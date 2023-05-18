Darvin Ham: Hard to keep LeBron James out for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting point from LeBron, when asked if there’s any comfort from going home, where they’ve been undefeated in the playoffs. If anything, he said, you need to keep even more on edge, because it’s easier to get more comfortable, around family/friends, in your own bed, etc. AK – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his ankle tweak late: “I’ll be fine.”
LeBron added that the Nuggets won the game at the 3-point line in the 4th Q, but said that four of the five makes were contested, some to beat the shot clock. Not defensive breakdowns.
“That killed us.” – 12:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on his ankle: “I think I stepped on somebody’s foot, maybe Aaron Gordon, underneath the basket. I’ll be fine.” – 12:00 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James tells @NBAonTNT “I’ll be ready on Saturday. I just stepped on the foot of AG. Nothing is keeping me from playing.” – 11:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James twisted his left ankle late in Game 2 by stepping on Aaron Gordon’s foot. He was evaluated after the game but Saturday’s Game 3 isn’t in question. “They’re still there,” he told ESPN, pulling a towel off his ankles. “A little ankle isn’t going to stop me” – 11:54 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Perplexing game. Nuggets bad for long stretches until Murray caught fire. Yet Lakers ahead or right there with LeBron and AD playing below avg. Interesting series, but could be as simple as Nuggets having a better team – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is 1-20 from three in the 4Q of this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/lcuUyh3zC9 – 11:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA teams have a 6-56 series record all-time when trailing a Conference Finals 2-0. Two of the six series wins were by LeBron James teams in 2007 and 2018. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/iio15UxfN8 – 11:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves: “Let him shoot all he wants. It’s LeBron James … We want him taking what he feels comfortable with. He’s a winning player” – 11:40 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
When you’re fatigued, taking deeper jump shots aint the answer. LBJ has to be a decoy on the low block, which will pull the defense and open space for Reaves to get looks. The LBJ 3s are just screaming, “Take me out of the game.” Maybe not a bad idea if only for a few min in 4th – 11:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
At 0-for-6, LeBron matched his worst career playoff 3-point shooting performance (5/6/2008).
He was already shooting just 25% from beyond the arc this postseason 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SDDI4xHGFJ – 11:39 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
When you’re fatigued, taking deeper jump shots aint the answer. LBJ has to be a decoy, which will pull the defense and open space for Reaves to get more looks. The 3s LBJ takes are just screaming, “Take me out of the game.” Maybe not a bad idea if only for a few min in 4th – 11:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Darvin Ham said LeBron James was being evaluated, but noted it “would be hard” to keep him off the floor for Game 3 – 11:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
On LeBron’s injury and the potential severity, Lakers coach Darvin Ham declined to offer any information but added that it would be hard to keep him out of the next game. – 11:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is being evaluated by the medical staff postgame, but adds it’ll be hard to keep him out of Game 3. – 11:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James was being evaluated after Game 2 but “it will be hard to keep him out” of Game 3. – 11:29 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I gotta respect how the Nuggets got Swag, talking their sh&t and backing it up. They handled business at home but best to believe Both AD and Bron will get their lick back in Game 3. Carry the hell on… – 11:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers lost by five points.
LeBron left six very gettable points on the board at the rim tonight with three very uncharacteristic misses. pic.twitter.com/35ctU1xFgU – 11:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bron really only make threes against the Warriors now … he gotta stop chucking, especially on the road – 11:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Lakers drop to 2-6 in the playoffs when LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 40 Pts or fewer. @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
4th quarter points in the Western Conference Finals:
31 — Jamal Murray
28 — AD and LeBron combined
Jamal has over half the Nuggets 4th quarter points. pic.twitter.com/o4QHdxWUvl – 11:19 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Jokic and LeBron combined for 45 points, 26 rebounds and 22 assists, and they both had bad games (by their standards). – 11:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
People really killing Bron after how hard he worked on defense all game is wild
Fatigue is real. Somebody gotta pick him up on offense. He’s 38 – 11:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James played a great game on defense. Flying around off-ball. Active hands on-ball with multiple steals. Guarding Nikola Jokic. The big interception with 30 seconds left. But he just missed some chances on offense, settling for too many 3s and whiffing on some layups. pic.twitter.com/CbdPYZUPfa – 11:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
LeBron has played 80 total minutes and Davis has played 82 total minutes and the Lakers went 0-2. That’s gotta hurt. – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 108-103:
-Jamal Murray: 23 points in 4th, 37-10-5, just an unbelievable performance
-Joker: 23-17-12, looked a bit bothered by the LeBron matchup
-Anthony Davis: 18 points on 4/15 FG, Joker dominated that
Nuggets up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/Ku2TkxQDqq – 11:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James missed at least two layups and one dunk and the Lakers lost by 5. He also was 0-for-6 on 3-pointers. – 11:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
2-0, Nuggets. 108-103.
