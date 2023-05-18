Scoot Henderson: I think I have the possibility of going No. 1 in the draft

“For sure, I think I have the possibility of going No. 1,” G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson said Wednesday at the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. “And I believe in myself like any competitor should. I just always go back to my mentality and the work. I can’t wait to go back home and work hard just to get ready for the upcoming season regardless of where I go. As a competitor, I want to go No. 1 and I want to build that fan base in San Antonio. But wherever I go, I’m going to bring that winning mentality.”
Source: Charlotte Observer
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA Draft starts at #2 with the Hornets.
Will Charlotte go with G League point guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller?
@jkylemann loves the idea of pairing Scoot with LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/nsCONwOuR3 – 6:08 PM
The NBA Draft starts at #2 with the Hornets.
Will Charlotte go with G League point guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller?
@jkylemann loves the idea of pairing Scoot with LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/nsCONwOuR3 – 6:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Who says no:
Hornets get: No. 9 pick, every Minnesota pick Utah got for Rudy Gobert.
Jazz get: No. 2 pick
In the end, this would essentially boil down to Utah trading Rudy Gobert and one first-round pick for Walker Kessler, Scoot Henderson/Brandon Miller and a Lakers pick. – 3:23 PM
Who says no:
Hornets get: No. 9 pick, every Minnesota pick Utah got for Rudy Gobert.
Jazz get: No. 2 pick
In the end, this would essentially boil down to Utah trading Rudy Gobert and one first-round pick for Walker Kessler, Scoot Henderson/Brandon Miller and a Lakers pick. – 3:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Scoot Henderson on Mark Williams
“Tough… We (Ignite) played Mark at the (G-League) Winter Showcase, I was watching on the sideline (Injured). I like his game a lot” – 12:22 PM
Scoot Henderson on Mark Williams
“Tough… We (Ignite) played Mark at the (G-League) Winter Showcase, I was watching on the sideline (Injured). I like his game a lot” – 12:22 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Heat steal ECF Game 1 in Boston
-Yankees-Blue Jays soap opera
-Man City on cusp of treble
-Scoot Henderson thinks he’s “top 1”
-Dwight Howard attempts to assemble a super team…in Taiwan
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:14 AM
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Heat steal ECF Game 1 in Boston
-Yankees-Blue Jays soap opera
-Man City on cusp of treble
-Scoot Henderson thinks he’s “top 1”
-Dwight Howard attempts to assemble a super team…in Taiwan
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:14 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, but who’s No. 2?
The presumed notion Scoot Henderson can’t coincide in the same backcourt with another point guard like LaMelo Ball ticks Henderson off.
“It kind of does, honestly,” he said, adding, “I can play with anybody.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:04 AM
Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, but who’s No. 2?
The presumed notion Scoot Henderson can’t coincide in the same backcourt with another point guard like LaMelo Ball ticks Henderson off.
“It kind of does, honestly,” he said, adding, “I can play with anybody.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:04 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PUMA have to be excited to potentially have Scoot Henderson and LaMelo Ball on the same team. Wonder if they have crossed paths through PUMA before 🤔 – 6:26 PM
PUMA have to be excited to potentially have Scoot Henderson and LaMelo Ball on the same team. Wonder if they have crossed paths through PUMA before 🤔 – 6:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Scoot Henderson if he’s met with the #Hornets yet. He said he hasn’t but sounded like he expects it to happen relatively soon. Also asked him about the notion that he can’t be teamed with another point guard (like LaMelo).
Story coming on his response. pic.twitter.com/AjN0MRFgoT – 4:13 PM
Asked Scoot Henderson if he’s met with the #Hornets yet. He said he hasn’t but sounded like he expects it to happen relatively soon. Also asked him about the notion that he can’t be teamed with another point guard (like LaMelo).
