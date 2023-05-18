Jimmy Butler: 'We don't care if you pick us to win'

“Damn right, I did. Damn right, we did. And the best part about it is we still don’t care what none of y’all think… We don’t care if you pick us to win.” Jimmy Butler on if he thought that the Heat would make a long playoff run after the Play-In 🔥
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “We still don’t care what none of y’all think, honestly speaking. We don’t care if you pick us to win. We never have, we never will.” pic.twitter.com/E3d7KFfHCJ – 5:08 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Miami Heat had 3% chances to win the series against the Boston Celtics, per ESPN. And then, Jimmy Butler took that personally!
HIMMY Butler at his best… #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs
Miami Heat had 3% chances to win the series against the Boston Celtics, per ESPN. And then, Jimmy Butler took that personally!
HIMMY Butler at his best… #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This playoff run has included a few statement wins for the Heat. Takeaways and postgame reaction from another one in Boston to open the East finals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How the Heat’s shot-making won the game, Jimmy Butler was again great and more – 1:01 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sooner or later, we’ll get tired of doubting Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra. Someday – 12:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler caps off impressive performance and Miami take 1-0 lead against Miami 😳
pic.twitter.com/lyWSdDrFui – 12:18 AM
Jimmy Butler caps off impressive performance and Miami take 1-0 lead against Miami 😳
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jimmy Butler, looking at Joe Mazzulla after Game 1… AK pic.twitter.com/T3QGL1dZaK – 12:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler tonight:
“We still don’t care what none of y’all think. We don’t care if you pick us to win. We never have, we never will.” – 12:14 AM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler put on a jumper display in game 1 against the Boston Celtics on his way to 35 points
Every series, every game: he finds a new way to absolutely tear apart a defense
Thread on how he did it tonight: – 11:52 PM
Jimmy Butler put on a jumper display in game 1 against the Boston Celtics on his way to 35 points
Every series, every game: he finds a new way to absolutely tear apart a defense
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat are 10-2 in the last 12 games Jimmy Butler has played.
They’ve won 3 straight Game 1s on the road.
It’s getting silly to keep characterizing them as underdogs. – 11:45 PM
The Miami Heat are 10-2 in the last 12 games Jimmy Butler has played.
They’ve won 3 straight Game 1s on the road.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler and the Heat bamboozled the C’s to the tune of a 46-25 third quarter and a 123-116 victory in Boston
More on a Game 1 Celtics loss, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/jimmy-bu… – 11:27 PM
Jimmy Butler and the Heat bamboozled the C’s to the tune of a 46-25 third quarter and a 123-116 victory in Boston
More on a Game 1 Celtics loss, via @TheCelticsWire:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler is the second player in Heat history with 30 pts and 6 stl in a playoff game, joining Dwyane Wade in 2013 vs Spurs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8VCpXmdOQA – 11:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
We’ve reached the point where the meme should actually be a dog’s X-Ray, and he’s got that Jimmy Butler in him. AK – 11:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dear Washington Commanders fans,
The Sixers didn’t want to max Jimmy Butler.
Sincerely,
😵💫 – 11:08 PM
Dear Washington Commanders fans,
The Sixers didn’t want to max Jimmy Butler.
Sincerely,
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jimmy Butler tonight:
35 pts
5 rebs
7 assts
6 steals
Another rare air playoff performance. Only 3 other people have reached all of those benchmarks in a postseason game. H/T @Stathead pic.twitter.com/X6QI22cMsn – 11:05 PM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
35 pts
5 rebs
7 assts
6 steals
StatMuse @statmuse
A few Jimmy Butler statlines from the playoffs:
56 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK
42 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL
35 PTS | 5 REB | 11 AST | 3 STL
35 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 6 STL
27 PTS | 6 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/YdavdYB5A2 – 10:59 PM
A few Jimmy Butler statlines from the playoffs:
56 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK
42 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL
35 PTS | 5 REB | 11 AST | 3 STL
35 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 6 STL
27 PTS | 6 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler again powers Heat to series-opening win, this time 123-116 in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/17/jim… – 10:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 123, Celtics 116. Jimmy Butler with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals. Heat holds a 1-0 lead in the ECF. Incredible. – 10:52 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Of the four teams in the #NBAConferenceFinals power rank their stars. Where would you put Jimmy Butler? 🤔
@GetUpESPN
@FirstTake
@ESPNNBA – 10:52 PM
Of the four teams in the #NBAConferenceFinals power rank their stars. Where would you put Jimmy Butler? 🤔
@GetUpESPN
@FirstTake
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in game 1 against the Celtics:
35 points
7 assists
5 rebounds
6 steals
Tough bucket after tough bucket – 10:52 PM
Jimmy Butler in game 1 against the Celtics:
35 points
7 assists
5 rebounds
6 steals
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 123, Celtics 116.