Nuggets storm them in the fourth after trailing by 11. Murray with 37 and 10. Jokic 23-17-12.
LeBron and AD looked gassed at the end.
Game 3, Saturday – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown picks LeBron James’ pocket, and the #Nuggets secure the 108-103 win.
Denver’s up 2-0 in this Western Conference Finals.
Joker finishes with 23/17/12, but Murray drops 37 (23 in the fourth) and Denver hangs on. – 11:11 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Bron and AD look this damn bad at the same time! God Bless America – 11:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron missing layups and bobbling breakaway dunks the same day Nadal said he’s done next year got me feeling some type of way – 11:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron’s had his chances at the rim tonight. Feels odd to see him miss a few good looks like he has. pic.twitter.com/JrSw9XXsGd – 11:10 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Thinking about that Bron layup he lost at the rim, the one he missed just now, and the dunk he lost control of. – 11:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anthony Davis makes one 3ptr and all if sudden he (and Lakers) think he’s a 3pt shooter? Some really poor decision making. Not unlike G1 with LeBron firing up that late 3 – 11:07 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
They didn’t need an Anthony Davis or LeBron James three-point attempt in that spot. – 11:06 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
I cant stop thinking of those back to back 3s Bron took right before The Nuggets big run – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
LA will not go away. These LeBron teams just don’t quit. Nuggets are gonna have to finish them, possession by possession. – 11:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jokic had Rui on him with Davis and LeBron out above the 3-point line. Instead of taking advantage, he looked exclusively for Murray.
Lakers on a 5-0 run since. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers aren’t dead yet … a quick 10-3 run, with a Reaves 3, two LeBron 2’s and a Davis 3, forces Denver’s time out.
Nuggets lead 99-94 with 3:37 to play. – 11:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I guess that evens out LeBron missing a breakaway dunk, but good grief man. – 10:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7-0 run by the Lakers and suddenly this is a 99-94 game with 3:37 remaining…..LeBron comes alive with a tough hoop and a drive to the rim, and Davis hits a corner three…Michael Malone calls time – 10:59 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
LeBron James is 1 of 20 on three-pointers in the fourth quarter this postseason.
Here is his shot chart entering tonight via @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/IrCyZsEv1r – 10:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the nuggets need to be careful here. if you win game 2 by *too* much, lebron and ad may each get to play fewer than 39 minutes which guarantees they’ll be rested enough to win the next four consecutive games. – 10:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
In hindsight, we probably should’ve worried more about the Lakers losing a game with LeBron and AD combining for 66 points on 39 shots. – 10:54 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I don’t think I’ve ever really watched a game and questioned LBJ’s decision making – but those 3s to start the quarter…
Oof. – 10:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron looks out of gas. Settling for 3s instead of going into freight train mode and not fighting hard through contact on either end. – 10:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron’s 0-for-6 from 3; AD’s 2-for-11 overall. And the Nuggets can’t miss a jump shot. LAL trails 96-84 with 5:32 to go. – 10:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A fan handed LeBron a towel after accidentally spilling their drink on him 💀
pic.twitter.com/KjN7Od9qOH – 10:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Catch-and-shoot three for LeBron? Fine. Created for himself? Not so much. AK – 10:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
LeBron 🧠: Sitting on Jokic 2.9-ing and going as soon as Jokic steps out to reset his 3 second clock. pic.twitter.com/dossQ1OcTd – 10:50 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
LeBron has averaged 6.7 3-point attempts per game as a Laker. That part is not unusual. Missing all of them is. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers were 3 for 8 from 3 in the 1st Q.
They’re now 5 for 25 (20%), which is killing them, and wasting a strong defensive effort.
