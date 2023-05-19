Jamal Murray practiced meditation during halftime of Lakers-Nuggets game

After a quiet first half, Murray said he meditated to get his mind right. It’s a practice he’s done for years and was still able to employ in the crucible of the postseason. “Sometimes I need to settle the hell down and sometimes I need to rile myself up,” he said. “… Tonight I just had to just reset completely. The second-half three that I had, the open one, the wide-open one, I alligator-armed it. It shows me that I’m overthinking it, and there’s no reason for me to overthink an open shot. … It’s all mental practice. I’ve been having bad halves and crazy second halves the rest of my life. I know how to change it, I know what to adjust.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Porter Jr. on Jamal Murray erupting for 23 points in the fourth after shooting just 5-17 through three quarters:
“He’s had a few games like that this year where he struggles in the first half and then just goes crazy in the second half. I think that just takes a maturity… pic.twitter.com/4C2P7BLCZz – 7:56 AM
Michael Porter Jr. on Jamal Murray erupting for 23 points in the fourth after shooting just 5-17 through three quarters:
“He’s had a few games like that this year where he struggles in the first half and then just goes crazy in the second half. I think that just takes a maturity… pic.twitter.com/4C2P7BLCZz – 7:56 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jamal Murray moves to No. 5 in the playoffs, per @TikotDeRoa’s Global Rating. pic.twitter.com/yHrX7XmQ2N – 7:15 AM
Jamal Murray moves to No. 5 in the playoffs, per @TikotDeRoa’s Global Rating. pic.twitter.com/yHrX7XmQ2N – 7:15 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On an incredible Game 2 win. Jamal Murray and the Nuggets are inevitable.
And now the NBA knows it.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=QbZnpm… pic.twitter.com/JxYMMbal9v – 3:27 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On an incredible Game 2 win. Jamal Murray and the Nuggets are inevitable.
And now the NBA knows it.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=QbZnpm… pic.twitter.com/JxYMMbal9v – 3:27 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray buries Lakers with a “bang” in a 23-point 4th quarter espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 AM
Jamal Murray buries Lakers with a “bang” in a 23-point 4th quarter espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray channeled his inner Mike Breen. He counted down the seconds, draining daggers like he’d done as a kid. His 23 4th Q points saved the #Nuggets in Game 2. But to get to that place, he had to reset. Murray said he meditated before the onslaught.
denverpost.com/2023/05/18/nug… – 2:33 AM
Jamal Murray channeled his inner Mike Breen. He counted down the seconds, draining daggers like he’d done as a kid. His 23 4th Q points saved the #Nuggets in Game 2. But to get to that place, he had to reset. Murray said he meditated before the onslaught.
denverpost.com/2023/05/18/nug… – 2:33 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray: “We don’t lose belief in what we can do. We play like the No. 1 seed and we believe we’re the No. 1 seed. And we back it up.” pic.twitter.com/gEneFQNBNS – 2:00 AM
Jamal Murray: “We don’t lose belief in what we can do. We play like the No. 1 seed and we believe we’re the No. 1 seed. And we back it up.” pic.twitter.com/gEneFQNBNS – 2:00 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray postgame said when he was little he used to count down the seconds of the clock and make the shot, talking like Marv Albert or Mike Breen.
Tonight he also called his own “bang” in the 4th after notching a few of his 23 points in the period.
pic.twitter.com/gBGOHJVKzc – 1:56 AM
Jamal Murray postgame said when he was little he used to count down the seconds of the clock and make the shot, talking like Marv Albert or Mike Breen.
Tonight he also called his own “bang” in the 4th after notching a few of his 23 points in the period.
pic.twitter.com/gBGOHJVKzc – 1:56 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has the most 20+ point 4th-quarter playoff performances in the NBA since 1997, per Nuggets PR. The next closest being Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson with two each. – 1:26 AM
Jamal Murray has the most 20+ point 4th-quarter playoff performances in the NBA since 1997, per Nuggets PR. The next closest being Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson with two each. – 1:26 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jamal Murray’s Game 2 explosion shows why Nikola Jokic isn’t the Nuggets’ only cheat code
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:56 AM
Jamal Murray’s Game 2 explosion shows why Nikola Jokic isn’t the Nuggets’ only cheat code
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:56 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
“An all-around performance for the storybooks in Nuggets fantasy literature.”
