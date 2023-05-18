Charles Barkley to Ja Morant: 'You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making $100 million a year the dribble a stupid basketball'

“If you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you. You can make that stance. ‘Know what? I want to do what I want to do. I want to flash my gun and make videos and do things.’ Ok, that’s fine. But you can’t make money on the NBA doing this stuff,” he said. “I just hope that he grows up and realize like, yo, man, first of all, you’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making $100 million a year the dribble a stupid basketball. And, you hit the lottery. We all hit the lottery to do something. There’s people out there working nine to five, 80 to 90 hours a week going to make $25,000 a year. They would kill to be in our situation.”
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Endless talk about 6-3 Bronny James being a lottery pick. With no clear skill set. In the last 10 drafts. 140 selections. There have been exactly five 6-3 under players selected in the lottery.
Three are generational players. All-Stars.
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant
Trae Young – 10:38 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I waded through four elements of the Ja Morant story yesterday. This was before the Adam Silver and Morant statements, but it all still holds.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Last night was a reminder that of all the people Ja Morant disappointed showing up on Instagram live flashing a gun, one man matters more than the rest.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adam Silver on Ja Morant: Honestly, I was shocked
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” – 10:39 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from Ja Morant:
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey & I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself” – 10:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Adam Silver to @malika_andrews: “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video. …The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
ESPN story on the NBA commissioner’s reaction to the latest Ja Morant controversy: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:14 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” pic.twitter.com/cGq3r1uG7g – 8:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
“The video is a little grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:04 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made his first public comments since another viral video of Ja Morant with what appeared to be a gun surfaced on Sunday. Not sounding great for Ja.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“My concern … & I though he shared it with me was millions of kids … would see him as … celebrating that act of using a firearm … I was left with the impression that he was taking this incredibly seriously,” — Adam Silver on his first meeting with Ja Morant re: firearms. – 7:40 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
FREE POST: The Ja Morant PR Challenge. What I, as a PR sociopath, would advise Morant to say about his latest incident. houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 4:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What’s next for Ja Morant’s future?
@DavidAldridgedc joins @VinceGoodwill on an all-new Good Word with Goodwill to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Grizzlies’ star.
What’s next for Ja Morant’s future?
@DavidAldridgedc joins @VinceGoodwill on an all-new Good Word with Goodwill to discuss the latest controversy surrounding the Grizzlies’ star.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I too wrote about the Ja Morant thing.
Four thoughts on the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant problem dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:37 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
ICMYI yesterday: Lowe Post mega-podcast w/ @espn_macmahon on Philly’s future, where GSW and PHX go from here, CP3/Ayton, NYK options, Ja Morant, much more:
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updates from the last week:
– At least nine Pacers were in town for optional workouts
– T.J. McConnell expecting his second child in the fall
– Daniel Theis attended Game 7
– Coach K joins the NBA
– Quick thoughts on Monty Williams, Ja Morant and “Air”
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Every time Ja Morant finds the smoke he so often searches out, a popular opinion is that he needs to hang around better friends.
But friends are not his main problem. It’s his own judgment.
