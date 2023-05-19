Charles Barkley: Zion Williamson has to lose some weight and get in shape, because he can't play basketball like this

Clutch Points: “I wish I could sit down with Zion Williamson and say ‘yo man, you got so much talent but you gonna have to lose some weight & get in shape because unless you get in shape, you can’t play basketball.'” —Charles Barkley (via @SiriusXMNBA) pic.twitter.com/bDwVgBVQbV
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“How many players have you seen eat their way out of the NBA? A lot of them!”
Charles Barkley would like to share his experiences with Zion.
@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/UFxNrSbVQL – 4:37 PM
“How many players have you seen eat their way out of the NBA? A lot of them!”
Charles Barkley would like to share his experiences with Zion.
@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/UFxNrSbVQL – 4:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Those guys are just, they’re just freaking idiots,” Charles Barkley said Wednesday of the Ja Morant defenders in the media.
They probably aren’t idiots. They are just choosing, for whatever reason, to ignore the obvious.
@DanWetzel ➡️ yhoo.it/3WeJT3n pic.twitter.com/F2RUcL8LNO – 6:02 PM
“Those guys are just, they’re just freaking idiots,” Charles Barkley said Wednesday of the Ja Morant defenders in the media.
They probably aren’t idiots. They are just choosing, for whatever reason, to ignore the obvious.
@DanWetzel ➡️ yhoo.it/3WeJT3n pic.twitter.com/F2RUcL8LNO – 6:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇
🗣️Charles Barkley at 4:30p ET
📱💻📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/wrvolO690S – 4:20 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App 👇
🗣️Charles Barkley at 4:30p ET
📱💻📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/wrvolO690S – 4:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans survey results show a fan base running out of patience with Zion Williamson, others
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4528633/2023/0… – 11:58 AM
Pelicans survey results show a fan base running out of patience with Zion Williamson, others
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4528633/2023/0… – 11:58 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Charles Barkley has been on Inside The NBA @NBAonTNT for over 20 years. This is his finest moment. No lies were told on this day. pic.twitter.com/EPagxiekRa – 6:12 AM
Charles Barkley has been on Inside The NBA @NBAonTNT for over 20 years. This is his finest moment. No lies were told on this day. pic.twitter.com/EPagxiekRa – 6:12 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson vs. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama four times a year!
Let’s go!!! – 8:27 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson vs. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama four times a year!
Let’s go!!! – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Charles Barkley, Carmelo Anthony , Oscar Robertson. Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD -via Twitter @statmuse / May 19, 2023
“If you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you. You can make that stance. ‘Know what? I want to do what I want to do. I want to flash my gun and make videos and do things.’ Ok, that’s fine. But you can’t make money on the NBA doing this stuff,” he said. “I just hope that he grows up and realize like, yo, man, first of all, you’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making $100 million a year the dribble a stupid basketball. And, you hit the lottery. We all hit the lottery to do something. There’s people out there working nine to five, 80 to 90 hours a week going to make $25,000 a year. They would kill to be in our situation.” -via FOXnews.com / May 18, 2023
Clutch Points: “You’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook. You’re a guy making 200 million to dribble a stupid basketball… You got to look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, maybe I’m the problem.'” Charles Barkley with a message for Ja Morant 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jxQVVipNoa -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 17, 2023
Austin Karp: ESPN last night drew the best NBA Draft Lottery audience since 2019, when Zion Williamson was the projected No. 1 pick. The 30-minute telecast drew 3.24 million viewers. The 2019 event drew 4.43 million. The Wembanyama sweepstakes telecast was up big from 2.15 million last year -via Twitter / May 17, 2023
Austin Karp: Best NBA Draft Lottery telecasts over last 20 years: 2003: ABC: 6 million viewers (LeBron) 2019: ESPN: 4.4 million (Zion Williamson) 2015: ESPN: 3.6 million (Karl-Anthony Towns) 2014: ESPN: 3.4 million (Andrew Wiggins) 2023: ESPN: 3.2 million (likely Wembanyama) -via Twitter / May 17, 2023
Andrew Lopez: While meeting with media in New Orleans, Pelicans exec David Griffin said that Zion Williamson was never cleared to play 5-on-5 or even full court 3-on-3 yet. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 14, 2023