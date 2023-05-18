Spurs already cashing in on Victor Wembanyama frenzy

The San Antonio Spurs’ ticket office has been in turbo mode since Tuesday night, when the team won the NBA Draft lottery — and thus the right to select top prospect Victor Wembanyama next month. Many Spurs employees were in the office working past midnight on Tuesday, a team spokesperson told Front Office Sports, and spent all of Wednesday responding to ticket inquiries as quickly as possible. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 2,100 season-ticket membership deposits had been placed, and the Spurs anticipated getting to over 2,500 by the end of the day. “To say that we’re excited would be a vast understatement,” a Spurs spokesperson said.
Source: David Rumsey @ Front Office Sports
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Victor Wembanyama was born January 4, 2004.
Here’s the Spurs’ box score from the day before and the day after.
The energy shifted. pic.twitter.com/rMpRU4IYbV – 12:26 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This was the commercial that Nike released prior to LeBron James’ highly anticipated NBA debut.
I wonder if they’ll do something similar for Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ybCwctwaRP – 10:03 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
June, 2027
San Antonio River Walk
Victor Wembanyama leads a parade celebrating his second NBA title.
The Spurs own the first pick in the draft (via Atlanta).
Wemby performs an original song featuring Tony Parker that goes on to spend 30 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. – 9:14 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“The response from the community was off the charts.”
From tickets and media reach to merch sales and concessions, here’s how the impending arrival of Victor Wembanyama is already providing a financial boost for the San Antonio Spurs.
kens5.com/article/sports… – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The most anticipated NBA draft lottery in 20 years ended with Victor Wembanyama heading to San Antonio.
3 reasons why the lottery results were a big win for the Nets: clutchpoints.com/nets-3-reasons… – 6:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Spurs, the roster situation that Victor Wembanyama will enter, and how they are as well set from an asset perspective to build around him both this summer and into the future as anyone in the league.
Fun times ahead in San Antonio
theathletic.com/4523292/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/aJkM6uzPFF – 6:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
RT @JerryBrewer: Nikola Jokic is now, Victor Wembanyama is next and the NBA is worldwide @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 5:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is there anybody in the history of the NBA you can compare Victor Wembanyama to?
🔊 Former #Spurs Point Guard @CoachAvery6 doesn’t think so #GoSpursGo
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 | @vicw_32 pic.twitter.com/8oygOC4Joh – 5:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The kid has all the skills you want out of a basketball player”
🏀 Former #Spurs Forward and broadcaster @seanelliott_32 has high praise for Victor Wembanyama #GoSpursGo
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 | @vicw_32 pic.twitter.com/aity1nZaHi – 4:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
San Antonio will have plenty of time to meet and greet Victor Wembanyama. For now, here’s a quick primer on the Spurs’ next superstar-in-waiting:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:23 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
For my full conversation with @jkylemann on the Spurs landing Victor Wembanyama, and everything else that happened on lottery night, follow The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show wherever you get your podcasts: open.spotify.com/episode/3CyFU3… – 2:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
“I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready.”
This Victor Wembanyama quote on draft night stands out because he will be going to a Spurs organization that has done nothing but win and already has some bright young talent.
Especially these three wings:
Devin Vassell
Keldon… pic.twitter.com/XWsTZBcOli – 2:50 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama has been named the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Best Young Player for the 2022-23 French League. – 2:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama is officially the 2022-23 LNB MVP
eurohoops.net/en/proa/150443… – 1:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
over/unders on Victor Wembanyama’s points, rebounds, blocks next season per BetOnline pic.twitter.com/XwLz3Pqa5P – 1:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama says he knew Spurs would win lottery thanks to French connection: ‘The universe told me’
cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 1:15 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
2023 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, Vol. 1:
1. Spurs – Victor Wembanyama, Big, France
This one is simple. Spurs have their franchise changed immediately with Wembanyama’s arrival.
2. Hornets – Scoot Henderson, Guard, G League Ignite
After waffling back-and-forth on this one, I… pic.twitter.com/eNclpvggtm – 1:11 PM
2023 NBA Lottery Mock Draft, Vol. 1:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Another generational big man, another Spurs Lottery win on Tuesday, meaning Victor Wembanyama is coming to River City. The phenom will join an organization that’s been all about incorporating international players to create winning teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BvznLJ – 12:30 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs fans, it’s been a rough couple of years. A lot of losing, a lot of infighting.
Let us put those days behind us and march forward in kinship, reserving our meanness for those who root for a basketball team that doesn’t have Victor Wembanyama on it. – 12:23 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: For a moment, after the first three ping pong balls were pulled, the Wizards had a 6 out of 11 shot at getting the No. 1 pick. Better than a coin flip for Victor Wembanyama.
Inside a gutting NBA Draft lottery drawing @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:11 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs outlook skyrocketed with Victor Wembanyama incoming. They’ll have plenty of time and opportunities to build around him with their cap flexibility and surplus of draft picks.
hoopshype.com/lists/spurs-of… – 10:38 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA mock draft 1.0: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, but what about everybody else? ift.tt/v6neX4p – 10:19 AM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Victor Wembanyama will soon join the San Antonio Spurs! Here are nine random thoughts following this amazing day for Spurs fans: spurstalk.com/victor-wembany… – 10:15 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
If a generational big is in the draft, the Spurs win the No. 1 pick. They did it again last night, winning the right to draft Victor Wembanyama. Here’s what it was like in the draft lottery room where it happened and why they seemed destined to win this:
theathletic.com/4526277/2023/0… – 9:13 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All the sights, scenes, stories and scuttle from a historic night inside the room where the Draft Lottery actually happens … as San Antonio (who else?) wins the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes with a birthday assist from R.C. Buford’s magical blue chair: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-the-nba-d… – 9:11 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Long term or short term. Victor Wembanyama’s production & impact won’t be much different than Kristaps Porzingis. Hyped up by talking heads to be a generational player. Not how the NBA works. – 9:00 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The gasps inside Skyline Ballroom were sharp and brief last night. They were directed towards the announcement that the #Pistons missed out on the 1st overall pick & the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes as they fell to 5th in the 2023 NBA Draft. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:52 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Spurs Spurred again on Tuesday, winning the NBA’s Lottery and getting Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom will be joining an organization that built championship teams by successfully melding great players from all over the world. In
@TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BvznLJ – 8:00 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Victor Wembanyama changes everything for the Spurs. What do they do next? How fast do they go? Plus scenes from lottery night and – already – trade chatter for the runners-up.
theathletic.com/4524599/2023/0… – 5:22 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA : Victor Wembanyama changes everything for the Spurs. What do they do next? How fast do they go? Plus scenes from lottery night and – already – trade chatter for the runners-up.
Damian Lillard: I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN! Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / May 17, 2023
Austin Karp: ESPN last night drew the best NBA Draft Lottery audience since 2019, when Zion Williamson was the projected No. 1 pick. The 30-minute telecast drew 3.24 million viewers. The 2019 event drew 4.43 million. The Wembanyama sweepstakes telecast was up big from 2.15 million last year -via Twitter / May 17, 2023
Austin Karp: Best NBA Draft Lottery telecasts over last 20 years: 2003: ABC: 6 million viewers (LeBron) 2019: ESPN: 4.4 million (Zion Williamson) 2015: ESPN: 3.6 million (Karl-Anthony Towns) 2014: ESPN: 3.4 million (Andrew Wiggins) 2023: ESPN: 3.2 million (likely Wembanyama) -via Twitter / May 17, 2023