Members of Sixers coaching staff believe James Harden was a driving force behind Doc Rivers' firing

Sixers president Daryl Morey shouldered responsibility for the decision to remove Rivers during a news conference Wednesday. Several members of Doc Rivers’ staff, sources said, have pointed to All-Star point guard James Harden — whom league personnel are expecting to decline his player option in search of a long-term contract — as a driving force behind Rivers’ departure.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Reiter Than You is on across the country on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: Jimmy Buckets is inevitable, Tatum stalls, inside Draft Lottery, Alex Smith’s QB theory, @basketballtalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Harden’s plan, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:41 AM
Reiter Than You is on across the country on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: Jimmy Buckets is inevitable, Tatum stalls, inside Draft Lottery, Alex Smith’s QB theory, @basketballtalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Harden’s plan, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:41 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Takeaways from Daryl Morey’s press conference after Doc Rivers firing:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:09 AM
Takeaways from Daryl Morey’s press conference after Doc Rivers firing:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s future, 76ers’ ‘careful’ coaching search among key takeaways from Daryl Morey’s presser
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 1:59 AM
James Harden’s future, 76ers’ ‘careful’ coaching search among key takeaways from Daryl Morey’s presser
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 1:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden Set to Become Unrestricted Free Agent
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 1:56 AM
Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden Set to Become Unrestricted Free Agent
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 1:56 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid was shocked by Doc Rivers’ dismissal from the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/BKZQUQ7Bnn – 9:48 PM
Joel Embiid was shocked by Doc Rivers’ dismissal from the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/BKZQUQ7Bnn – 9:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
About 24 hours after the Sixers dismissed Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey spoke to reporters on Wednesday.
He made it clear: He recommended that they move on from Rivers, and ownership signed off.
On the coaching search, James Harden, and more from Camden:
thepaintedlines.com/daryl-morey-sp… – 7:06 PM
About 24 hours after the Sixers dismissed Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey spoke to reporters on Wednesday.
He made it clear: He recommended that they move on from Rivers, and ownership signed off.
On the coaching search, James Harden, and more from Camden:
thepaintedlines.com/daryl-morey-sp… – 7:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid was shocked to hear of Doc Rivers being fired after the season #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/six… via @SixersWire – 3:47 PM
Joel Embiid was shocked to hear of Doc Rivers being fired after the season #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/six… via @SixersWire – 3:47 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
As a Sixers fan, do you have any interest in bringing back James Harden? – 3:46 PM
As a Sixers fan, do you have any interest in bringing back James Harden? – 3:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers’ firing ‘shocked’ Joel Embiid, 76ers president Daryl Morey says
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 3:35 PM
Doc Rivers’ firing ‘shocked’ Joel Embiid, 76ers president Daryl Morey says
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 3:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
First story after today’s press conference in Camden: Daryl Morey on a James Harden return being the Sixers’ ‘Scenario A’
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:11 PM
First story after today’s press conference in Camden: Daryl Morey on a James Harden return being the Sixers’ ‘Scenario A’
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Why let go of Doc Rivers? What will go into the criteria for the coaching search? Daryl Morey explains it all. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/dar… via @SixersWire – 2:51 PM