A record-setting 46-point third quarter for the Heat flips this game, and this series, on its head.
Jimmy Butler with yet another spectacular showing, going for 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals, as Miami wins a third straight Game 1. – 10:52 PM
Final: Heat 123, Celtics 116.
A record-setting 46-point third quarter for the Heat flips this game, and this series, on its head.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is damn near a 30 point 5×5 in an eastern conference finals game on the road. That’s just an amazing performance from Jimmy Butler – 10:52 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jimmy Butler has scored 345 points over 299 possessions so far this postseason. – 10:52 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists & 6 steals in 43 minutes for the best player in the series and in the entire Eastern Conference playoffs, Playoff Jimmy Butler. – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
35 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
6 STL
First player since Gary Payton to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/SdJtfsJC13 – 10:52 PM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
35 PTS
5 REB
7 AST
6 STL
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
35 points, 7 assists, 6 steals, 5 assists in a playoff game …
— Michael Jordan, twice
— Rick Barry
— Gary Payton
— Jimmy Butler, tonight (only to do it on road)
Heat lead series 1-0. – 10:51 PM
35 points, 7 assists, 6 steals, 5 assists in a playoff game …
— Michael Jordan, twice
— Rick Barry
— Gary Payton
— Jimmy Butler, tonight (only to do it on road)
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jimmy Butler is the closest thing to Kobe Bryant playing today. Gets to his spots, gets to the free throw line, gets defenders out of position with ball fakes. Monster game in a monster postseason for Butler. – 10:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jimmy Butler now averaging a cool 41 points in his last two playoff games in Boston. – 10:51 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
NBA needs more superstars like Jimmy Butler. No real brand, plays complete game – 10:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Kevin Harlan was cackling after hearing Jimmy Butler’s full stat line. pic.twitter.com/8Sl0MkMvtN – 10:50 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
In his own way, Jimmy Butler is almost as fun as Curry. Almost. Good job, Miami. The Celtics are such a weird team. Horrible second half, – 10:48 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Don’t take Jimmy Butler for granted. We’re watching someone put his team on his back entirely. – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler is one of the best playoff performers of this generation – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What a list of guys with at least six steals in a conference finals game that Jimmy Butler now joins on @Stathead pic.twitter.com/Fpeba8T0dO – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple 30p/5r/5a/5s playoff games:
— Michael Jordan
— Allen Iverson
— Russell Westbrook
And now, Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/Irhy0Snksd – 10:43 PM
Players with multiple 30p/5r/5a/5s playoff games:
— Michael Jordan
— Allen Iverson
— Russell Westbrook
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Kevin Love may be a great quarterback, and then Jimmy Butler is showcasing how he can be the defensive back – 10:43 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Playoff Jimmy is one of a kind.
A reminder that literally no other player right now gets better in the playoffs like Jimmy Butler.
👇👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pl… – 10:39 PM
Playoff Jimmy is one of a kind.
A reminder that literally no other player right now gets better in the playoffs like Jimmy Butler.
👇👇👇
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler has made more midrange FGs than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined so far this postseason – 10:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
None of these Jimmy Butler looks have been easy
Yet he makes them look so easy
31 points on 50% shooting
Now time to close this – 10:36 PM
None of these Jimmy Butler looks have been easy
Yet he makes them look so easy
31 points on 50% shooting
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That’s a 46-25 third quarter for Miami
Jimmy Butler is either making shots or setting up good shots for teammates. Celtics defense was just shredded. – 10:18 PM
That’s a 46-25 third quarter for Miami
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The 76ers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler.
