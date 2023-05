Spurs already cashing in on Victor Wembanyama frenzy

The San Antonio Spurs’ ticket office has been in turbo mode since Tuesday night, when the team won the NBA Draft lottery — and thus the right to select top prospect Victor Wembanyama next month. Many Spurs employees were in the office working past midnight on Tuesday, a team spokesperson told Front Office Sports, and spent all of Wednesday responding to ticket inquiries as quickly as possible . By Wednesday afternoon, more than 2,100 season-ticket membership deposits had been placed, and the Spurs anticipated getting to over 2,500 by the end of the day. “To say that we’re excited would be a vast understatement,” a Spurs spokesperson said.Source: David Rumsey @ Front Office Sports