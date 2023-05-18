Tim Bontemps: Marcus Smart: “We get tired of doing the little things sometimes.” He said spacing is a perfect example of that, and that getting on top of each other offensively causes the Celtics issues.
“Joe’s real big on not bailing us out when we’re playing like s***.”
Marcus Smart on the third quarter timeout ⬇️
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart said Joe Mazzulla not calling a timeout had nothing to do with Boston’s third quarter: “We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror.” Said it’s on the players to not play the way they did in the third, not the coaches – who, Smart said, aren’t the ones on the court. – 11:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: “Joe’s real big on a lot of times not bailing us out on a lot of stuff when we’re playing like shit. We gotta look ourselves in the mirror. Joe can call timeout and then we come out and do the same thing. It’s on us.” – 11:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart: “Joe could call a timeout, and then what? We go out and do the same thing? It’s on us.” – 11:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart, for like the 5th time in the past few months: “We just have to up our physicality and play some damn defense…We get tired of doing the little things sometimes and I think that showed at times in our spacing.” – 11:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart: “We get tired of doing the little things sometimes.” He said spacing is a perfect example of that, and that getting on top of each other offensively causes the Celtics issues. – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart: “We get tired of doing the little things sometimes.” – 11:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart: “They had it. For us, we just can’t allow that.” – 11:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart: “The only thing we need to adjust is our physicality and playing some damn defense.” – 11:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart on 3rd quarter:
We didn’t play the best we could play. They hit shots and it happened.
We’re going to go back watch some film. See what we did good, see what we can do better, and move on. pic.twitter.com/KyEeNrXibI – 11:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marcus Smart first half assists: 10
Miami Heat: 9 pic.twitter.com/G2TTsnZAqa – 9:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The biggest issue I noticed in that first half from Miami was the point of attack stuff
Marcus Smart can’t beat you off the dribble multiple times
Now Bam is over-helping down low to…Smart?
While Brown and Tatum are on the floor?
That’s where the issues began – 9:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart has more assists (10) than the Heat do as a team (9). – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Assists at half:
10 — Marcus Smart
9 — Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/UPJYISAyG0 – 9:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart ties his career-high with 10 assists in a half on the lob to Rob. Some sharp sets late in the 2Q, loved the side P&R with Horford a few minutes ago. – 9:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart putting on a show with his passing in the first half. 3 points, 10 assists, one turnover, one FGA. – 9:31 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
10 first-half assists for Marcus Smart, and it’s a lob to Rob. – 9:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart has only taken one shot, but he’s been fantastic – 9 assists with no turnovers. When Smart is getting the ball moving like this, and playing within himself, that’s when Boston’s offense is typically at its best. – 9:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Bill Belichick gonna bring Marcus Smart back to Foxborough with him if he keeps QBing like this. – 9:25 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart has 3 points, 7 assists and 0 turnovers so far. Only one field goal attempt too. – 9:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart is WARMED UP for Game 1 🤯
pic.twitter.com/wuqwYoqaOZ – 8:04 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marcus Smart talks about his big respect for Jimmy Butler & similar DNA.
Scout: “if you look at every important game Boston wins, Smart makes at least two or three really big plays — a steal, a shot, taking a charge, something. Of course, same for Jimmy.”
bit.ly/3Il4jC6 – 8:50 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
As usual, @SteveBHoop is talking to the @celtics when no one else is around. He had Marcus Smart talking Jimmy Butler of the @MiamiHEAT ahead of the ECF:
“He has that fight in him.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 7:00 AM
Tim Bontemps: Marcus Smart, on what Miami did in the second half: “We just have to up our physicality and play some damn defense.” Smart added Boston got “antsy” in the second half, and everyone was trying to play, in describing why Boston’s ball movement slipped after a strong first half. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 17, 2023
Brian Robb: Marcus Smart on the lack of timeouts: “Joe is real big on not bailing us out on stuff when we are playing like shit… We have to look in the mirror. It’s on us.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 17, 2023
Jay King: Marcus Smart: “It’s Frazier and Ali. You gotta be ready. Those first couple of rounds, teams are feeling good, round one, round two, we’re feeling good, they’re feeling good. Now it comes down, zero-zero, the last match, who’s going to win?” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 13, 2023