Belief among NBA executives that James Harden will rejoin the Rockets this summer

The belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta “loves” the 76ers point guard. The franchise expects to reunite with him, sources say. Before hiring Ime Udoka on April 25, head coaching candidates were asked for their opinion on coaching Harden during the interview process, according to sources.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag takes a first look at the implications of a potential James Harden Sixers exit through a Boston lens, Derrick White’s role and more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:05 PM
New #Celtics mailbag takes a first look at the implications of a potential James Harden Sixers exit through a Boston lens, Derrick White’s role and more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m not of the opinion that the Sixers should simply walk away from Harden no matter what. He was very good this year.
But if his heart really is in Houston, as so many rumors have suggested for 6 months, it’s time to get out of the Harden business.
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-jam… – 12:39 PM
I’m not of the opinion that the Sixers should simply walk away from Harden no matter what. He was very good this year.
But if his heart really is in Houston, as so many rumors have suggested for 6 months, it’s time to get out of the Harden business.
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-jam… – 12:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets expect to reunite with James Harden this summer in free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 12:37 PM
Rockets expect to reunite with James Harden this summer in free agency, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 12:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’m confused how James Harden and the Houston Rockets have essentially agreed to resume their partnership without running afoul of the NBA’s ironclad tampering rules. – 12:37 PM
I’m confused how James Harden and the Houston Rockets have essentially agreed to resume their partnership without running afoul of the NBA’s ironclad tampering rules. – 12:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Go find what Nic Claxton and Tyrese Maxey said about playing with him if you don’t think James Harden will help the Rockets young players – 12:19 PM
Go find what Nic Claxton and Tyrese Maxey said about playing with him if you don’t think James Harden will help the Rockets young players – 12:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Talked about James Harden and a bunch of other stuff with @brandonkscott on the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast audacy.com/podcast/h-town… – 12:11 PM
Talked about James Harden and a bunch of other stuff with @brandonkscott on the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast audacy.com/podcast/h-town… – 12:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden makes the Rockets better next season, and a really good way to develop young players is to put them in an environment where the games actually matter. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been in the NBA for 2 seasons and have yet to play a game of any importance – 12:08 PM
James Harden makes the Rockets better next season, and a really good way to develop young players is to put them in an environment where the games actually matter. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been in the NBA for 2 seasons and have yet to play a game of any importance – 12:08 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
James Harden at 33 years old:
25th all-time in points
20th all-time in assists pic.twitter.com/Qz6h1ZQhh2 – 11:37 AM
James Harden at 33 years old:
25th all-time in points
20th all-time in assists pic.twitter.com/Qz6h1ZQhh2 – 11:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets in free agency, sources say inquirer.com/sports/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:55 AM
Sixers’ James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets in free agency, sources say inquirer.com/sports/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:55 AM
More on this storyline
Houston is positioned to have around $60 million in salary cap space this offseason. That’s great for Harden, who intends to opt out of his $35.6 million deal for next season with the Sixers and become a free agent. Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers. His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, “he’s treated like a god in Houston.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 19, 2023
Sixers president Daryl Morey shouldered responsibility for the decision to remove Rivers during a news conference Wednesday. Several members of Doc Rivers’ staff, sources said, have pointed to All-Star point guard James Harden — whom league personnel are expecting to decline his player option in search of a long-term contract — as a driving force behind Rivers’ departure. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer in order to secure a long-term deal, league sources tell Bleacher Report. Harden, 33, took a sizable pay cut last offseason to help the Sixers build the roster out. The guard will now be seeking a four-year contract. The 10-time All-Star is coming off a year averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. The Houston Rockets have long been a rumored destination, but sources say Harden will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself, sources say. At the moment, the Sixers are the only logical option, coming off a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season. But the dynamic in Philadelphia will undoubtedly change next season, considering the Sixers have to find the right coach after dismissing Doc Rivers. -via Bleacher Report / May 17, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Ime Udoka, Tilman Fertitta, James Harden, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers