Damian Lillard responds to fan on Twitter: If the fans wanna trade me, start the petition and send it in

Alexa (Twitter User): Muting all of you that are undervaluing the Blazers #3 pick and insisting on trading Dame. What’s wrong with you all? You think we suffered this long to go out like that? Goodbye. Damian Lillard: If the fans wana trade me … start the petition and send it in 🤷🏽♂️
Source: Twitter @Dame_Lillard
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Last night’s Group Chat, covering Jimmy Butler eating another team’s live, beating heart; draft lottery ripple effects (Dame, etc.); and a modest West finals Game 2 preview:
open.spotify.com/episode/5aAf81… – 10:55 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers would have a better shot at winning a title by going all in and acquiring two impact players now than they would by trading Damian Lillard and hoping 🤞🏽🙏🏽 that a bunch of kids develop into championship-caliber stars. And, they remain in Portland.
#RipCity – 9:55 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Think about how perfectly things broke for the Spurs:
-Wembanyama to San Antonio
-Rockets 4th and embarrassed
-Portland might trade Scoot or even Dame – 7:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Before Portland gets picking, they need to talk with Dame.
@krystenpeek and @MattBabcock11 discuss Portland’s options, the draft and more on Ball Don’t Lie — full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3MyccXe
✳️: spoti.fi/455DZFP
📺: youtu.be/kNxLE1HmuBs pic.twitter.com/ezIEahMXAH – 7:27 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame addressing the latest LeBron disrespect ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s6szlwYnHS – 6:46 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
My recommendation: If you have to, have to trade Dame, make sure you get Otis Thorpe, Marcelo Nicola and a draft pick with which you can take Randolph Childress. And send him to a team that will win the title next season. – 5:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
My guesstimate is that there is a 1% chance the Blazers acquire Joel Embiid.
But should Lillard ask out, there would be an 80% chance that he lands in Philadelphia. – 2:43 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Trade Damian Lillard for a haul, draft at No. 3, and commit to youth movement with Sharpe and new additions OR trade No. 3 draft pick (and probably Anfernee Simons) to get Damian Lillard help and maximize the remainder of his prime? – 1:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My take on the trade for Dame vs. blow it up discussion:
If Brooklyn can get Dame without touching these picks, I’d strongly consider it:
2027 PHX
2029 PHX
2029 DAL
2028 BKN
2029 BKN
If Portland demands several of those, I’m hanging up. If Nets can get it done with their two… – 12:15 PM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard: I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN! Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / May 17, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers finished the 2022-23 season with the fifth-worst record and moved up in the lottery to land the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Portland, in an effort to continue building a contending roster around its star Damian Lillard, is expected to make the pick available for a trade, league sources tell Bleacher Report. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
The franchise is in the process of evaluating the market for the No. 3 pick as well as examining incoming rookie prospects that are attainable at No. 3, sources say. “[The third pick] is significant,” Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said. “There’s going to be some really good players at three that could be great for us or somebody else, depending on how we approach this draft.” -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023