Lakers starting Rui Hachimura for Game 2?

Chris Haynes: Sources: Lakers are considering a lineup change for Game 2 versus Nuggets, inserting Rui Hachimura into the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/I8OhxN0Jcc
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers fans are treating Rui Hachimura like he’s Bill Russell. Nuggets fans are treating him like he’s a total non-factor.
The truth is somewhere in-between. It’s a wrinkle. The Lakers aren’t winning four games that way but he’s a useful curveball on Jokic. – 4:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Much is being made of them putting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic like we’ve never seen that before.” – 3:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says if the Rui Hachimura adjustment that there are different things they can do without getting into great detail.
He did note two things though:
1. Better defense so they attack in transition instead of halfcourt
2. Better spacing on the weak side – 3:12 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how putting Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic reignited the Lakers at the end of Game 1, how the Nuggets will probably adjust for Game 2, and why the Lakers should keep on playing Rui anyway:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ni… – 3:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown says Denver isn’t too worried about adjusting to the Rui Hachimura matchup on Nikola Jokic that the Lakers went to in Game 1. Overall, the Nuggets aren’t concerned. They’ve seen that adjustment made against them many times throughout the regular season and playoffs. – 2:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bruce Brown on Nikola Jokic seeing Rui Hachimura as a primary defender: He’s going to be fine. He’s seen every coverage. He’ll make the right read every time – 2:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rui Hachimura not answer to stopping Jokic nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jokic shot 1-3 with 3 turnovers when guarded by Rui Hachimura in Game 1. In the 14 minutes AD, LeBron and Hachimura shared the court, the Lakers outscored Denver by eight points and held the Nuggets to 8-of-23 shooting. Will LAL go to more of that in G2?
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
There has been more discussion about Rui Hachimura’s defense than the fact that a player finished with 34 pts, 21 rebs, & 14 asts in the WCF against a formidable defender
If LeBron or AD did that and Nuggets placed Jeff Green there, how much discussion would there be honestly? – 12:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rui Hachimura had a big impact defensively in the series opener.
Should he be in the starting lineup come Game 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TDZ4ls6j5Q – 10:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rui Hachimura was +10 in a game the Lakers lost by 6. pic.twitter.com/CqWbYCpXHg – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Reaves and Hachimura on the Lakers lineup with Hachimura on the floor: pic.twitter.com/3CwRzxHxUg – 11:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Lakers fans believe that they found an adjustment of putting Rui Hachimura onto Nikola Jokic in the 4th.
Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists almost exclusively against the “best defending big man in the league”
They had to do SOMETHING! – 11:36 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Hachimura great job on Joker, but all that grabbing won’t be allowed early in game – 11:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nuggets need Nikola Jokic to re-assert himself. Lakers have tried putting Rui Hachimura on Jokic in the fourth. It’s gotta be Jamal Murray or Joker time for Nuggets. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hachimura-Davis is to Jokic what Horford-TimeLord is to Embiid – 11:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With the attention demanded by LeBron and AD, Denver doesn’t have another big body to match up with Hachimura, who’s been scoring over a variety of defenders. He’s 8 for 10 from the field for 17 points. – 10:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another desperation shot, this time from Murray, heaving the ball over LeBron to beat the shot clock…
But LAL had an answer, with a Hachimura layup (15 points in 18 minutes, his size really bothering Denver) and Reaves 3.
LAL are within 8 with 10:09 to play. – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves 3 off of a kick-out pass from Rui Hachimura has the Lakers within single digits, 109-100, with 10:09 left. Closest they’ve been since the first quarter. Timeout Denver. – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers made a meaningful push behind Davis (31 points) and Hachimura (13) to outscore Denver by 9 from the 2:26 mark, until 6.7 seconds remained, trimming the margin to 11.
Then Jokic (31, 19 and 12) threw a contested, buzzer-beating 3 in to make it 106-92. – 10:30 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It’s kind of fair to wonder why Wizards management was thinking when they trade Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for next to nothing – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are closing the half with a bigger group, putting Hachimura in for Schröder.
Denver continues to hit shots, however, with a Porter Jr. 3 and Murray 2 keeping them up 15 despite a pair of AD hoops.
Jokic then got a kind whistle while fouling out of bounds to make it 68-51. – 9:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Lakers need the greatest 4-7 games Rui Hachimura can have and he needs to do it for 25-35 minutes a game. He is their only answer that is size and some offensive skills to utilize. – 9:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker IV are the first bench players to check in for the Lakers (for LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, respectively). LA is sticking with three guards. – 9:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets get out to an 18-9 lead and the Lakers call timeout…..Los Angeles is going to have to start Rui Hachimura at some point in this series….They can’t play three guards against Denver……Too small – 8:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Nuggets preview:
— Why 2023 is different than 2020
— How does LA defend Nikola Jokic?
— Can LeBron exploit Denver in the pick-and-roll?
— Why Rui Hachimura and Michael Porter Jr. are X-factors
— The paint points battle
— My series prediction
theathletic.com/4521716/2023/0… – 12:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% by a player remaining in the playoffs (minimum 1 3PA per game):
53.3 — Rui Hachimura
47.4 — Nikola Jokic
47.1 — Jaylen Brown
43.4 — Malcolm Brogdon
42.9 — Derrick White pic.twitter.com/9xaKKniH9r – 12:02 PM
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. on the Lakers’ adjustment to put Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic: “I don’t think that will be an issue for us next game. We know how to counter that.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 17, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the adjustment LAL made in the 2nd half to put Rui Hachimura as the initial defender on Jokic more often, and keep Anthony Davis off him as a help defender. LAL outscored DEN 72-60 in that half, trimming a 21-point deficit to as few as 3, but it wasn’t enough. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 16, 2023
Anonymous coach: The Lakers seem to have a little bit of that championship magic a little bit where they’re getting the random Russell game, they get the Hachimura game, they get the Lonnie Walker game. They get stuff like that where it’s these guys in big moments they’re getting role players to step up and so they’ve survived those games where LeBron hasn’t been as effective. -via NBA.com / May 15, 2023