Why let go of Doc Rivers? What will go into the criteria for the coaching search? Daryl Morey explains it all. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/dar… via @SixersWire – 2:51 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden plans to decline his $35.6 million player option to seek a long-term deal this summer, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/odyEFya0d9 – 1:55 PM
James Harden plans to decline his $35.6 million player option to seek a long-term deal this summer, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/odyEFya0d9 – 1:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Daryl Morey on James Harden’s comments regarding his relationship with Doc Rivers following the Game 7 loss: pic.twitter.com/Wk0J70UImp – 1:48 PM
Daryl Morey on James Harden’s comments regarding his relationship with Doc Rivers following the Game 7 loss: pic.twitter.com/Wk0J70UImp – 1:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey expresses an interest in having James Harden return #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/dar… via @SixersWire – 1:45 PM
Daryl Morey expresses an interest in having James Harden return #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/dar… via @SixersWire – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: James Harden intends to opt out of 76ers deal, seek long-term contract with ‘basketball freedom’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:36 PM
NBA rumors: James Harden intends to opt out of 76ers deal, seek long-term contract with ‘basketball freedom’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 1:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on firing Doc Rivers: “My job is to evaluate everything. And we felt like that was the best move for helping us get to our goals going forward. It was carefully thought out, and I recommended it to ownership and they accepted it.” – 1:23 PM
Daryl Morey on firing Doc Rivers: “My job is to evaluate everything. And we felt like that was the best move for helping us get to our goals going forward. It was carefully thought out, and I recommended it to ownership and they accepted it.” – 1:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @johnhollinger & Duncan on the myriad ramifications of last night’s lottery, plus the Sixers moving on from Doc Rivers. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D9OoA8jkn7 – 1:17 PM
New @johnhollinger & Duncan on the myriad ramifications of last night’s lottery, plus the Sixers moving on from Doc Rivers. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/D9OoA8jkn7 – 1:17 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Was really hoping for anything positive out of Daryl Morey’s presser. Sadly, was a lot of hot air with no real answers other than he wants Harden back. – 1:13 PM
Was really hoping for anything positive out of Daryl Morey’s presser. Sadly, was a lot of hot air with no real answers other than he wants Harden back. – 1:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It is a cold world as a coach”
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the #76ers firing Doc Rivers after three seasons in Philadelphia #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/ltTGyWRrsw – 1:06 PM
“It is a cold world as a coach”
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the #76ers firing Doc Rivers after three seasons in Philadelphia #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/ltTGyWRrsw – 1:06 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, per @ChrisBHaynes.
bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 1:00 PM
James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, per @ChrisBHaynes.
bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 1:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey described James Harden being back in some form as the Sixers’ preference. Beyond that, said he wasn’t able to discuss details about Harden’s next contract, future. – 12:57 PM
Daryl Morey described James Harden being back in some form as the Sixers’ preference. Beyond that, said he wasn’t able to discuss details about Harden’s next contract, future. – 12:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In talking about what happens if Harden leaves, Morey mentioned that Scenario A is “to bring James back” and Scenario B is “to get more creative.” – 12:55 PM
In talking about what happens if Harden leaves, Morey mentioned that Scenario A is “to bring James back” and Scenario B is “to get more creative.” – 12:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Morey says he simply isn’t allowed to comment on how much they’d offer James Harden.
Asked if Harden left does he think they could compete says they’re prepared for that scenario too. And can continue to move forward. – 12:53 PM
Morey says he simply isn’t allowed to comment on how much they’d offer James Harden.