Some thoughts on Morant, friendship & personal responsibility: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 8:57 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube w/@HowardBeck to talk Ja Morant, the NBA’s likely response and how the Grizzlies will handle Morant moving forward youtu.be/DEDJKQrV4m0 – 6:50 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant lost $40M by not making All-NBA. He didn’t make All-NBA because he was suspended for 8 games for acting a fool. – 12:39 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ja Morant must realize friends proving to be anything but – and fix it nypost.com/2023/05/15/ja-… via @nypostsports – 10:52 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
This is the exact opposite of the speech Ja Morant got from his friends.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch just dropped EARLY on everything happening in the NBA with the Conference Finals, the Ja Morant situation, the future of the Suns, and takeaways from seasons ending for the Warriors, Knicks, Sixers, and Warriors. – 9:55 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
Our guy @SIChrisMannix is LIVE @onamp with @HowardBeck breaking down the Ja Morant situation and where the Grizzlies go from here
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ja Morant is playing with fire, and sooner or later, he’s bound to get burned trib.al/1wb1gjU – 5:42 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
In a state awash in guns, is it fair to suspend Ja Morant? Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Discussed the Ja Morant situation with @dpshow. If this is what it seems, expect the NBA to hand Morant a significant suspension next season. pic.twitter.com/N6ernRs3T0 – 12:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Shannon Sharpe took a different approach this morning. He went after the people who have defended Ja Morant over the past two months.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Ja Morant, lessons not learned and why the Grizzlies/NBA are also at fault here, at @TheAthletic
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant could face ‘significant’ suspension to start 2023-24 NBA season over latest controversy, per report
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective (without @WindhorstESPN) focuses on the Sixers’ Game 7 no-show not being the biggest NBA embarrassment of the day, thanks to more IG idiocy from Ja Morant. @TimBontemps @NickFriedell youtu.be/kmjKp83ViBQ – 10:36 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Busy morning means lots of content for you
LOCKED ON JAZZ – open.spotify.com/episode/4PHc2m…
If Luka Doncic were avaliable what do you do?
LOCKED ON NBA with @HowardBeck
open.spotify.com/show/4WnLuqG3N…
Tatum’s historical night, Harden’s legacy, coaching carousel, Lakers v. Nugs and Ja Morant – 9:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
Free episode: PHI/BOS Game 7, Ja Morant, Monty is Out with @DannyLeroux
Eli Savoie @Eli560
We’re talking a lot about Ja Morant this morning. Up next @Matt_Infield joins us. Join us!
We’re talking a lot about Ja Morant this morning. Up next @Matt_Infield joins us. Join us!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST W/ @TheBoxAndOne_!
-Deep Diving Game 7 of Celtics-76ers!
-FILM: How BOS attacked PHI on Defense
-FILM: How Tatum hammered PHI/Embiid in ball-screens for 51
-Where does Philly go from here?
-Ja Morant
-PHX fires Monty Williams
youtube.com/watch?v=uoxtnK… pic.twitter.com/zpbiG3KPnx – 8:52 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “You’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making 200 million to dribble a stupid basketball… You got to look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, maybe I’m the problem.'” Charles Barkley with a message for Ja Morant 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jxQVVipNoa -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 17, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.” Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA -via Twitter @Balldontlie / May 17, 2023
Everything is done with the end goal of allowing the guys to be authentic, which is made easier by having Barkley as the face of the show. As Johnson notes, they never have to say, “‘Hey Chuck, make sure you’re authentic tonight,’ that’s just in his DNA.” That sometimes means he drags the show out into deep waters, as Chuck might make a Clarence Thomas joke or wish he was watching something else during a boring game, but it’s what makes him the show’s north star when it comes to maintaining a natural feel. “A lot of that comes from from Charles. Another kind of key word or mantra we have around here’s ‘authentic.’ You know, keeping your authentic voice and staying true to yourself, and Charles resonates that more than anybody,” Levin says. “If the game is boring or sh*tty, he’ll be the first one to say it. I think it was the other night he was like, ‘Hey, I’m watching the two hockey games.’ So you know, he’s the shining light of that. And that allows us all to kind of remain a little truer, a little more authentic to ourselves and what we actually feel.” -via Uproxx / May 10, 2023
“My mama keep telling me to stop, I can’t — the second time they caught me with that gun, damn, I feel like Ja Morant.” Ja Morant’s recent scandal is already getting the rap treatment … with Vic Mensa dropping some timely lyrics just days after the Grizzlies star was suspended for flashing a gun on social media for a second time. Mensa was out in NYC on Tuesday when TMZ Sports got his thoughts on the All-Star guard brandishing a weapon on Instagram Live … and after revealing his tongue-in-cheek bars, Vic got serious about the situation. -via TMZ.com / May 18, 2023