Jarred Vanderbilt returns to Lakers' starting lineup

Jarred Vanderbilt returns to Lakers' starting lineup

Main Rumors

Jarred Vanderbilt returns to Lakers' starting lineup

May 18, 2023- by

By |

Chris Haynes: Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets countered quickly. Lakers came out with Vando starting and a lot of ball pressure which forced some turnovers early on. After a few possessions, Denver found their footing and have started using the Lakers aggression against them. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jarred Vanderbilt’s start so far: steal and dunk on first play; double team on Jokic before closing out well on kickout – 8:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell opens the game by poking the ball loose, recovering it and throwing it ahead to Jarred Vanderbilt for a quick dunk. – 8:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jarred Vanderbilt back in starting lineup for Lakers – 8:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt tonight, alongside D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/T1CTEb3I7T8:03 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. – 8:02 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
-AD – 8:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers starting with a bigger lineup for Game 2 with Jarred Vanderbilt in the mix – 8:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go back with Jarred Vanderbilt over Dennis Schroder with the starters for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/p6NVk0Yblt8:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the in-arena box score is correct, the Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt for Dennis Schroder tonight. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked MPJ yesterday if he was surprised by Lakers’ decision to start small. Said he was wondering same thing, & asked coaches if Vando would start in Game 2. Between Vando & Rui, perhaps Lakers found something, but it’s nothing the #Nuggets haven’t seen.
denverpost.com/2023/05/17/nug…11:46 AM

More on this storyline

Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 18, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home