Asked if Harden left does he think they could compete says they’re prepared for that scenario too. And can continue to move forward. – 12:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey said that the haven’t had discussions with James Harden yet, but without getting into specifics about contract, they would be interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Daryl Morey said that the haven’t had discussions with James Harden yet, but without getting into specifics about contract, they would be interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Daryl Morey, asked whether the plan is to bring James Harden back, says that they cannot have those conversations yet but that they are interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Daryl Morey, asked whether the plan is to bring James Harden back, says that they cannot have those conversations yet but that they are interested in bringing him back. – 12:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey: “I think, ultimately, James [Harden] came up big in a lot of games…No loss or win is on any one player, and both Joel and James had big games during the playoffs.” – 12:45 PM
Daryl Morey: “I think, ultimately, James [Harden] came up big in a lot of games…No loss or win is on any one player, and both Joel and James had big games during the playoffs.” – 12:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: James Harden to decline player option to seek 4-year deal, Ty Lue’s reps met with Clippers to discuss future, Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul’s contract & Portland expected to make No. 3 pick available. Details inside. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 12:39 PM
B/R Sources: James Harden to decline player option to seek 4-year deal, Ty Lue’s reps met with Clippers to discuss future, Suns likely to guarantee Chris Paul’s contract & Portland expected to make No. 3 pick available. Details inside. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 12:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey, on the decision to move on from Doc Rivers: “We felt like that was the best move for helping us get to our goals going forward…I recommended it to ownership, and they accepted it. ” – 12:39 PM
Daryl Morey, on the decision to move on from Doc Rivers: “We felt like that was the best move for helping us get to our goals going forward…I recommended it to ownership, and they accepted it. ” – 12:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Darly Morey said that the decision to fire Doc Rivers was “carefully thought out” and that he recommended it to ownership. – 12:39 PM
Darly Morey said that the decision to fire Doc Rivers was “carefully thought out” and that he recommended it to ownership. – 12:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I swear if the Rockets trade the fourth pick for a veteran and turn around and sign James Harden, Adam Silver should take control of the franchise. – 12:38 PM
I swear if the Rockets trade the fourth pick for a veteran and turn around and sign James Harden, Adam Silver should take control of the franchise. – 12:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The first domino of a fascinating Sixers offseason fell yesterday, when Doc Rivers was fired. Finding his replacement is now the most immediate priority, but here are five other storylines — including James Harden’s future inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:11 AM
The first domino of a fascinating Sixers offseason fell yesterday, when Doc Rivers was fired. Finding his replacement is now the most immediate priority, but here are five other storylines — including James Harden’s future inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:11 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers’ inability to close out the Celtics despite having two opportunities to do so had one underlying trend.
That trend, a reflection on Games 6 and 7, and thoughts on the decision to fire Doc Rivers:
thepaintedlines.com/the-sixers-fir… – 10:14 AM
The Sixers’ inability to close out the Celtics despite having two opportunities to do so had one underlying trend.
That trend, a reflection on Games 6 and 7, and thoughts on the decision to fire Doc Rivers:
thepaintedlines.com/the-sixers-fir… – 10:14 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Who’s next after Doc Rivers? Some possible candidates for the Sixers, from proven head coaches, to up-and-coming assistants and more
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:51 AM
Who’s next after Doc Rivers? Some possible candidates for the Sixers, from proven head coaches, to up-and-coming assistants and more
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:51 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers, and the results-based, bottom-line business of coaching an NBA team with real aspirations: If you don’t win titles (or in his case, make a conference finals), you simply get replaced at some point: theathletic.com/4526476/2023/0… – 9:32 AM
Doc Rivers, and the results-based, bottom-line business of coaching an NBA team with real aspirations: If you don’t win titles (or in his case, make a conference finals), you simply get replaced at some point: theathletic.com/4526476/2023/0… – 9:32 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The problem Doc Rivers had in Philly is the same one he encountered with the Clippers: he was hired to close the deal, not maintain the same level as his predecessors. He never had a fully healthy Joel Embiid in the playoffs but wasn’t extended much grace with a decade of bad Ls. – 9:21 AM
The problem Doc Rivers had in Philly is the same one he encountered with the Clippers: he was hired to close the deal, not maintain the same level as his predecessors. He never had a fully healthy Joel Embiid in the playoffs but wasn’t extended much grace with a decade of bad Ls. – 9:21 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
If the NBA owners really want to wrestle away some of the power from the players, they’d start by knocking off all the coach firings. Yes, that means Doc Rivers, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4525649/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
If the NBA owners really want to wrestle away some of the power from the players, they’d start by knocking off all the coach firings. Yes, that means Doc Rivers, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4525649/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW @bballilluminati on @LeBatardShow
drop65.harden the interruption
👁️ @DarthAmin @CornPuzzle
🔮 @espn_macmahon
Apple: apple.co/3MgbFHY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BwAU4b pic.twitter.com/Wof03cB1zq – 8:12 AM
NEW @bballilluminati on @LeBatardShow
drop65.harden the interruption
👁️ @DarthAmin @CornPuzzle
🔮 @espn_macmahon
Apple: apple.co/3MgbFHY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BwAU4b pic.twitter.com/Wof03cB1zq – 8:12 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc out. What’s next?
