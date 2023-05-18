Darvin Ham: We have all the faith in the world in D'Angelo Russell

Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “We have all the faith in the world in DLo. I expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:06 PM
Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “We have all the faith in the world in DLo. I expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:05 PM
Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
open.spotify.com/episode/3OFqcy… – 4:00 PM
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
open.spotify.com/episode/3OFqcy… – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown yesterday on D’Angelo Russell: “We took D-Lo out of the game. That was our goal, to get him involved in everything.”
“He’s not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”
Michael Malone said how much Russell plays tonight will be “an interesting storyline.” pic.twitter.com/LSSYnmV3UH – 2:31 PM
Bruce Brown yesterday on D’Angelo Russell: “We took D-Lo out of the game. That was our goal, to get him involved in everything.”
“He’s not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”
Michael Malone said how much Russell plays tonight will be “an interesting storyline.” pic.twitter.com/LSSYnmV3UH – 2:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers might start Rui Hachimura; worried they’d ‘lose’ D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:48 PM
Lakers might start Rui Hachimura; worried they’d ‘lose’ D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:08 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:08 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The matchup data had these makes as D’Angelo Russell as the defender.
Whew buddy. pic.twitter.com/gKQJkhDJr2 – 5:01 PM
The matchup data had these makes as D’Angelo Russell as the defender.
Whew buddy. pic.twitter.com/gKQJkhDJr2 – 5:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DLo getting some postgame shots up after scoring 8 points and went 4-11 in Game 1 👀
(via @AllenSliwa)
pic.twitter.com/OFUL6KWsBs – 12:53 AM
DLo getting some postgame shots up after scoring 8 points and went 4-11 in Game 1 👀
(via @AllenSliwa)
pic.twitter.com/OFUL6KWsBs – 12:53 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
DLo getting shots up Post Game. Shot 4 of 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/Bk97FhJQCs – 11:43 PM
DLo getting shots up Post Game. Shot 4 of 11 tonight pic.twitter.com/Bk97FhJQCs – 11:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I thought we did a really good job on D’Angelo Russell, so much so that he wasn’t in the game in the second half.” – 11:37 PM
Michael Malone: “I thought we did a really good job on D’Angelo Russell, so much so that he wasn’t in the game in the second half.” – 11:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Darvin Ham has a coolness that seems to especially comes out after losses. No panic. – 11:32 PM
Darvin Ham has a coolness that seems to especially comes out after losses. No panic. – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That’s a pretty encouraging loss for the Lakers. Plenty of teams would have laid down after that opening flurry from Denver. They didn’t. Darvin Ham made some great adjustments. They figured some things out that should translate to the rest of the series. – 11:24 PM
That’s a pretty encouraging loss for the Lakers. Plenty of teams would have laid down after that opening flurry from Denver. They didn’t. Darvin Ham made some great adjustments. They figured some things out that should translate to the rest of the series. – 11:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I’ll tell y’all this: Darvin Ham got some Ty Lue wizard in his bag. He’ll try just about anything, including Rui on the Joker – 11:20 PM
I’ll tell y’all this: Darvin Ham got some Ty Lue wizard in his bag. He’ll try just about anything, including Rui on the Joker – 11:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
no coincidence this run has paralleled Darvin Ham running Rui & AD together, having Rui guard Jokic so AD can play free safety, allowing that basketball godzilla to rim run with impunity. – 11:11 PM
no coincidence this run has paralleled Darvin Ham running Rui & AD together, having Rui guard Jokic so AD can play free safety, allowing that basketball godzilla to rim run with impunity. – 11:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham is challenging that shooting foul on Dennis Schroder against Jamal Murray. – 10:57 PM
Darvin Ham is challenging that shooting foul on Dennis Schroder against Jamal Murray. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Lakers might have cancelled D’Angelo Russell for the rest of this game – 10:42 PM
Looks like Lakers might have cancelled D’Angelo Russell for the rest of this game – 10:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
D’Angelo Russell is unplayable and we haven’t gotten through the third quarter of Game 1 yet – 10:21 PM
D’Angelo Russell is unplayable and we haven’t gotten through the third quarter of Game 1 yet – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
MPJ has as many points as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Dennis Schroder combined – 9:55 PM
MPJ has as many points as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Dennis Schroder combined – 9:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Brown has 14 pts on 5-for-9 shooting and 4 rebs in the 1st half so far. – 9:40 PM
Here’s how Darvin Ham described Bruce Brown on Monday going into Tuesday’s Game 1:
“I think [he] is a huge X factor for them and what he’s able to do and how versatile he is on a basketball floor”
Brown has 14 pts on 5-for-9 shooting and 4 rebs in the 1st half so far. – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James in for D’Angelo Russell out of the timeout. Lakers going with a bigger frontcourt: AD, LeBron and Rui. – 9:09 PM
LeBron James in for D’Angelo Russell out of the timeout. Lakers going with a bigger frontcourt: AD, LeBron and Rui. – 9:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham dismissed the effects of altitude pregame, saying guys will get a second wind. As someone who went for a run today, not sure that’s accurate. – 9:03 PM
Darvin Ham dismissed the effects of altitude pregame, saying guys will get a second wind. As someone who went for a run today, not sure that’s accurate. – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers coach Darvin Ham turns around in disgust after Joker gobbles up another offensive rebound. The rebounding dispartity is now 19-3.