Jamal Murray is real, and he willed the Nuggets to a Game 2 win. Some how. Some way.
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 12:53 AM
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
“An all-around performance for the storybooks in Nuggets fantasy literature.”
Jamal Murray is real, and he willed the Nuggets to a Game 2 win. Some how. Some way.
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 12:53 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Jamal Murray, making alll the shots in racking up a 23-point 4th quarter in the #Nuggets win tonight. He was 6-of-7 overall, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and was simply on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g1DB6SM07L – 12:37 AM
Jamal Murray, making alll the shots in racking up a 23-point 4th quarter in the #Nuggets win tonight. He was 6-of-7 overall, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and was simply on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g1DB6SM07L – 12:37 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Did Jamal Murray really do that?
Our Game 2 recap:
youtube.com/watch?v=Ek1Lbm… pic.twitter.com/EOlAtrfRsb – 12:36 AM
Did Jamal Murray really do that?
Our Game 2 recap:
youtube.com/watch?v=Ek1Lbm… pic.twitter.com/EOlAtrfRsb – 12:36 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
“This was a war.”
Jamal Murray erupts for 23 points in the fourth quarter to stake the #Nuggets to a 2-0 lead.
denverpost.com/2023/05/18/jam… – 12:30 AM
“This was a war.”
Jamal Murray erupts for 23 points in the fourth quarter to stake the #Nuggets to a 2-0 lead.
denverpost.com/2023/05/18/jam… – 12:30 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray shares that meditation has been a big part of his ability to get over bad halves. Says that sometimes he needs to calm himself down and sometimes he needs to amp himself up.
Tonight, he said he needed to reset completely, and it clearly helped. – 11:58 PM
Jamal Murray shares that meditation has been a big part of his ability to get over bad halves. Says that sometimes he needs to calm himself down and sometimes he needs to amp himself up.
Tonight, he said he needed to reset completely, and it clearly helped. – 11:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray said he used to talk to like Marv Albert and Mike Breen when he was a kid, counting down before practicing those shots. – 11:54 PM
Jamal Murray said he used to talk to like Marv Albert and Mike Breen when he was a kid, counting down before practicing those shots. – 11:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on the narratives being about the Lakers heading into tonight:
“We’re the Nuggets. We’re used to that.” – 11:54 PM
Jamal Murray on the narratives being about the Lakers heading into tonight:
“We’re the Nuggets. We’re used to that.” – 11:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray: “Even when we win, they talk about the other team.” – 11:54 PM
Jamal Murray: “Even when we win, they talk about the other team.” – 11:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on the physicality of the series combined with the altitude:
“We all were tired, but we gutted it out. They were tired as well…we knew that if we were tired, they would be tired too.” – 11:52 PM
Jamal Murray on the physicality of the series combined with the altitude:
“We all were tired, but we gutted it out. They were tired as well…we knew that if we were tired, they would be tired too.” – 11:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray: we were tired and we knew they were tired as well. – 11:52 PM
Jamal Murray: we were tired and we knew they were tired as well. – 11:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray: once you see a couple go in, I got rolling. I got some separation and started making some shots. Everyone made big plays and had a moment – 11:50 PM
Jamal Murray: once you see a couple go in, I got rolling. I got some separation and started making some shots. Everyone made big plays and had a moment – 11:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray: for those who have seen me play, I like to reset my mind, mediation and not lose any confidence and just focus – 11:49 PM
Jamal Murray: for those who have seen me play, I like to reset my mind, mediation and not lose any confidence and just focus – 11:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray had 10 points on 3/15 FGs, 2/9 3s, 2/2 FTs when Lakers took their largest lead of the game (68-57) through the first 29:13
For the last 18:47 of the game, Jamal Murray:
– 27 points
– 10/13 FGs
– 4/6 3s
– 7/8 FTs
– Denver: +16 – 11:32 PM
Jamal Murray had 10 points on 3/15 FGs, 2/9 3s, 2/2 FTs when Lakers took their largest lead of the game (68-57) through the first 29:13
For the last 18:47 of the game, Jamal Murray:
– 27 points
– 10/13 FGs
– 4/6 3s
– 7/8 FTs
– Denver: +16 – 11:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jamal Murray turned it up in the fourth quarter of Game 2 📈
23 of his 37 points came in the final frame 🏹 pic.twitter.com/FhteYjPkgo – 11:31 PM
Jamal Murray turned it up in the fourth quarter of Game 2 📈
23 of his 37 points came in the final frame 🏹 pic.twitter.com/FhteYjPkgo – 11:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “This is not just coach and player. I love Jamal Murray. This is not just I’m coaching him. We’ve been together for seven years. We’ve been together through a lot of ups and downs…I saw the dark days coming back from the ACL. For him to be… – 11:26 PM
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “This is not just coach and player. I love Jamal Murray. This is not just I’m coaching him. We’ve been together for seven years. We’ve been together through a lot of ups and downs…I saw the dark days coming back from the ACL. For him to be… – 11:26 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
23 points in the 4th quarter for Jamal Murray. Fantastic performance, especially after his first 3 quarters. Will go down as the second highest scoring 4th qtr in a Conference Finals game since 96-97. pic.twitter.com/NQ3aRSrGip – 11:25 PM
23 points in the 4th quarter for Jamal Murray. Fantastic performance, especially after his first 3 quarters. Will go down as the second highest scoring 4th qtr in a Conference Finals game since 96-97. pic.twitter.com/NQ3aRSrGip – 11:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I feel better we won. A win is a win.”