They sign and traded him for Josh Richardson.
I mean… WHAT?!?!?!? – 10:16 PM
The 76ers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler.
They sign and traded him for Josh Richardson.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
doubling jimmy butler and not doubling jimmy butler are both always the wrong answer. – 10:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jimmy Butler causing problems for Celtics on offensive glass tonight. – 10:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Add Boston to the list of teams with no idea how to slow down Jimmy Butler. – 10:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
When kids want to scare each other, they tell ghost stories. When moneyline favorite bettors want to scare each other, they tell Jimmy Butler stories. – 9:58 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Literally as soon as Payton Pritchard checked into the game, Jimmy Butler started trying to target him.
(Bonus: watch Spo chasing away Cody Zeller 😆) pic.twitter.com/W0cS0CxiAA – 9:33 PM
Literally as soon as Payton Pritchard checked into the game, Jimmy Butler started trying to target him.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 66, Heat 57
Jayson Tatum has 18 points to lead the Celtics, who have a 40-16 edge in paint points and 11-2 in second chance.
Jimmy Butler has 15 to lead Miami, which shot 53.7 percent overall and 7-for-15 from 3, but has 11 turnovers for 19 Celtic points. – 9:31 PM
Halftime: Celtics 66, Heat 57
Jayson Tatum has 18 points to lead the Celtics, who have a 40-16 edge in paint points and 11-2 in second chance.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyle Lowry (13 points) and Jimmy Butler (12) are cooking early.
Heat shooting 56.7% from the floor, 50% from three. – 9:12 PM
Kyle Lowry (13 points) and Jimmy Butler (12) are cooking early.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If you were wondering if Jimmy Butler had enough time to rest up from the Knicks series, he took 9 shots and drew a foul in the first quarter. Celtics are in for a fight but lead 30-28 through one. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Celtics 30, Heat 28. Jimmy Butler with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Only three assists on Heat’s 11 makes.
Celtics have taken nine threes and Heat has taken four threes. – 8:58 PM
End of first quarter: Celtics 30, Heat 28. Jimmy Butler with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Only three assists on Heat’s 11 makes.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 30, Heat 28
Boston gets six more shots, and makes two more 3s, to take a small lead after 1. Balanced scoring, with four guys having at least 6.
Miami shot 11-for-21 from the field in the first, with Jimmy Butler leading the way with 12 points, but had 4 TOs. – 8:58 PM
After 1: Celtics 30, Heat 28
Boston gets six more shots, and makes two more 3s, to take a small lead after 1. Balanced scoring, with four guys having at least 6.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler sees Pritchard
He sees food
Hits jumpers to start
Attacking switches is now – 8:56 PM
Jimmy Butler sees Pritchard
He sees food
Hits jumpers to start
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Big ovation from the Celtics crowd as Payton Pritchard locs up Jimmy Butler, then Butler resets the play and buries a shot over him. But hey Pritchard is the only one who actually guarded him well so far tonight. – 8:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard is the 8th man tonight, checking in to guard Lowry but immediately gets switched onto Jimmy Butler and still manages to help get the defensive rebound on his first play. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has opened 10 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 3 on threes. Jimmy Butler with 10 points on seven shots.
Heat leads 26-25. – 8:51 PM
The Heat has opened 10 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 3 on threes. Jimmy Butler with 10 points on seven shots.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 14 of the Heat’s first 17 points. – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo start the game 5 of 8
The bigger focus is the attempts
They’re just going – 8:42 PM
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo start the game 5 of 8
The bigger focus is the attempts
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler opens on Tatum, with Gabe Vincent picking up Brown.