Morey-Harden-D’Antoni trio?
Phillies have a big problem
Greatest candy bar ever
⬇️ go.audacy.com/OHBorYx7Rzb – 6:14 AM
Doc out. What’s next?
Morey-Harden-D’Antoni trio?
Phillies have a big problem
Greatest candy bar ever
⬇️ go.audacy.com/OHBorYx7Rzb – 6:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and who we’re rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xbQlHZkTou – 11:53 PM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and who we’re rooting for in the Western Conference Finals!
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xbQlHZkTou – 11:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Victor to Houston has to make a more enticing landing spot for Harden…. And Woj doesn’t think landing VW would change their Beard plans. So if you want Harden in Philly I think you’d like to see Vic land “safely” in San Antonio or s/t. – 7:50 PM
Victor to Houston has to make a more enticing landing spot for Harden…. And Woj doesn’t think landing VW would change their Beard plans. So if you want Harden in Philly I think you’d like to see Vic land “safely” in San Antonio or s/t. – 7:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden posted this on his IG story for those who love reading into this type of stuff #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gGvxWq3Hyj – 7:45 PM
James Harden posted this on his IG story for those who love reading into this type of stuff #Sixers pic.twitter.com/gGvxWq3Hyj – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers’ firing of Doc Rivers was a raw deal — but it was expected after another second-round exit inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:41 PM
The Sixers’ firing of Doc Rivers was a raw deal — but it was expected after another second-round exit inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Doc Rivers still has a desire to continue coaching in the NBA if the right opportunity presented itself, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:40 PM
Doc Rivers still has a desire to continue coaching in the NBA if the right opportunity presented itself, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone reacting to Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and Doc Rivers getting fired recently:
“There’s a reason why my father tried to talk me out of becoming a coach…I was just too dumb and stubborn to listen to him.”
Said those coaches knew what they signed up for. – 6:58 PM
Michael Malone reacting to Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and Doc Rivers getting fired recently:
“There’s a reason why my father tried to talk me out of becoming a coach…I was just too dumb and stubborn to listen to him.”
Said those coaches knew what they signed up for. – 6:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=XX-2vu… pic.twitter.com/orASm8DCAE – 5:58 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about those James Harden rumors, Doc Rivers and the latest with the Suns head coaching search! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=XX-2vu… pic.twitter.com/orASm8DCAE – 5:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers released a statement on his departure from the Sixers.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city.”
instagram.com/p/CsUbC04JMrl/ pic.twitter.com/snT9OGYiV5 – 5:43 PM
Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers released a statement on his departure from the Sixers.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city.”
instagram.com/p/CsUbC04JMrl/ pic.twitter.com/snT9OGYiV5 – 5:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rasheed Wallace made a surprising declaration about Doc Rivers on his latest podcast from the duo’s year together in Boston masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:22 PM
Rasheed Wallace made a surprising declaration about Doc Rivers on his latest podcast from the duo’s year together in Boston masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Pre-lottery nerves + an extended James Harden debate
rednationhoops.com/p/pre-lottery-… – 4:20 PM
New RNH episode w/ @Kchile22:
Pre-lottery nerves + an extended James Harden debate
rednationhoops.com/p/pre-lottery-… – 4:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers fired Doc Rivers, who compiled a 154-82 record with the team.
But, more importantly, the Sixers failed to get out of the second round during his three seasons in Philly.
Quick thoughts on Rivers, and whether his dismissal was warranted.
dailysix.com/doc-rivers-is-… – 3:59 PM
The Sixers fired Doc Rivers, who compiled a 154-82 record with the team.
