Jamal Murray: I don't get enough respect, I'm better than a lot of players in the league

“He is definitely one of the best guards in the league,” Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., told Andscape. “He has not been named an All-Star yet, but he is one of the best players in The Association. The Association is about getting buckets. He can hit tough shots down the stretch with the best of them. He is showing up with playoffs, obviously. “People thought that [the] NBA Bubble run [in 2020] was a fluke. But I told him I think he is better now than he was back then. He sees the game better. So, I’m happy for him.” -via Andscape / May 19, 2023