— Jamal Murray after the Game 2 win pic.twitter.com/tM2AHUnhxC – 11:24 PM
“I feel better we won. A win is a win.”
— Jamal Murray after the Game 2 win pic.twitter.com/tM2AHUnhxC – 11:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray:
“I saw the dark days coming back from that ACL.” – 11:24 PM
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray:
“I saw the dark days coming back from that ACL.” – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray made as many 3s in 2nd half (4/6) as Lakers made as a team (4/17)
Lakers not named Austin Reaves or Anthony Davis missed all 11 3s after halftime tonight – 11:22 PM
Jamal Murray made as many 3s in 2nd half (4/6) as Lakers made as a team (4/17)
Lakers not named Austin Reaves or Anthony Davis missed all 11 3s after halftime tonight – 11:22 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
This is the fourth time that Jamal Murray has scored 20 points in the 4th quarter of a playoff game.
Over the last 30 years, only two other players have one that even twice:
Michael Jordan.
Allen Iverson.
Murray is an absolute killer. – 11:19 PM
This is the fourth time that Jamal Murray has scored 20 points in the 4th quarter of a playoff game.
Over the last 30 years, only two other players have one that even twice:
Michael Jordan.
Allen Iverson.
Murray is an absolute killer. – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It can be a cliche to talk about but Jamal Murray has It. Whatever it is. He just rises to the moment. – 11:19 PM
It can be a cliche to talk about but Jamal Murray has It. Whatever it is. He just rises to the moment. – 11:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
4th quarter points in the Western Conference Finals:
31 — Jamal Murray
28 — AD and LeBron combined
Jamal has over half the Nuggets 4th quarter points. pic.twitter.com/o4QHdxWUvl – 11:19 PM
4th quarter points in the Western Conference Finals:
31 — Jamal Murray
28 — AD and LeBron combined
Jamal has over half the Nuggets 4th quarter points. pic.twitter.com/o4QHdxWUvl – 11:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nuggets star Jamal Murray had 23 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the 3rd-most in a fourth quarter over the last 25 postseasons. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/EENWFIINxI – 11:19 PM
Nuggets star Jamal Murray had 23 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the 3rd-most in a fourth quarter over the last 25 postseasons. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/EENWFIINxI – 11:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jamal Murray had 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting through three quarters. In the fourth, he exploded for 23 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including going 4-for-5 from deep.
The Nuggets win, 108-103, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. – 11:19 PM
Jamal Murray had 14 points on 5-for-17 shooting through three quarters. In the fourth, he exploded for 23 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including going 4-for-5 from deep.
The Nuggets win, 108-103, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
What a pair of wins for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray was right. They’re ready for this. pic.twitter.com/63jqNG5oo5 – 11:17 PM
What a pair of wins for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray was right. They’re ready for this. pic.twitter.com/63jqNG5oo5 – 11:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 100+ 4th quarter points this playoffs:
— Steph Curry
— Jamal Murray
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Ph3RxvmXSt – 11:17 PM
Players with 100+ 4th quarter points this playoffs:
— Steph Curry
— Jamal Murray
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/Ph3RxvmXSt – 11:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jamal Murray gave everything he had for the Nuggets tonight. It’ll be remembered as a legendary game if Denver goes all the way. – 11:16 PM
Jamal Murray gave everything he had for the Nuggets tonight. It’ll be remembered as a legendary game if Denver goes all the way. – 11:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
23 points in the 4th: The highest-scoring quarter of Jamal Murray’s NBA career.