But, more importantly, the Sixers failed to get out of the second round during his three seasons in Philly.
Quick thoughts on Rivers, and whether his dismissal was warranted.
dailysix.com/doc-rivers-is-… – 3:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Next NBA team for James Harden odds:
In general (Bookies.com):
Philadelphia +150
Houston +300
Chicago +750
Clippers +800
Detroit +1200
If not Philly (@betonline_ag)
Houston – 1/2
Clippers – 7/1
Dallas – 8/1
Miami- 10/1
New York – 10/1 – 3:36 PM
Next NBA team for James Harden odds:
In general (Bookies.com):
Philadelphia +150
Houston +300
Chicago +750
Clippers +800
Detroit +1200
If not Philly (@betonline_ag)
Houston – 1/2
Clippers – 7/1
Dallas – 8/1
Miami- 10/1
New York – 10/1 – 3:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/UqFFannjaM – 3:30 PM
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/UqFFannjaM – 3:30 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers latest NBA championship coach available for Phoenix Suns to consider after Philadelphia 76ers firing (w/video) #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #76ers #Sixers
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:44 PM
Doc Rivers latest NBA championship coach available for Phoenix Suns to consider after Philadelphia 76ers firing (w/video) #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #76ers #Sixers
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could a Harden-D’Antoni reunion be in the works? 😯 pic.twitter.com/vhRTVgYKsz – 2:43 PM
Could a Harden-D’Antoni reunion be in the works? 😯 pic.twitter.com/vhRTVgYKsz – 2:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
📺youtube.com/watch?v=o0xrB1… pic.twitter.com/TK5uyOG0R4 – 2:40 PM
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
📺youtube.com/watch?v=o0xrB1… pic.twitter.com/TK5uyOG0R4 – 2:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers coaching candidates: Sam Cassell, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse among potential replacements for Doc Rivers
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:23 PM
76ers coaching candidates: Sam Cassell, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse among potential replacements for Doc Rivers
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden sounds like he wants a change to a coach who’d diversify the offensive attack a bit more.
I ranked the Sixers top candidates. Thoughts?
libertyballers.com/2023/5/16/2372… – 2:21 PM
Harden sounds like he wants a change to a coach who’d diversify the offensive attack a bit more.
I ranked the Sixers top candidates. Thoughts?
libertyballers.com/2023/5/16/2372… – 2:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers coaching candidates: Sam Cassell, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse among potential replacements for Doc Rivers
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:17 PM
76ers coaching candidates: Sam Cassell, Monty Williams, Nick Nurse among potential replacements for Doc Rivers
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 2:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers’ spot does ultimately go to MDA, I’m more interested in what he can scheme up to get Tyrese Maxey to take a jump than I am in seeing whether he can elevate Harden back to his former glory (he doesn’t have a Delorean, that I’m aware of). – 2:14 PM
If the Sixers’ spot does ultimately go to MDA, I’m more interested in what he can scheme up to get Tyrese Maxey to take a jump than I am in seeing whether he can elevate Harden back to his former glory (he doesn’t have a Delorean, that I’m aware of). – 2:14 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting what Doc Rivers told @SteveBHoop about the @Suns firing Monty Williams:
“Monty changed their complete franchise. That franchise was a laughingstock. … They made a trade & Monty got blamed.”
So maybe Doc won’t be a candidate in PHX.
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 2:00 PM
Interesting what Doc Rivers told @SteveBHoop about the @Suns firing Monty Williams:
“Monty changed their complete franchise. That franchise was a laughingstock. … They made a trade & Monty got blamed.”
So maybe Doc won’t be a candidate in PHX.
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 2:00 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Hmmm … when Doc Rivers talked with our @SteveBHoop on Sunday, did he KNOW something was coming from the @sixers?
“It’s the worst part of our jobs, but it’s part of our jobs, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Doc said.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 1:54 PM
Hmmm … when Doc Rivers talked with our @SteveBHoop on Sunday, did he KNOW something was coming from the @sixers?