Story coming on his response. pic.twitter.com/AjN0MRFgoT – 4:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s considered the Spurs shocking the world and taking him No. 1 overall, Scoot Henderson said, “For sure.” – 3:57 PM
Asked if he’s considered the Spurs shocking the world and taking him No. 1 overall, Scoot Henderson said, “For sure.” – 3:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Scoot Henderson talking to reporters. pic.twitter.com/U2jaXL2hpn – 3:54 PM
Scoot Henderson talking to reporters. pic.twitter.com/U2jaXL2hpn – 3:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph Curry is building a relationship with Scoot Henderson on and off the court. Warriors could have young guys looking for a change in scenery. Portland (No. 3) and Houston (No. 4) are reportedly shopping their picks… just a thought. – 3:03 PM
Steph Curry is building a relationship with Scoot Henderson on and off the court. Warriors could have young guys looking for a change in scenery. Portland (No. 3) and Houston (No. 4) are reportedly shopping their picks… just a thought. – 3:03 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
2023 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, Vol. 1:
1. Spurs – Victor Wembanyama, Big, France
This one is simple. Spurs have their franchise changed immediately with Wembanyama’s arrival.
2. Hornets – Scoot Henderson, Guard, G League Ignite
After waffling back-and-forth on this one, I… pic.twitter.com/eNclpvggtm – 1:11 PM
2023 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, Vol. 1:
1. Spurs – Victor Wembanyama, Big, France
This one is simple. Spurs have their franchise changed immediately with Wembanyama’s arrival.
2. Hornets – Scoot Henderson, Guard, G League Ignite
After waffling back-and-forth on this one, I… pic.twitter.com/eNclpvggtm – 1:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA mock draft update following the lottery, including which teams executives are eying as potential traders, the battle between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for the No. 2 pick, and what positions each lottery team is eying on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mock… – 11:56 AM
Story: NBA mock draft update following the lottery, including which teams executives are eying as potential traders, the battle between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for the No. 2 pick, and what positions each lottery team is eying on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mock… – 11:56 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson?
Who we taking at No. 2??
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:10 AM
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson?
Who we taking at No. 2??
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:10 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
What was the moment like inside the lottery drawing room when the #Hornets didn’t get the No. 1 pick but then found out they were No. 2?
And what are Mitch Kupchak’s thoughts on adding another point guard (Scoot Henderson anyone?) at the top of the draft?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:42 AM
What was the moment like inside the lottery drawing room when the #Hornets didn’t get the No. 1 pick but then found out they were No. 2?
And what are Mitch Kupchak’s thoughts on adding another point guard (Scoot Henderson anyone?) at the top of the draft?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:42 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
It’s been 24 hours and already I’ve heard way too much Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson talk.
Lol it’s going to be incredible when the Hornets pass on Scoot and he turns into a 10-time All-Star.
Just go watch the Scoot vs. Wemby.
He wants all the smoke and he’s awesome. – 8:41 AM
It’s been 24 hours and already I’ve heard way too much Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson talk.
Lol it’s going to be incredible when the Hornets pass on Scoot and he turns into a 10-time All-Star.
Just go watch the Scoot vs. Wemby.
He wants all the smoke and he’s awesome. – 8:41 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
We’re going to be fine. Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller are likely going to be one of the best in franchise history when it’s all said and done. Sucks to miss out on Wemby, but the #Hornets are undoubtedly in a MUCH better spot than they were 24 hours ago. Onward! – 8:20 AM
We’re going to be fine. Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller are likely going to be one of the best in franchise history when it’s all said and done. Sucks to miss out on Wemby, but the #Hornets are undoubtedly in a MUCH better spot than they were 24 hours ago. Onward! – 8:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:50 PM
2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:50 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
Michael Jordan does to Scoot Henderson what Portland did to MJ in ’84, passing on Scoot with the 2nd pick because Charlotte already has LaMelo Ball at PG.
Scoot then goes 3rd to Portland and becomes the GOAT.
#ItWasWritten #fullcircle #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/albn0pVul0 – 9:42 PM
Michael Jordan does to Scoot Henderson what Portland did to MJ in ’84, passing on Scoot with the 2nd pick because Charlotte already has LaMelo Ball at PG.
Scoot then goes 3rd to Portland and becomes the GOAT.
#ItWasWritten #fullcircle #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/albn0pVul0 – 9:42 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Read up on the two most likely candidates for Charlotte at #2 ⬇️
Brandon Miller 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 9:01 PM
Read up on the two most likely candidates for Charlotte at #2 ⬇️
Brandon Miller 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson 🏀 si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 9:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Amen Thompson will get the most attention right now with the #4 pick, if things go as expected.