Strus on Smart, Love on Horford, Adebayo on RWIII. – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Butler opens on Tatum, with Gabe Vincent picking up Brown.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 17, 2023 – East Finals Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/3nFOZNGWyl – 8:02 PM
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 17, 2023 – East Finals Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starters for Game 1 of the East finals: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat stay with starters Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. The ability to stay big was helped with the Celtics opening with Robert Williams, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and March Smart. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler is averaging the most points in the first quarter over the last 25 playoffs 🔥
Will he get another hot start tonight in Boston? pic.twitter.com/lInZMGRRg7 – 7:57 PM
Jimmy Butler is averaging the most points in the first quarter over the last 25 playoffs 🔥
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case you missed it, Jimmy Butler is warming up for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/sqzkPWLpS0 – 6:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler warming up ahead of Game 1 in Boston pic.twitter.com/i43EPqUpw7 – 6:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
31.1 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.4 APG
52.7 FG%
Joins Wade and LeBron as the only Heat to average 30/5/5 in a playoff run. pic.twitter.com/DfGQ5XTq9x – 5:06 PM
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
31.1 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.4 APG
52.7 FG%
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
will boston’s big starting five stay successful? who guards jayson tatum? is jimmy butler’s ankle a cause for concern? can miami score enough? will its zone defense matter?
a look at these questions and a few more in my eastern conference series preview: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/17/… – 2:07 PM
will boston’s big starting five stay successful? who guards jayson tatum? is jimmy butler’s ankle a cause for concern? can miami score enough? will its zone defense matter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
🚨 NEW A-LIST PODCAST ALERT🚨 @ASherrodblakely, @KwaniALunis and @GwashburnGlobe on Heat’s approach to defending Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Game 1 of ECF, ⚡️by @FDSportsbook and @factormeals
📺: tinyurl.com/4ajf82mc
🎙️: tinyurl.com/mwpk3c5m
📷: tinyurl.com/y636wnaf pic.twitter.com/0u91cRERmo – 1:18 PM
🚨 NEW A-LIST PODCAST ALERT🚨 @ASherrodblakely, @KwaniALunis and @GwashburnGlobe on Heat’s approach to defending Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Game 1 of ECF, ⚡️by @FDSportsbook and @factormeals
📺: tinyurl.com/4ajf82mc
🎙️: tinyurl.com/mwpk3c5m
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have found a way to win both game 1’s on the road on this playoff run
Jimmy Butler has averaged 34 PPG in his last 3 game 1’s, including his 41 in last years ECF
A lot depends on that ankle, but I’d expect him to set a tone tonight – 10:25 AM
The Heat have found a way to win both game 1’s on the road on this playoff run
Jimmy Butler has averaged 34 PPG in his last 3 game 1’s, including his 41 in last years ECF
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Celtics-Heat preview: Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler, predictions and more, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4526017/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics-Heat preview: Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler, predictions and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4526017/2023/0… – 8:52 AM
Celtics-Heat preview: Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler, predictions and more
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marcus Smart talks about his big respect for Jimmy Butler & similar DNA.
Scout: “if you look at every important game Boston wins, Smart makes at least two or three really big plays — a steal, a shot, taking a charge, something. Of course, same for Jimmy.”
bit.ly/3Il4jC6 – 8:50 AM
Marcus Smart talks about his big respect for Jimmy Butler & similar DNA.
Scout: “if you look at every important game Boston wins, Smart makes at least two or three really big plays — a steal, a shot, taking a charge, something. Of course, same for Jimmy.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
On Ja Morant: apnews.com/article/nba-ja… – 8:21 AM
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
As usual, @SteveBHoop is talking to the @celtics when no one else is around. He had Marcus Smart talking Jimmy Butler of the @MiamiHEAT ahead of the ECF:
“He has that fight in him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:00 AM
As usual, @SteveBHoop is talking to the @celtics when no one else is around. He had Marcus Smart talking Jimmy Butler of the @MiamiHEAT ahead of the ECF:
“He has that fight in him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
Trae Young: Jimmy definitely at a different level in the playoffs .. no matter what he say😂🫡 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / May 18, 2023
Tim Reynolds: “We still don’t care what none of y’all think, honestly.” — Jimmy Butler. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 18, 2023