“It’s the worst part of our jobs, but it’s part of our jobs, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Doc said.
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 1:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers Part Ways with Doc Rivers sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 1:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers Part Ways with Doc Rivers sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 1:47 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
With Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and now Doc Rivers out, only 6 of 30 NBA teams hired their current head coach before the start of the pandemic!
Tom Thibodeau is the 7th longest-tenured head coach in the NBA lol pic.twitter.com/0PCPJLEHSP – 1:30 PM
With Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and now Doc Rivers out, only 6 of 30 NBA teams hired their current head coach before the start of the pandemic!
Tom Thibodeau is the 7th longest-tenured head coach in the NBA lol pic.twitter.com/0PCPJLEHSP – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Head coaches who did not return after coaching that season’s MVP
– 2023 Doc Rivers
– 2010 Mike Brown
– 1998 Phil Jackson
– 1990 Pat Riley
– 1980 Jack McKinney*
– 1979 Tom Nissalke
– 1976 Bill Sharman
– 1968 Alex Hannum
– 1966 Dolph Schayes
– 1959 Andy Phillip*
*incomplete season – 1:13 PM
Head coaches who did not return after coaching that season’s MVP
– 2023 Doc Rivers
– 2010 Mike Brown
– 1998 Phil Jackson
– 1990 Pat Riley
– 1980 Jack McKinney*
– 1979 Tom Nissalke
– 1976 Bill Sharman
– 1968 Alex Hannum
– 1966 Dolph Schayes
– 1959 Andy Phillip*
*incomplete season – 1:13 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I got the feeling when I spoke to Doc Rivers that night that he knew something was up:
“…it’s part of our jobs, and there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s always easier to replace one.”
bit.ly/3MsvVrj – 12:48 PM
I got the feeling when I spoke to Doc Rivers that night that he knew something was up:
“…it’s part of our jobs, and there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s always easier to replace one.”
bit.ly/3MsvVrj – 12:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sizers formally part ways with Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/3fI7ECNgxO – 12:17 PM
Sizers formally part ways with Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/3fI7ECNgxO – 12:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Sixers fire Doc Rivers after another early playoff exit. Who’s next? nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:12 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Sixers fire Doc Rivers after another early playoff exit. Who’s next? nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri entered the NBA as an unpaid scout with the Orlando Magic who were then coached by Doc Rivers. Wonder if that past relationship and long friendship can lead to interest from the Raptors with Rivers for their head coach opening. – 12:05 PM
Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri entered the NBA as an unpaid scout with the Orlando Magic who were then coached by Doc Rivers. Wonder if that past relationship and long friendship can lead to interest from the Raptors with Rivers for their head coach opening. – 12:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on firing coach Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/41gs492wuQ – 11:52 AM
#Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on firing coach Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/41gs492wuQ – 11:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Although Doc Rivers still had two years left in his contract, the 76ers decided to part ways with the coach ❌ pic.twitter.com/6Qv0ZX6UKV – 11:51 AM
Although Doc Rivers still had two years left in his contract, the 76ers decided to part ways with the coach ❌ pic.twitter.com/6Qv0ZX6UKV – 11:51 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers officially announce that they’ve parted ways with Doc Rivers.
Statement from Daryl Morey: pic.twitter.com/J3x3OPKuox – 11:51 AM
Sixers officially announce that they’ve parted ways with Doc Rivers.
