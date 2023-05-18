Jarred Vanderbilt returns to Lakers' starting lineup

Chris Haynes: Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets countered quickly. Lakers came out with Vando starting and a lot of ball pressure which forced some turnovers early on. After a few possessions, Denver found their footing and have started using the Lakers aggression against them. – 8:50 PM
Nuggets countered quickly. Lakers came out with Vando starting and a lot of ball pressure which forced some turnovers early on. After a few possessions, Denver found their footing and have started using the Lakers aggression against them. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jarred Vanderbilt’s start so far: steal and dunk on first play; double team on Jokic before closing out well on kickout – 8:43 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt’s start so far: steal and dunk on first play; double team on Jokic before closing out well on kickout – 8:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell opens the game by poking the ball loose, recovering it and throwing it ahead to Jarred Vanderbilt for a quick dunk. – 8:41 PM
D’Angelo Russell opens the game by poking the ball loose, recovering it and throwing it ahead to Jarred Vanderbilt for a quick dunk. – 8:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 8:06 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:06 PM
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt tonight, alongside D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/T1CTEb3I7T – 8:03 PM
The Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt tonight, alongside D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/T1CTEb3I7T – 8:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. – 8:02 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. – 8:02 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
-AD – 8:01 PM
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
-AD – 8:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers starting with a bigger lineup for Game 2 with Jarred Vanderbilt in the mix – 8:01 PM
Lakers starting with a bigger lineup for Game 2 with Jarred Vanderbilt in the mix – 8:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go back with Jarred Vanderbilt over Dennis Schroder with the starters for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/p6NVk0Yblt – 8:01 PM
The Lakers go back with Jarred Vanderbilt over Dennis Schroder with the starters for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/p6NVk0Yblt – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the in-arena box score is correct, the Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt for Dennis Schroder tonight. – 7:55 PM
If the in-arena box score is correct, the Lakers are starting Jarred Vanderbilt for Dennis Schroder tonight. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked MPJ yesterday if he was surprised by Lakers’ decision to start small. Said he was wondering same thing, & asked coaches if Vando would start in Game 2. Between Vando & Rui, perhaps Lakers found something, but it’s nothing the #Nuggets haven’t seen.
denverpost.com/2023/05/17/nug… – 11:46 AM
Asked MPJ yesterday if he was surprised by Lakers’ decision to start small. Said he was wondering same thing, & asked coaches if Vando would start in Game 2. Between Vando & Rui, perhaps Lakers found something, but it’s nothing the #Nuggets haven’t seen.
denverpost.com/2023/05/17/nug… – 11:46 AM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone: “In Game 1, a guy that’s played really well for them was not on the floor in the 4th quarter in D’Angelo Russell. That to me is an interesting storyline. Are they going to play him, are they not going to play him?” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 17, 2023
Tony Jones: Bruce Brown said the Nuggets’ goal was to attack D’Angelo Russell defensively on every possession. “He’s not the best defender, so we wanted to make it tough on him” -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 17, 2023