LeBron and AD are a combined 7 for 26 from the field (12 of 13 FT’s).
Nuggets have their biggest lead, of 4. – 10:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Lakers can’t hit a three. AD has no legs. Looks like either LeBron or Tony Brothers is gonna have to take over. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron’s 3s & his mid-air dunk attempt have fallen short tonight. – 10:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron having one of those bad 3-point shooting nights. And Murray is catching fire with Jokic resting.
87-83, Denver – 10:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dangerous stretch for the Lakers here. Their once 11-point lead is gone. LeBron keeps launching missed 3s. And the Nuggets are making jumpers with Jokic on the bench. Seven minutes to go. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 0 for 9 from 3 in these first two games in Denver.
LAL still lead, 83-81, after Hachimura FT’s. – 10:43 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jokic is really dropping deep on these LeBron / AD pick-and-rolls. pic.twitter.com/7yDHwH81pS – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 79, Nuggets 76
LeBron James has 16 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. AD has 12 points and 9 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 14 points and 4 assists. The Lakers used LeBron on Jokic for several stretches earlier in the game but went to it more during the third. – 10:34 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I like putting LeBron on Jokic because the refs just aren’t gonna call fouls on LeBron. They’re terrified of him. It’s smart. He can get away with more. We’ve already seen it in this game. – 10:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
3-point game going into the fourth on a goaltend from AD. Jokic having a tough time with LeBron guarding him, though. Wonder if LeBron can keep that up – 10:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That Joker tip was definitely on the descent. Just saw replay here. Tristan Thompson/Darvin Ham imploring refs to review it. If they do, and it looks like they are, don’t think it’s going to matter. – 10:30 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron went to the scorer’s table with the Lakers up 10… couldn’t get a dead ball on the next 4 possessions & now he’ll check in with the lead cut to 2.
Big sequence right there. – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL pushed the lead back up to 10, but then gave up an 8-0 run, with B2B Denver 3’s, then a fast break layup, all with LeBron waiting at midcourt to return.
Davis, perfect at the FT line tonight (7 for 7) missed two more short jumpers, and Russell missed a 3 amidst the run. – 10:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron has been especially lively on defense tonight, including in transition, where he’s arguably been the best Laker over the first two games. (Not a crowded field to compete with, but nonetheless.) AK – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers already dominating from the free throw line 15-6, and Nuggets didn’t force any turnovers in 2nd quarter outside of Bron’s fast break fumble
Don’t see Denver winning this game tonight – 9:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James hilariously fumbles away easiest dunk of his playoff career in Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 53, Nuggets 48
That was one of the more LeBron-heavy quarters of the playoffs for LA. He has 10/5/6. Rui Hachimura scored 11 points in the frame, bringing his total off the bench to 17. Anthony Davis has 7 points on 1-6 shooting. Nikola Jokic has 16/8/5. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
ok I saw the replay…..LeBron got assaulted…I would’ve thrown a fit too – 9:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Missing that call on LeBron on the drive is far worse than calling a flagrant on Russell, before. BK – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron got pissed at the no call, threw a tirade, subbed himself out. Spectacular theater – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets try to run an ATO for a Joker-AG pick and roll, LeBron breaks up the lob because he knew it was coming. – 9:29 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron let that breakaway slip through his fingers 🤦 pic.twitter.com/i8JcqJq004 – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The missed dunk was funny but that missed lay in a couple of possessions before was really confusing from LeBron – 9:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong 2nd Q for LAL despite rare missed fast break opportunities for LeBron.
They lead 40-32 with 7:40 left. – 9:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron short-armed a layup, then followed that up by bobbling away a dunk. Somehow I think he’ll bounce back. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LeBron is consistently looking mortal time to get the bomb shelters ready the apocalypse is here – 9:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i have never related to a real-time reaction from lebron more pic.twitter.com/Jx8pQi3srt – 9:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What I thought about on that LeBron James dunk attempt pic.twitter.com/1siOXDyfoW – 9:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Can’t remember the last time I’ve seen LeBron James botch a breakaway dunk. pic.twitter.com/ITxmvRAEk5 – 9:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LeBron can get 60 tonight but every hi-light will be of him mishandling the ball for a breakaway slam. – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ball Arena video scoreboard plays LeBron’s fastbreak flub a couple times, much to the delight of the home crowd. Bucket would’ve given the Lakers a 10-point lead — their biggest of the game.