Nikola Jokic has 11 rebounds in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. – 9:03 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham turns around in disgust after Joker gobbles up another offensive rebound. The rebounding dispartity is now 19-3.
Nikola Jokic has 11 rebounds in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. – 9:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 1 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Lakers Game 1 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The consistent message from Darvin Ham has been a love fest for Nikola Jokić’s game and that it’s going to be nearly impossible to slow him down.
Sounds like they’re gonna run through Plan B and C pretty quickly if Plan A (Davis 1-on-1) doesn’t work. – 7:16 PM
The consistent message from Darvin Ham has been a love fest for Nikola Jokić’s game and that it’s going to be nearly impossible to slow him down.
Sounds like they’re gonna run through Plan B and C pretty quickly if Plan A (Davis 1-on-1) doesn’t work. – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham said he and the Lakers’ staff devised an initial plan, counter coverage and an “escape plan” for Nikola Jokic.
“I’m pretty sure we’re gonna get to the escape plan.” – 7:15 PM
Darvin Ham said he and the Lakers’ staff devised an initial plan, counter coverage and an “escape plan” for Nikola Jokic.
“I’m pretty sure we’re gonna get to the escape plan.” – 7:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Darvin Ham: “I think it’s the most volatile aspect of employment within the NBA has been coach.” – 7:11 PM
Darvin Ham: “I think it’s the most volatile aspect of employment within the NBA has been coach.” – 7:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the volatility of the profession with all of the recent firings. “The lack of patience is overwhelming.” – 7:09 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the volatility of the profession with all of the recent firings. “The lack of patience is overwhelming.” – 7:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Darvin Ham on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the most highly conditioned players of his caliber in our league.” – 7:05 PM
Darvin Ham on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the most highly conditioned players of his caliber in our league.” – 7:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After Darvin Ham joked yesterday that the Lakers’ best game plan against Nikola Jokic was to go to his house and kidnap him, Ham and Jokic happened to walk into Ball Arena at the same time tonight. Jokic gave him “a little gut punch,” Ham, said. “I love that guy.” – 7:03 PM
After Darvin Ham joked yesterday that the Lakers’ best game plan against Nikola Jokic was to go to his house and kidnap him, Ham and Jokic happened to walk into Ball Arena at the same time tonight. Jokic gave him “a little gut punch,” Ham, said. “I love that guy.” – 7:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
As soon as Darvin Ham sat down, he joked he had to change his appearance “after all that kidnap talk” about Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/jnu0BN7CUH – 7:03 PM
As soon as Darvin Ham sat down, he joked he had to change his appearance “after all that kidnap talk” about Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/jnu0BN7CUH – 7:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lakers coach Darvin Ham joked he needed to change his appearance after the kidnapping Joker line he offered yesterday. Said the two walked into the arena together.
“He gave me a funny little gut punch. … I love that kid.” – 7:03 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham joked he needed to change his appearance after the kidnapping Joker line he offered yesterday. Said the two walked into the arena together.
“He gave me a funny little gut punch. … I love that kid.” – 7:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on him shaving his beard: “I had to change my appearance after all that kidnapping talk.”
Ham said that Nikola Jokic gave him a playful gut punch when he saw him earlier.
“I love that kid,” Ham said. pic.twitter.com/zffIqbWS9o – 7:02 PM
Darvin Ham on him shaving his beard: “I had to change my appearance after all that kidnapping talk.”
Ham said that Nikola Jokic gave him a playful gut punch when he saw him earlier.
“I love that kid,” Ham said. pic.twitter.com/zffIqbWS9o – 7:02 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
I’m interested to see how the #Nuggets guard all the off-ball LeBron action. He’s averaging the lowest playoffs usage rate of his career (25.7), but now is extremely dangerous catching the ball in positions to immediately score. Some clever Xs and Os from Darvin Ham & his staff. pic.twitter.com/xNTZ6ONylQ – 2:41 PM
I’m interested to see how the #Nuggets guard all the off-ball LeBron action. He’s averaging the lowest playoffs usage rate of his career (25.7), but now is extremely dangerous catching the ball in positions to immediately score. Some clever Xs and Os from Darvin Ham & his staff. pic.twitter.com/xNTZ6ONylQ – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the adjustment LAL made in the 2nd half to put Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokic more often, and keep Anthony Davis off him as a help defender. LAL outscored DEN 72-60 in that half, trimming a 21-point deficit to as few as 3, but it wasn’t enough. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 16, 2023
Michael Singer: Darvin Ham on what impresses him about Joker: “I think he’s one of the most highly conditioned (players) … That kid is in shape.” Then mentions his personality and how goofy he is. Adds you can tell he’s a winner. -via Twitter / May 16, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone: “In Game 1, a guy that’s played really well for them was not on the floor in the 4th quarter in D’Angelo Russell. That to me is an interesting storyline. Are they going to play him, are they not going to play him?” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 17, 2023
Tony Jones: Bruce Brown said the Nuggets’ goal was to attack D’Angelo Russell defensively on every possession. “He’s not the best defender, so we wanted to make it tough on him” -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 17, 2023
D’Angelo Russell — who shot just 4-for-11 and played only nine minutes in the second half after registering a plus-minus of -23 in 17 first-half minutes — would naturally be under consideration; however, multiple team sources told ESPN that there is concern the team could “lose” the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023