Statement from Daryl Morey: pic.twitter.com/J3x3OPKuox – 11:51 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey’s statement from the official release on Doc Rivers: “After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/uqEBZZNDoz – 11:49 AM
Daryl Morey’s statement from the official release on Doc Rivers: “After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/uqEBZZNDoz – 11:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Coach Doc Rivers parted ways with the Sixers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:49 AM
Coach Doc Rivers parted ways with the Sixers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:49 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A bunch of initial thoughts on the Sixers firing Doc Rivers phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-f… – 11:49 AM
A bunch of initial thoughts on the Sixers firing Doc Rivers phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-f… – 11:49 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Daryl Morey statement on firing of Doc Rivers:
“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our… – 11:48 AM
Daryl Morey statement on firing of Doc Rivers:
“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our… – 11:48 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey’s statement on Doc Rivers:
“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. … – 11:48 AM
Daryl Morey’s statement on Doc Rivers:
“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. … – 11:48 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Re-racking this @HeavyOnSports piece in the wake of ESPN report that Doc Rivers is out as @Sixers coach… You can read into a lot here.
We talked about Joe Mazzulla, but there was also some major foreshadowing of his own career situation.
bit.ly/3MsvVrj – 11:42 AM
Re-racking this @HeavyOnSports piece in the wake of ESPN report that Doc Rivers is out as @Sixers coach… You can read into a lot here.
We talked about Joe Mazzulla, but there was also some major foreshadowing of his own career situation.
bit.ly/3MsvVrj – 11:42 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
If this firing was to appease Harden in order to bring in D’Antoni… – 11:40 AM
If this firing was to appease Harden in order to bring in D’Antoni… – 11:40 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial story here on the Sixers firing Doc Rivers after his three seasons as head coach:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:38 AM
Initial story here on the Sixers firing Doc Rivers after his three seasons as head coach:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers fire head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons and three second-round exits inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… via @phillyinquirer – 11:36 AM
Sixers fire head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons and three second-round exits inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… via @phillyinquirer – 11:36 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Writing was on the wall for Doc Rivers after James Harden’s lukewarm endorsement following Sunday’s season ending loss. There’s a strong field of available coaches but the Sixers will have competition for them. – 11:32 AM
Writing was on the wall for Doc Rivers after James Harden’s lukewarm endorsement following Sunday’s season ending loss. There’s a strong field of available coaches but the Sixers will have competition for them. – 11:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers fired by 76ers after third consecutive second-round playoff exit, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 11:29 AM
Doc Rivers fired by 76ers after third consecutive second-round playoff exit, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 11:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:27 AM
Sources: 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:27 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
When is the Doc Rivers Bucks interview? And have they brought in Randy Wittman yet? Asking for my friend @NoTechBen – 11:22 AM
When is the Doc Rivers Bucks interview? And have they brought in Randy Wittman yet? Asking for my friend @NoTechBen – 11:22 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not at all surprised Sixers are letting Doc Rivers go, strikes me as the right time now
Doc, who I quite like, may have his coaching flaws — they all do — but being away from that group of players might be the best thing for him. – 11:21 AM
Not at all surprised Sixers are letting Doc Rivers go, strikes me as the right time now
Doc, who I quite like, may have his coaching flaws — they all do — but being away from that group of players might be the best thing for him. – 11:21 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have fired Doc Rivers as head coach, source confirms @wojespn report.
The team went 154-82 in his three seasons, lost three straight times in Round 2 of the playoffs. – 11:18 AM
Sixers have fired Doc Rivers as head coach, source confirms @wojespn report.
The team went 154-82 in his three seasons, lost three straight times in Round 2 of the playoffs. – 11:18 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
These coaches are all without a job right now:
Mike Budenholzer
Monty Williams
Doc Rivers
Nick Nurse
Incredible coaching movement already this offseason. – 11:18 AM
These coaches are all without a job right now:
Mike Budenholzer
Monty Williams
Doc Rivers
Nick Nurse
Incredible coaching movement already this offseason. – 11:18 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on the dismissal of Doc Rivers #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:18 AM
Your quick newser on the dismissal of Doc Rivers #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:18 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz – 11:14 AM
BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz – 11:14 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Another uncertain offseason awaits for the Sixers, and at least to start, James Harden and Doc Rivers are at the center of it.