Nuggets take Game 2. – 11:15 PM
23 points in the 4th: The highest-scoring quarter of Jamal Murray’s NBA career.
Nuggets take Game 2. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray’s 23 4th quarter points
Is the most points scored in any quarter by a Nuggets player in any postseason since at least 1997
Nuggets lead this series 2-0 with wins by 6 and 5 points, and Nikola Jokic hasn’t made a field goal in a 4th quarter yet. – 11:14 PM
Jamal Murray’s 23 4th quarter points
Is the most points scored in any quarter by a Nuggets player in any postseason since at least 1997
Nuggets lead this series 2-0 with wins by 6 and 5 points, and Nikola Jokic hasn’t made a field goal in a 4th quarter yet. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games by remaining players this postseason:
6 — Jamal Murray
6 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/oTeuq1QdFM – 11:13 PM
Most 30-point games by remaining players this postseason:
6 — Jamal Murray
6 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/oTeuq1QdFM – 11:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jamal Murray stunk it up for three quarters and then lit it up for 23 points in the fourth. #CojonesFactor – 11:13 PM
Jamal Murray stunk it up for three quarters and then lit it up for 23 points in the fourth. #CojonesFactor – 11:13 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
A flat-out spectacula, vintage 4th quarter from Jamal Murray, who scored 23 of his game-high 37 points in a flurry of shots made when the #Nuggets needed him most. And now they lead this series 2-0. What a night. – 11:13 PM
A flat-out spectacula, vintage 4th quarter from Jamal Murray, who scored 23 of his game-high 37 points in a flurry of shots made when the #Nuggets needed him most. And now they lead this series 2-0. What a night. – 11:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Denver wins Game 2 108-103 with Jamal Murray scoring more points in the 4th Q (23 of his 37) than LeBron James had for the game (22 points). Reaves 22p 5a; Rui 21p on 8-of-10; AD 18p on 4-of-15 14r 4a 4b; D-Lo 10p 5a. Game 3 is Saturday night in L.A. – 11:13 PM
Denver wins Game 2 108-103 with Jamal Murray scoring more points in the 4th Q (23 of his 37) than LeBron James had for the game (22 points). Reaves 22p 5a; Rui 21p on 8-of-10; AD 18p on 4-of-15 14r 4a 4b; D-Lo 10p 5a. Game 3 is Saturday night in L.A. – 11:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 108-103:
-Jamal Murray: 23 points in 4th, 37-10-5, just an unbelievable performance
-Joker: 23-17-12, looked a bit bothered by the LeBron matchup
-Anthony Davis: 18 points on 4/15 FG, Joker dominated that
Nuggets up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/Ku2TkxQDqq – 11:12 PM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 108-103:
-Jamal Murray: 23 points in 4th, 37-10-5, just an unbelievable performance
-Joker: 23-17-12, looked a bit bothered by the LeBron matchup
-Anthony Davis: 18 points on 4/15 FG, Joker dominated that
Nuggets up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/Ku2TkxQDqq – 11:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Lakers 108-103 and take a 2-0 series lead as we shift to Los Angeles on Saturday night. Jamal Murray with just a monster fourth quarter and he finishes with 37…Jokic with another triple-double….hell of a ball game – 11:12 PM
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Lakers 108-103 and take a 2-0 series lead as we shift to Los Angeles on Saturday night. Jamal Murray with just a monster fourth quarter and he finishes with 37…Jokic with another triple-double….hell of a ball game – 11:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray tonight:
37 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
4 STL
6 3P
First Nugget in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/NlTjmBVF8G – 11:11 PM
Jamal Murray tonight:
37 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
4 STL
6 3P
First Nugget in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/NlTjmBVF8G – 11:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
**shoots 5-17 in the 1st 3 quarters**
Jamal Murray in the 4th: pic.twitter.com/RSBUoAYkhR – 11:10 PM
**shoots 5-17 in the 1st 3 quarters**
Jamal Murray in the 4th: pic.twitter.com/RSBUoAYkhR – 11:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets’ Jamal Murray in Game 2 win over Lakers
FIRST THREE QUARTERS
– 14 points on 5-17 shooting, 2-9 threes
FOURTH QUARTER
– 23 points on 6-7 shooting, 4-5 threes – 11:10 PM
Nuggets’ Jamal Murray in Game 2 win over Lakers
FIRST THREE QUARTERS
– 14 points on 5-17 shooting, 2-9 threes
FOURTH QUARTER
– 23 points on 6-7 shooting, 4-5 threes – 11:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has 31 points in the game. He’s got 18 in the 4th quarter on 6-7 shooting. Another Blue Arrow playoff classic if the Nuggets get this win. – 11:06 PM
Jamal Murray has 31 points in the game. He’s got 18 in the 4th quarter on 6-7 shooting. Another Blue Arrow playoff classic if the Nuggets get this win. – 11:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Did Mark Jackson just say Jamal Murray looked at Mike Breen and said BANG as soon as he shot that?? SWAG ON 1000 – 10:58 PM
Did Mark Jackson just say Jamal Murray looked at Mike Breen and said BANG as soon as he shot that?? SWAG ON 1000 – 10:58 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray was made for moments like this.
