Charles Barkley: Zion Williamson has to lose some weight and get in shape, because he can't play basketball like this

“If you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you. You can make that stance. ‘Know what? I want to do what I want to do. I want to flash my gun and make videos and do things.’ Ok, that’s fine. But you can’t make money on the NBA doing this stuff,” he said. “I just hope that he grows up and realize like, yo, man, first of all, you’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making $100 million a year the dribble a stupid basketball. And, you hit the lottery. We all hit the lottery to do something. There’s people out there working nine to five, 80 to 90 hours a week going to make $25,000 a year. They would kill to be in our situation.” -via FOXnews.com / May 18, 2023