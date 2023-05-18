Paul George tried to get DeMar DeRozan to the Clippers

As it turns out, though, DeMar actually came really close to joining the Clippers. In a recent episode of Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the pair opened up about how and why the deal fell through. George started it off by revealing his recruitment efforts on DeRozan and how he felt terrible after learning what the Clippers were actually willing to offer DeMar: “I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you,” George told DeRozan. “… After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, ‘Bro, that was some buls**t.’ I didn’t know what we had to offer. It was just, ‘Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here. Hell yeah, let’s go get that.’ When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, ‘Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.’ It was bulls**t.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Take time for your mind health today. #MentalHealthAction #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/b8jzgxvI38 – 3:52 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have an important offseason ahead of them, and a DeMar DeRozan trade could be a part of it. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The best way for the Chicago Bulls to avoid mediocrity could be to trade Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘You’re not good’: DeMar DeRozan, Paul George say ’75 to 100′ NBA players ‘stink’ #NBA #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/FDt9f0Xia3 – 1:07 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan unleashed on a trend of entitled young players. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The best way for the Chicago Bulls to avoid mediocrity could be to trade Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 9:06 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have an important offseason ahead of them, and a DeMar DeRozan trade could be a part of it. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 10:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Notable ninth-overall picks in NBA history include All-Stars Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan, Joakim Noah, Andre Iguodala, Amare Stoudamire, Shawn Marion, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tracy McGrady.
Notable ninth-overall picks in NBA history include All-Stars Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan, Joakim Noah, Andre Iguodala, Amare Stoudamire, Shawn Marion, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tracy McGrady.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
DeMar DeRozan says the NBA has a lot of ‘sorry’ players in the league
DeMar DeRozan says the NBA has a lot of ‘sorry’ players in the league
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Paul George and DeMar DeRozan, on PG’s podcast, both said they hope Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stay together in Boston and build their legacies.
George: “They got a chance to be up there with some of the greatest players we’ve ever seen.”
Paul George and DeMar DeRozan, on PG’s podcast, both said they hope Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stay together in Boston and build their legacies.
George: “They got a chance to be up there with some of the greatest players we’ve ever seen.”
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan unleashed on a trend of entitled young players. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 2:35 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have an important offseason ahead of them, and a DeMar DeRozan trade could be a part of it. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 12:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
What should the Bulls do with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević?
What should the Bulls do with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević?
“First time I seen (George) after that, he was like, ‘Man, my bad,” DeRozan said. “And I never even took it in no disrespectful type of way because in that moment I was like, ‘Man, hell yeah. Let’s figure it out.’ The business side of it just was flawed in its own right. But me just looking at like, ‘Man, damn. I could do this? Play with my dog (at) home? Alright, let’s try to figure it out.’” -via Clutch Points / May 18, 2023
After the Trail Blazers jumped from the fifth to third pick at Tuesday’s draft lottery, multiple outlets reported that Portland will explore the market for that pick in an attempt to land a big splash for Damian Lillard. Would the Bulls instead engage in talks for that pick, which unequivocally would necessitate the inclusion of LaVine or, alternatively, DeMar DeRozan? One league source told NBC Sports Chicago that if the Trail Blazers went this route, they would be focused on more defensive-minded, two-way players. Lillard does have strong relationships with both LaVine and DeRozan, the former of whom he played with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So stay tuned. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023
DeRozan then expounded on why he believes LeBron James was right in calling out some players in the league. Apparently, the Chicago Bulls star also has some pretty strong feelings about this issue: “Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf**kers don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel so entitled, who just want everything that come with it but don’t want to put the work in. It’s so frustrating,” DeRozan continued. “We played in an era where you had to earn everything So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they’re nice. It’s like, ‘Bro, you’re not good.’ I definitely got Bron’s standpoint of that, because you’d be surprised.” -via YouTube / May 16, 2023
Paul George: Dope to see our show top the @Spotify charts! Appreciate y’all for rocking with us. More content and guests coming soon 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gldK6mWMS4 -via Twitter @Yg_Trece / May 18, 2023
Tyronn Lue has been often mentioned as a primary target for both the Milwaukee Bucks’ and Phoenix Suns’ head-coaching jobs, but there is similar pessimism among people familiar with Lue and the Clippers’ front office that the respected play-caller can truly be poached from Los Angeles. Ballmer is known to have a strong affinity for Lue and his coaching acumen, sources said, and the Clippers still very much harbor championship aspirations despite another playoff shortcoming from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023