Still, Denver’s getting outscored 13-5 so far in the second quarter. – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Lakers win this game, LeBron is posting #WashedKing himself 😭 – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That’s four points LeBron blew on wide open layups; one he front rimmed and one dunk where he lost his grip. Never thought I’d say that. – 9:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had designs on throwing down a reverse dunk, but…He lost the ball out of bounds to the delight of the Nuggets fans – 9:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Nuggets keep playing the clip of a wide open LeBron James fumbling the ball as he elevates as the crowd cheers. – 9:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Something you rarely see: LeBron James going up for a wide-open fast-break dunk and the ball slipping off his hands out of bounds. – 9:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Beginning of this second quarter has been such a reminder of how unique LeBron James is.
Lakers open the quarter with LeBron screening for Reaves on every pick-and-roll. Then they immediately switch to LeBron hunting Porter as the ball-handler every time. – 9:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Rui Hachimura, carrying the Lakers offense. A critical time, the Lakers up 7 with very little offensive production from LeBron and AD – 9:21 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers are showing off their depth. LeBron James has four points and Anthony Davis has two points, but the Lakers have a 34-27 lead over the Nuggets with 9:59 left in the second quarter.
Rui Hachimura is leading the way with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting off the bench. – 9:20 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Rui Hachimura 5-for-5, 11 points; last two buckets by Rui were on assists from LeBron James, including a difficult kick-out pass. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers open the second quarter on a 7-0 run, and Michael Malone calls time…..Nuggets trail 34-27 with 9:59 remaining in the first half…..Denver isn’t playing the LeBron screen game well. It’s something the Lakers were successful with down the stretch in Game 1 – 9:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD combined for just 4 points in the 1st Q, with Reaves (7 points), Russell (6) and Hachimura (6) carrying the load, but LAL open up with a screen-roll sequence for a LeBron layup to start the 2nd. – 9:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Don’t know how all that happened in just one quarter.
– Foul trouble on numerous guys
– D-Lo flagrant
– Jeff Green detonation
Jamal and Joker combined for 17 points. LeBron and AD combined for 4.
27-27 all. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron was pissed at Russell on that last three because all he had to do was wait a dribble and pass it to him for a layup…..3:56 remaining in the first quarter…The Nuggets trail the Lakers 21-20 – 9:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There will definitely be times when Gordon guards AD tonight instead of LeBron, especially with Vanderbilt in the starting lineup.
Not sure how LeBron will approach that, being guarded by either KCP or MPJ. Assumably, he will get downhill a lot. – 8:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt tonight, alongside D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/T1CTEb3I7T – 8:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. – 8:02 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
-AD – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters for Game 2:
Russell, Reaves, Vanderbilt, LeBron and AD.
Back to a bigger look, with Schröder and Hachimura coming off the bench. – 8:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James ready for Game 2 vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/OSXd5upv7I – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron finishing his warmup ahead of Game 2 pic.twitter.com/SYQAKibkaW – 7:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 7:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “We have all the faith in the world in DLo. I expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What I’m most interested in tonight is how successful LeBron is when he targets Jamal Murray. 🔊on: pic.twitter.com/fwczSoIlEB – 5:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Will we see a Kingly performance tonight? 👑
LeBron James in Game 2 of conference finals:
▪️ 8-3 record
▪️ 31.4 PPG
▪️ 8.1 RPG
▪️ 7 APG pic.twitter.com/XGxuQAn9PP – 4:48 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
To switch or not to switch: That is the question in Game 2 for the #Nuggets in defending these LeBron actions. Guessing they will try hard to keep AG & Jeff Green on him through screens. But if they can’t, I talk through that they can also do this… pic.twitter.com/iBsuOk7ujl – 4:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
open.spotify.com/episode/3OFqcy… – 4:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The daily NBA playoff guide: Jimmy’s insane numbers, LeBron down 0-1 and why that rarely is a problem, TV schedule, quote of the day and more.
