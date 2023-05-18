Michael Singer: Michael Malone: There are people “still being introduced” to Nikola Jokic even though he’s a back-to-back MVP and is averaging a triple double in the playoffs. Said he doesn’t pay much attention to why the Nuggets have flown under the radar.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Michael Malone about the Nuggets flying under-the-radar despite having the best record in the West — and a two-time MVP.
He said there are some people who are watching Nikola Jokic for the first time even though he’s averaging a triple-double this postseason. – 7:00 PM
I’m going right back to the well:
Lakers will send doubles at Jokic and it will be on his shooting and gravity to take pressure off of him and Jamal. Like for him to continue his scoring barrage.
Asked Michael Malone about the Lakers “building a wall” against Nikola Jokić in a similar way to Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the day.
He didn’t mince words. pic.twitter.com/Kp071FiZ6t – 6:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “There are people who are still kind of being introduced to who Nikola Jokic is, and the guy who just put on a 34-21-14 performance. And oh by the way he’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs.” – 6:58 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray isn’t 100% recovered from the illness he’s been playing through: “Whatever’s gone through our team is still lingering a little bit.” – 6:57 PM
Michael Malone ahead of Game 2: “This is the first time I’ve ever been in a series up 1-0 and the series is over in everybody’s mind because they put Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic for six possessions. So let’s see how it plays out tonight.” – 6:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: There are people “still being introduced” to Nikola Jokic even though he’s a back-to-back MVP and is averaging a triple double in the playoffs.
Said he doesn’t pay much attention to why the Nuggets have flown under the radar. – 6:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still battling an ear infection a little bit but he’s off injury report. – 6:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might not be 100%, but he’s in a lot better place than he was Tuesday. – 6:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic and Lakers packing paint, Michael Malone says this is first series he has been a part of where Nuggets won the first game but people are talking like the series is over for them because of narrative of Lakers finding something vs Jokic – 6:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said it’s the first time that a team is up 1-0 and “the series is over” because they put Rui Hachimura on Joker.
(He’s very, very tired of the Rui question). – 6:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jokic by primary defender in Game 1
AD Hachimura
Plays 15 6
Pts/play 1.53 0.67
FG 10-13 0-2
TO 2 2 – 6:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
open.spotify.com/episode/3OFqcy… – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown yesterday on D’Angelo Russell: “We took D-Lo out of the game. That was our goal, to get him involved in everything.”
“He’s not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”
Michael Malone said how much Russell plays tonight will be “an interesting storyline.” pic.twitter.com/LSSYnmV3UH – 2:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis called Nikola Jokic “a once-in-a-lifetime player.” Kevin Durant said he’ll “go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball.”
For @FOXSports, I wrote on Nikola Jokic’s greatness.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ni… – 2:23 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @jshector and @coachthorpe talk conference finals.
Adjustments, not calling timeouts, the Lakers “figuring out” Jokic, and more.
But first, David has some strong thoughts about the draft combine.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/A57FisBgge – 12:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers made a fourth-quarter comeback in part because of Rui Hachimura’s defense on Nikola Jokic.
On the Rui-Anthony Davis two-man game defensively, why it worked so well, how Denver can counter and countered in regular-season matchups, and more: theathletic.com/4529461/2023/0… – 12:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I used to think Shaq’s “I wasn’t familiar with your game” stance on players was out of the ordinary for someone whose job it is to follow the NBA. The mass of media folks telling on themselves regarding Jokic & how little they have ever watched the 2x MVP shows me it’s the norm. – 11:33 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:08 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Happy Gameday Nuggets fans! It’s Tony Brothers Night, things to keep in mind:
– Don’t stress about the whistle. You know what it’s like, we’ve trained for this.
– It’s gonna be a Jokic passing game, enjoy the supporting cast doing some home cooking.
– Jokic is life. Carry on. – 10:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone: Lakers’ strategy on Jokic nothing new that the Nuggets haven’t seen before espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s best assists of the playoffs, so far. pic.twitter.com/fxWBxPdceO – 9:31 PM