Harden on Rivers after the Game 7 loss in Boston: “Our relationship is OK.”
theathletic.com/4522666/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Another uncertain offseason awaits for the Sixers, and at least to start, James Harden and Doc Rivers are at the center of it.
Harden on Rivers after the Game 7 loss in Boston: “Our relationship is OK.”
theathletic.com/4522666/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA executives and scouts discussed the futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers and who can be Sixers coaching candidates if Rivers is fired. Plus, coaching intel on the Rockets, Nets, Mavericks, Celtics, and more on Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 10:11 AM
Story: NBA executives and scouts discussed the futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers and who can be Sixers coaching candidates if Rivers is fired. Plus, coaching intel on the Rockets, Nets, Mavericks, Celtics, and more on Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 10:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If James Harden leaves for Rockets, how will his Sixers tenure be remembered? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 8:39 AM
If James Harden leaves for Rockets, how will his Sixers tenure be remembered? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 8:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If James Harden leaves for #HoustonRockets, how will his #Sixers tenure be remembered? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
If James Harden leaves for #HoustonRockets, how will his #Sixers tenure be remembered? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden to be choosing between 76ers and Rockets this offseason? sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 4:43 AM
James Harden to be choosing between 76ers and Rockets this offseason? sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 4:43 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I can’t believe how many James Harden rumors and reports we got Monday. Here’s a bunch of slop
libertyballers.com/2023/5/15/2372… – 12:27 AM
I can’t believe how many James Harden rumors and reports we got Monday. Here’s a bunch of slop
libertyballers.com/2023/5/15/2372… – 12:27 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also like, all for people not taking stuff out of context. But I’ve watched the full video, still thought the Embiid quote about Harden’s free agency and the rest of the roster kinda wasn’t great? Am I missing something there on why people thought that was taken out of context? – 10:32 PM
Also like, all for people not taking stuff out of context. But I’ve watched the full video, still thought the Embiid quote about Harden’s free agency and the rest of the roster kinda wasn’t great? Am I missing something there on why people thought that was taken out of context? – 10:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Just finished filming w/Sheed
Since he’s been in the huddle with Doc Rivers through an entire playoffs & Finals, I asked him for his perspective on Doc and whether he’s being judged unfairly by the public.
Full episode will be up soon @UnderdogFantasy
📺youtube.com/playlist?list=… pic.twitter.com/nvRB8JbA8q – 9:09 PM
Just finished filming w/Sheed
Since he’s been in the huddle with Doc Rivers through an entire playoffs & Finals, I asked him for his perspective on Doc and whether he’s being judged unfairly by the public.
Full episode will be up soon @UnderdogFantasy
📺youtube.com/playlist?list=… pic.twitter.com/nvRB8JbA8q – 9:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As Joel Embiid was putting himself and James Harden above the rest of his team, he found time to praise the Celtics: “They’re the best team in the league, and they’ve got a huge opportunity in front of them.”
The @Sixers have a huge summer ahead of them.
bit.ly/3MwpAeI – 6:12 PM
As Joel Embiid was putting himself and James Harden above the rest of his team, he found time to praise the Celtics: “They’re the best team in the league, and they’ve got a huge opportunity in front of them.”
The @Sixers have a huge summer ahead of them.
bit.ly/3MwpAeI – 6:12 PM
More on this storyline
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal, league sources tell Bleacher Report. Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract. The 10-time All-Star is coming off a year averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say. At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
If Houston is all in on a Harden reunion, it will take some roster reconstructing to entice Harden. Houston has a promising young core that includes Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, along with the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but the team tied for the worst record in the Western Conference last season (22-60). -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
With Houston preparing to make an aggressive push to sign James Harden this summer, rival NBA executives believe this pick will be used as trade bait as the Rockets look to take a significant step forward next season. […] Whether Houston keeps the pick for itself or uses it in trade talks to acquire a proven star, the best available talent is likely Amen or Ausar Thompson. -via HoopsHype / May 17, 2023