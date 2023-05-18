Brandon Miller not leaving a great impression in pre-draft interviews?

“Every team is looking for this type of player,” said ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “Six-nine, big guard, can handle the ball. Pass out of pick and roll. Make shots off the dribble. Defend multiple positions. Rebound. That’s what people are looking for. At the same time, Brandon Miller is not in great shape right now. So I don’t know how great his workout is going to be. His interviews have not been great, I’ve been told. Both publicly and privately with NBA teams.”
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA Draft starts at #2 with the Hornets.
Will Charlotte go with G League point guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller?
@jkylemann loves the idea of pairing Scoot with LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/nsCONwOuR3 – 6:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Who says no:
Hornets get: No. 9 pick, every Minnesota pick Utah got for Rudy Gobert.
Jazz get: No. 2 pick
In the end, this would essentially boil down to Utah trading Rudy Gobert and one first-round pick for Walker Kessler, Scoot Henderson/Brandon Miller and a Lakers pick. – 3:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Givony in his latest article:
“Most NBA people I’ve spoken with think Brandon Miller will be the pick at No. 2.”
Me – Keep in mind, these are NBA people who are NOT part of the Hornets organisation. It will be personnel from other teams speculating
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 12:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Brandon Miller will be a top-two or three pick in next month’s NBA draft. He is a gifted two-way talent. But, hopefully, the 23 year old woman killed last January after a series of tragic events won’t be forgotten. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3pUPkIw – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Someone will take Brandon Miller near the top of next month’s NBA draft. He is that gifted. But a 23 year old woman who also had a future, yet was killed in January because of decisions made by Miller and others, should not be forgotten. In @TheAtheltic: bit.ly/3pUPkIw – 8:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to the latest reports, the Chicago Bulls brought in Alabama forward Brandon Miller for a workout. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 7:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Players who have/will have interviews w/ Jazz at the combine:
Anthony Black, Cam Whitmore, GG Jackson, Andre Jackson, Kobe Bufkin, Brandon Miller, Emoni Bates, Kobe Brown, Chris Livingston, Taylor Hendricks, Jarace Walker, Nick Smith, Rayan Rupert, Julian Phillips, Derek Lively – 4:34 PM
Players who have/will have interviews w/ Jazz at the combine:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brandon Miller on NBA teams asking about the gun incident: “The message I’ve presented to them is it’s all a lesson learned. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and what you’re surrounded by. I feel like that night could’ve changed my career in less that a heartbeat” pic.twitter.com/r0z0e83k2z – 3:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Brandon Miller said his NBA Combine meeting with the Bulls, who currently don’t own a first-round pick, had “good vibes.”
The projected top-3 pick was eloquent about his open-mindedness to entire draft process. – 2:00 PM
Brandon Miller said his NBA Combine meeting with the Bulls, who currently don’t own a first-round pick, had “good vibes.”
Rod Boone @rodboone
Brandon Miller said he’s met with the #Hornets, Chicago and Indiana so far here at the combine. Among the feedback he received: get in the weight room. pic.twitter.com/TWzUfdoZqZ – 1:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Potential No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of @AlabamaMBB has met with
Charlotte
Chicago
Indiana
Detroit pic.twitter.com/UdUip3fmYo – 1:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Brandon Miller draws a crowd at the combine pic.twitter.com/rvFiUUmuIU – 1:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NBA draft prospect Brandon Miller says the Orlando Magic are one of the teams he’s met with. – 1:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Big scrum for Brandon Miller. Yes, he met with the Pistons this week pic.twitter.com/1mJmnpbmZy – 1:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alabama forward Brandon Miller is speaking with the media. pic.twitter.com/zQDlY0HOVP – 1:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA mock draft update following the lottery, including which teams executives are eying as potential traders, the battle between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for the No. 2 pick, and what positions each lottery team is eying on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mock… – 11:56 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson?
Who we taking at No. 2??
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson?
Who we taking at No. 2??
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
It’s been 24 hours and already I’ve heard way too much Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson talk.
Lol it’s going to be incredible when the Hornets pass on Scoot and he turns into a 10-time All-Star.
Just go watch the Scoot vs. Wemby.
It’s been 24 hours and already I’ve heard way too much Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson talk.
Lol it’s going to be incredible when the Hornets pass on Scoot and he turns into a 10-time All-Star.
Just go watch the Scoot vs. Wemby.
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
We’re going to be fine. Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller are likely going to be one of the best in franchise history when it’s all said and done. Sucks to miss out on Wemby, but the #Hornets are undoubtedly in a MUCH better spot than they were 24 hours ago. Onward! – 8:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick
2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Read up on the two most likely candidates for Charlotte at #2 ⬇️
Brandon Miller 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Read up on the two most likely candidates for Charlotte at #2 ⬇️
Brandon Miller 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama has all the lights but the Charlotte Hornets draft pick will be so underrated. A potential Brandon Miller acquisition can upgrade the whole team.
Potential Hornets lineup
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Brandon Miller
PJ Washington
Mark Williams
Victor Wembanyama has all the lights but the Charlotte Hornets draft pick will be so underrated. A potential Brandon Miller acquisition can upgrade the whole team.
Potential Hornets lineup
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Brandon Miller
PJ Washington
Mark Williams
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Charlotte should be drafting Brandon Miller right now….They are in a good spot. A Miller-Ball backcourt is potentially a great one – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
First real debate for the draft is whether Charlotte opts to pair LaMelo with another ball-handler in Scoot or sees Brandon Miller’s wing scoring and fit too ideal – 8:29 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Brandon Miller’s off the court issues may cause San Antonio to shy away from him in the draft. However, there are reasons why the Spurs may pick him: spurstalk.com/brandon-miller… – 12:00 AM
Not one team I contacted Wednesday – including some teams that might be in a position to draft Miller, and others that won’t – thought his draft position would suffer in any way because of his role in the shooting. All were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. -via The Athletic / May 18, 2023
“I think, probably not? I’d be very surprised if it did,” said one executive from a team currently not in position to draft Miller in his current expected range. Said another executive, whose team also isn’t in the running: “I don’t believe there will be any impact unless he lies in his interviews. Integrity is more relevant than criminal friends; one we can fix, the other, we can’t.” Said a third, whose team … could be: “I don’t think it will impact his draft stock unless he ends up being charged with something.” Said a fourth (ditto): “Intel (on Miller) is coming back pretty good.” -via The Athletic / May 18, 2023
He was asked how teams addressed the shooting with him, and what message he presented to them. Every team, he said, asked him about the shooting. “The message that I presented to them was, just, I saw a lesson learned,” Miller said Wednesday. “You just always have to be aware of your surroundings, and what you’re surrounded by. I feel like that night could have changed my career in less than a heartbeat. So, just always be aware of your surroundings.” I asked what he told teams about what happened that night. “Just what I’ve learned about the situation,” he said, going no further. Another reporter asked if he would do anything different that night. “Like I said, just be more aware of my surroundings, and what I’m surrounded by. I think that could have changed the whole night,” he said. -via The Athletic / May 18, 2023