But the teams with the #2 and #3 picks (Charlotte, Portland) do have point guards. Can the Rockets look to move up for Scoot Henderson?
I fully expect Houston to shop this pick. – 8:38 PM
Amen Thompson will get the most attention right now with the #4 pick, if things go as expected.
But the teams with the #2 and #3 picks (Charlotte, Portland) do have point guards. Can the Rockets look to move up for Scoot Henderson?
I fully expect Houston to shop this pick. – 8:38 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
If I’m the Charlotte Hornets, there is no f’ing way I pass up on Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. The guy is going to be a superstar. He’s like Ja Morant but without all the baggage/bad stuff. Don’t screw this up Michael Jordan … draft Scoot! – 8:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How has Scoot Henderson dealt with the spotlight?
@thereal013 told @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 at the Draft Lottery in Chicago.
Hear Justin & Eddie react to the Lottery now! siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/oI2Vua2htj – 8:10 PM
How has Scoot Henderson dealt with the spotlight?
@thereal013 told @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 at the Draft Lottery in Chicago.
Hear Justin & Eddie react to the Lottery now! siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/oI2Vua2htj – 8:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Scoot Henderson is buckled up and ready to see the NBA Draft Lottery results 👀
pic.twitter.com/4s4hxleNgB – 7:48 PM
Scoot Henderson is buckled up and ready to see the NBA Draft Lottery results 👀
pic.twitter.com/4s4hxleNgB – 7:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Scoot Henderson is SHARP 🔥
@TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 sat down with @thereal013 at the #DraftLottery in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/P5URizNeDJ – 7:37 PM
Scoot Henderson is SHARP 🔥
@TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 sat down with @thereal013 at the #DraftLottery in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/P5URizNeDJ – 7:37 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Want to learn more about the top prospects and their fit in CLT?
Brandon Miller➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Ausar Thompson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Cam Whitmore ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Victor Wembanyama ➡️si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 2:16 PM
Want to learn more about the top prospects and their fit in CLT?
Brandon Miller➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Ausar Thompson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Cam Whitmore ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Scoot Henderson ➡️ si.com/nba/hornets/nb…
Victor Wembanyama ➡️si.com/nba/hornets/nb… – 2:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Everyone is talking about Victor Wembanyama, but Scoot Henderson is also a very special prospect with superstar potential.
G League Ignite head coach Jason Hart told @SpinDavies that Scoot is “trying to be the best ever.” Hart compared Henderson to “a young Derrick Rose.” pic.twitter.com/jKDbqySPDv – 11:09 AM
Everyone is talking about Victor Wembanyama, but Scoot Henderson is also a very special prospect with superstar potential.
G League Ignite head coach Jason Hart told @SpinDavies that Scoot is “trying to be the best ever.” Hart compared Henderson to “a young Derrick Rose.” pic.twitter.com/jKDbqySPDv – 11:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry partners with top prospect Scoot Henderson to provide support, guidence nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/15/ste… – 11:36 PM
Stephen Curry partners with top prospect Scoot Henderson to provide support, guidence nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/15/ste… – 11:36 PM
More on this storyline
Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young. -via ESPN / May 18, 2023
But the presumed notion he can’t coincide in the same backcourt with Ball ticks Henderson off. “It kind of does, honestly,” said Henderson, who hadn’t met individually with any teams yet. “I love seeing the two point guards. I love seeing that in action, actually. Jordan Poole and (Steph) Curry and how they used to operate in their time. I love seeing two good guards. It’s fun to watch.” -via Charlotte Observer / May 18, 2023
Which is why Henderson is convinced he’d form a nice tandem with Ball. “I think I can play with anybody,” Henderson said. “I’m not too ball dominant. I do multiple things that impact the game, and wherever I go I’m going to be a winner. I’m going to keep that mentality in myself. Whatever team I go to, I’m going to impact the community and impact the city, and I’m going to impact the locker room.” -via Charlotte Observer / May 18, 2023