apnews.com/article/nba-pl… – 11:36 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:08 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Something to keep an eye on tonight — LeBron hunting Jamal Murray. From @crabdribbles:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 10:53 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
In 2019, several stars paired up: KD & Kyrie. Kawhi & PG. LeBron & AD. Beard & Brodie. Jimmy left two All-Stars to go solo in Miami. DWade had just retired. Bam was unproven. But the Heat had Spoelstra & a culture. For Jimmy, it was about joining the right tribe, not another star – 9:19 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Darvin Ham has a coolness that seems to especially comes out after losses. No panic. – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That’s a pretty encouraging loss for the Lakers. Plenty of teams would have laid down after that opening flurry from Denver. They didn’t. Darvin Ham made some great adjustments. They figured some things out that should translate to the rest of the series. – 11:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’ll tell y’all this: Darvin Ham got some Ty Lue wizard in his bag. He’ll try just about anything, including Rui on the Joker – 11:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
no coincidence this run has paralleled Darvin Ham running Rui & AD together, having Rui guard Jokic so AD can play free safety, allowing that basketball godzilla to rim run with impunity. – 11:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham is challenging that shooting foul on Dennis Schroder against Jamal Murray. – 10:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Brown has 14 pts on 5-for-9 shooting and 4 rebs in the 1st half so far. – 9:40 PM
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham dismissed the effects of altitude pregame, saying guys will get a second wind. As someone who went for a run today, not sure that’s accurate. – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers coach Darvin Ham turns around in disgust after Joker gobbles up another offensive rebound. The rebounding dispartity is now 19-3.
Nikola Jokic has 11 rebounds in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The consistent message from Darvin Ham has been a love fest for Nikola Jokić’s game and that it’s going to be nearly impossible to slow him down.
Sounds like they’re gonna run through Plan B and C pretty quickly if Plan A (Davis 1-on-1) doesn’t work. – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham said he and the Lakers’ staff devised an initial plan, counter coverage and an “escape plan” for Nikola Jokic.
“I’m pretty sure we’re gonna get to the escape plan.” – 7:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Darvin Ham on how the Lakers will defend Nikola Jokic: “We have an initial coverage, a counter coverage, and an escape plan. I’m pretty sure we’ll get to the escape plan.” – 7:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Darvin Ham: “I think it’s the most volatile aspect of employment within the NBA has been coach.” – 7:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the volatility of the profession with all of the recent firings. “The lack of patience is overwhelming.” – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Darvin Ham on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the most highly conditioned players of his caliber in our league.” – 7:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After Darvin Ham joked yesterday that the Lakers’ best game plan against Nikola Jokic was to go to his house and kidnap him, Ham and Jokic happened to walk into Ball Arena at the same time tonight. Jokic gave him “a little gut punch,” Ham, said. “I love that guy.” – 7:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
As soon as Darvin Ham sat down, he joked he had to change his appearance “after all that kidnap talk” about Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/jnu0BN7CUH – 7:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers coach Darvin Ham joked he needed to change his appearance after the kidnapping Joker line he offered yesterday. Said the two walked into the arena together.
“He gave me a funny little gut punch. … I love that kid.” – 7:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on him shaving his beard: “I had to change my appearance after all that kidnapping talk.”
Ham said that Nikola Jokic gave him a playful gut punch when he saw him earlier.
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
I’m interested to see how the #Nuggets guard all the off-ball LeBron action. He’s averaging the lowest playoffs usage rate of his career (25.7), but now is extremely dangerous catching the ball in positions to immediately score. Some clever Xs and Os from Darvin Ham & his staff. pic.twitter.com/xNTZ6ONylQ – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on LeBron and AD combining to shoot 13-for-34: “We missed some pretty good looks.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 18, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the adjustment LAL made in the 2nd half to put Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokic more often, and keep Anthony Davis off him as a help defender. LAL outscored DEN 72-60 in that half, trimming a 21-point deficit to as few as 3, but it wasn’t enough. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 16, 2023
Law Murray: Tonight tied LeBron James’ most 3s attempted without a make (0/6) in his postseason career. Previous time was Game 1 of 2008 semifinals at Boston — 15 years ago. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / May 18, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Denver wins Game 2 108-103 with Jamal Murray scoring more points in the 4th Q (23 of his 37) than LeBron James had for the game (22 points). Reaves 22p 5a; Rui 21p on 8-of-10; AD 18p on 4-of-15 14r 4a 4b; D-Lo 10p 5a. Game 3 is Saturday night in L.A. -via Twitter @mcten / May 18, 2023