DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic partnership coming to end?

The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core.
Source: Sam Smith @ NBA.com
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would send DeMar DeRozan to the New York Knicks. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:01 PM
Should the Chicago Bulls shake things up this summer?
Bulls get: RJ Barrett, Isaiah Hartenstein
Knicks get: DeMar DeRozan
Should the Chicago Bulls shake things up this summer?
Bulls get: RJ Barrett, Isaiah Hartenstein
Knicks get: DeMar DeRozan
During a recent chat on Podcast P with Paul George, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan revealed that he considered joining the LA Clippers. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 11:05 AM
The best way for the Chicago Bulls to avoid mediocrity could be to trade Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 10:00 AM
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would send DeMar DeRozan to the New York Knicks. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 7:05 AM
Take time for your mind health today. #MentalHealthAction #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/b8jzgxvI38 – 3:52 PM
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would send Zach LaVine down south to the Orlando Magic. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:00 PM
The Chicago Bulls have an important offseason ahead of them, and a DeMar DeRozan trade could be a part of it. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 7:00 AM
The best way for the Chicago Bulls to avoid mediocrity could be to trade Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:00 PM
In this suggested trade, the Chicago Bulls would send Zach LaVine down south to the Orlando Magic. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 3:05 PM
‘You’re not good’: DeMar DeRozan, Paul George say ’75 to 100′ NBA players ‘stink’ #NBA #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/FDt9f0Xia3 – 1:07 PM
During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan unleashed on a trend of entitled young players. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 1:00 PM
Back in 2021, the Chicago Bulls took a leap of faith and traded for Nikola Vucevic. Two years later, that deal is looking brutal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/nik… – 10:00 AM
The best way for the Chicago Bulls to avoid mediocrity could be to trade Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 9:06 AM
The Chicago Bulls have an important offseason ahead of them, and a DeMar DeRozan trade could be a part of it. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/16/dem… – 10:00 PM
As it turns out, though, DeMar actually came really close to joining the Clippers. In a recent episode of Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the pair opened up about how and why the deal fell through. George started it off by revealing his recruitment efforts on DeRozan and how he felt terrible after learning what the Clippers were actually willing to offer DeMar: “I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you,” George told DeRozan. “… After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, ‘Bro, that was some buls**t.’ I didn’t know what we had to offer. It was just, ‘Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here. Hell yeah, let’s go get that.’ When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, ‘Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.’ It was bulls**t.” -via Clutch Points / May 18, 2023
“First time I seen (George) after that, he was like, ‘Man, my bad,” DeRozan said. “And I never even took it in no disrespectful type of way because in that moment I was like, ‘Man, hell yeah. Let’s figure it out.’ The business side of it just was flawed in its own right. But me just looking at like, ‘Man, damn. I could do this? Play with my dog (at) home? Alright, let’s try to figure it out.’” -via Clutch Points / May 18, 2023
After the Trail Blazers jumped from the fifth to third pick at Tuesday’s draft lottery, multiple outlets reported that Portland will explore the market for that pick in an attempt to land a big splash for Damian Lillard. Would the Bulls instead engage in talks for that pick, which unequivocally would necessitate the inclusion of LaVine or, alternatively, DeMar DeRozan? One league source told NBC Sports Chicago that if the Trail Blazers went this route, they would be focused on more defensive-minded, two-way players. Lillard does have strong relationships with both LaVine and DeRozan, the former of whom he played with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So stay tuned. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023
But Vucevic is 32 and the Bulls do not want to make a long-term commitment. That’s easier to do with a player Ayton’s age. Chicago and Phoenix potentially could do a sign-and-trade for Vucevic, but the Suns are not prioritizing a big expenditure on a center if they move Ayton, sources told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023
Nikola Vucevic: Knicks need some shooting to help their offense… they do have a guy sitting on the bench that can do that 🤷🏻♂️ -via Twitter @NikolaVucevic / May 7, 2023
KC Johnson: Nikola Vucevic on free agency: The Bulls will have priority. I’d like to return. But it’s up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 15, 2023
A more likely swap for the Suns and Bulls would center on sending out Ayton for DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls have not shopped their star wing but that could be coming, considering he is 33 and heading into the final year of his contract. Chicago, according to league sources, is open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine: Being able to play with DeMar has been great. He’s one of my best friends, on and off the court. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 15, 2023
