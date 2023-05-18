Damian Lillard remains focused on Blazers

Nate Jones: I talk to Damian Lillard every day. He talks to the front office every single day. His focus is on improving and what they need to do to be better in Portland.
Source: Twitter @JonesOnTheNBA
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Last night’s Group Chat, covering Jimmy Butler eating another team’s live, beating heart; draft lottery ripple effects (Dame, etc.); and a modest West finals Game 2 preview:
open.spotify.com/episode/5aAf81… – 10:55 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers would have a better shot at winning a title by going all in and acquiring two impact players now than they would by trading Damian Lillard and hoping 🤞🏽🙏🏽 that a bunch of kids develop into championship-caliber stars. And, they remain in Portland.
#RipCity – 9:55 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Think about how perfectly things broke for the Spurs:
-Wembanyama to San Antonio
-Rockets 4th and embarrassed
-Portland might trade Scoot or even Dame – 7:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Before Portland gets picking, they need to talk with Dame.
@krystenpeek and @MattBabcock11 discuss Portland’s options, the draft and more on Ball Don’t Lie — full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3MyccXe
✳️: spoti.fi/455DZFP
📺: youtu.be/kNxLE1HmuBs pic.twitter.com/ezIEahMXAH – 7:27 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame addressing the latest LeBron disrespect ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s6szlwYnHS – 6:46 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
My recommendation: If you have to, have to trade Dame, make sure you get Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola and a draft pick with which you can take Randolph Childress. And send him to a team that will win the title next season. – 5:25 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN! Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket – 5:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
My guesstimate is that there is a 1% chance the Blazers acquire Joel Embiid.
But should Lillard ask out, there would be an 80% chance that he lands in Philadelphia. – 2:43 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Trade Damian Lillard for a haul, draft at No. 3, and commit to youth movement with Sharpe and new additions OR trade No. 3 draft pick (and probably Anfernee Simons) to get Damian Lillard help and maximize the remainder of his prime? – 1:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My take on the trade for Dame vs. blow it up discussion:
If Brooklyn can get Dame without touching these picks, I’d strongly consider it:
2027 PHX
2029 PHX
2029 DAL
2028 BKN
2029 BKN
If Portland demands several of those, I’m hanging up. If Nets can get it done with their two… – 12:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The summer of Damian Lillard is here: Trail Blazers season review, look ahead oregonlive.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:10 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Does Dame or doesn’t Dame wanna be a part of a rebuild? Maybe that depends on Wemby 🧐 pic.twitter.com/1UQCy5okb5 – 10:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Draft starts w/Vic and Miller. 3 is where it gets interesting. POR doesn’t need Scoot as long as Lillard is there. Who’s trading w/POR to take Scoot? Or is POR taking Scoot and trading Lillard (which would cause a ruckus for sure), but could accelerate a quicker rebuild? – 9:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tonight’s outcome is incredible for the NBA.
Wemby goes to the storybook Spurs.
LaMelo and Scoot sharing a backcourt will rule.
Portland can trade No. 3 for a star and take one last real run at this thing with Damian Lillard.
We don’t have to waste a top prospect on Houston. – 8:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is really one of the wildest outcomes for picks 2-4.
Does Charlotte want to pair LaMelo and Scoot?
If not, he slides to three, but do the Trail Blazers need Scoot, Dame, and Simons.
Do they trade Dame now?
Even Jalen Green and Amen Thompson is a little wonky. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Miller going to #2 creates another major storyline with Blazers ability to get Scoot. Could take pressure off Dame. Could deal #3 for a win-now star. Could rebuild around Scoot. – 8:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Portland jumping up to No. 3 is, imo, nearly as big a story as San Antonio getting Wemby.
The Blazers have their blue chip asset now. They have what they need to trade for a co-star for Damian Lillard if they so choose, and if the right one becomes available. – 8:31 PM
Jon Santiago @itsjonsantiago
Will the Blazers trade the No. 3 pick to get help for Dame?
Or will they trade Dame and rebuild? – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Would getting number one make Portland more or less likely to trade Dame?
An interesting question. – 8:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Now I’m rooting for Portland to get that top pick. Wembanyama learning from Damian Lillard to start his career would be great for his growth. – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard: I been on the same time over a decade lol … I’m just saying if the ppl got different wishes 🤷🏽♂️ -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / May 18, 2023
Sean Highkin: I promise you Portland’s front office is not taking “fan trade proposals on Twitter” into account in their decision-making process. -via Twitter @highkin / May 18, 2023
Alexa (Twitter User): Muting all of you that are undervaluing the Blazers #3 pick and insisting on trading Dame. What’s wrong with you all? You think we suffered this long to go out like that? Goodbye. Damian Lillard: If the fans wana trade me … start the petition and send it in 🤷🏽♂️ -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / May 18, 2023