
theathletic.com/4522983/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/HYHS1faSRK – 7:14 PM
Remember Color Me Badd? Their single “I Wanna Sex You Up” was No. 2 on the Billboard charts the last time the #Hornets won the NBA Draft Lottery.
Yeah, it’s been a minute.
Will their fortunes change tonight with the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:02 PM
The prize in the NBA Draft Lottery isn’t a Boblo boatload of money, but Victor Wembanyama is something close:
Early column: Anticipation builds as #Pistons look for No. 1 pick: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:21 PM
“You have to sort of project where he’s going to be in 3-5 years”
No matter who wins the Lottery, @WindhorstESPN joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and preached patience with Victor Wembanyama
Listen to Draft Lottery coverage now on NBA Radio: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/x3eN1T3G7i – 5:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama moving like this at 7’4” is a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/YLCdD57Rwq – 3:56 PM
Kylian Mbappe was loving this block from Victor Wembanyama 😬😅
pic.twitter.com/62dbq8B7w3 – 3:38 PM
Which team will land Victor Wembanyama today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uu8YRdIVV – 2:44 PM
Jeremy Evans is still out here dunking on fools
…related: Victor Wembanyama has 3 first half fouls in 12:49 and probably isn’t coming back until after halftime – 2:34 PM
Even Kylian Mbappe couldn’t miss out on watching Victor Wembanyama 👋
pic.twitter.com/yL33XPKVPb – 2:19 PM
Want to learn more about the top prospects and their fit in CLT?
Brandon Miller➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Ausar Thompson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Cam Whitmore ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Victor Wembanyama ➡️si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 2:16 PM
Jeff McDonald: According to the Spurs ticket office, deposits for new season tickets began rolling in “minutes” after the draft lottery announcement last night. There were 2,000 new season ticket packages ordered within the first 12 hours following the announcement. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / May 17, 2023
Interest in Spurs tickets skyrocketed Tuesday after San Antonio secured the No. 1 2023 NBA Draft pick, according to online marketplace Vivid Seats. Online traffic for Spurs tickets jumped 2,200% after the Silver and Black won the lottery, Vivid Seats’ data shows. What’s more, interest in Spurs tickets was the highest of any NBA team not remaining in the current playoffs. The Spurs are expected to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama -via San Antonio Current / May 17, 2023