I keep thinking about his high school teammates calling him “glitch” because he plays like he’s in a video game. – 10:58 PM
Jamal Murray was made for moments like this.
I keep thinking about his high school teammates calling him “glitch” because he plays like he’s in a video game. – 10:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Haha Jamal Murray yelling “bang” to Mike Breen while torching the Lakers is good content. – 10:57 PM
Haha Jamal Murray yelling “bang” to Mike Breen while torching the Lakers is good content. – 10:57 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the lakers guarding jamal murray in the fourth pic.twitter.com/eb7YeLKKW4 – 10:57 PM
the lakers guarding jamal murray in the fourth pic.twitter.com/eb7YeLKKW4 – 10:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray said the bubble was just the start and has backed that up. He’s been every bit of the big game player he was in the bubble. – 10:55 PM
Jamal Murray said the bubble was just the start and has backed that up. He’s been every bit of the big game player he was in the bubble. – 10:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Does anyone see any Jamal Murray slander tweets that they know someone will delete here shortly? – 10:54 PM
Does anyone see any Jamal Murray slander tweets that they know someone will delete here shortly? – 10:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Nuggets have drilled 5 straight three-pointers to open a 96-84 lead over Lakers, part of a 15-1 run. Jamal Murray had 3 of the three-pointers. – 10:53 PM
Nuggets have drilled 5 straight three-pointers to open a 96-84 lead over Lakers, part of a 15-1 run. Jamal Murray had 3 of the three-pointers. – 10:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Crazy how Jamal Murray goes from bricking everything to this stretch he can’t miss. My goodness – 10:52 PM
Crazy how Jamal Murray goes from bricking everything to this stretch he can’t miss. My goodness – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is incredible. What a fearless fourth quarter so far. – 10:52 PM
Jamal Murray is incredible. What a fearless fourth quarter so far. – 10:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic heads to the bench down 2 points and it looked like a questionable decision by Malone.
Jamal Murray steps up and hits some of the biggest shots of the season. Denver leads 87-83 with 7:09 left in the game with Jokic set to check back in. – 10:48 PM
Nikola Jokic heads to the bench down 2 points and it looked like a questionable decision by Malone.
Jamal Murray steps up and hits some of the biggest shots of the season. Denver leads 87-83 with 7:09 left in the game with Jokic set to check back in. – 10:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Massive 3 from Jamal Murray to beat shot-clock buzzer over AD. He sticks arms out and soaks in crowd roar. And now Nikola Jokic gets ready to check in. Lakers could not take advantage of Jokic resting for a few minutes. Nuggets up 87-83 with 7:09 to go. – 10:47 PM
Massive 3 from Jamal Murray to beat shot-clock buzzer over AD. He sticks arms out and soaks in crowd roar. And now Nikola Jokic gets ready to check in. Lakers could not take advantage of Jokic resting for a few minutes. Nuggets up 87-83 with 7:09 to go. – 10:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just when you try and count Jamal Murray out…he reminds you. Like that. – 10:47 PM
Just when you try and count Jamal Murray out…he reminds you. Like that. – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers legs are dead……The Nuggets have taken an 87-83 lead with 7:09 remaining, and Jamal Murray has come alive with a pair of tough threes….He suddenly has 22…Lakers call time – 10:46 PM
The Lakers legs are dead……The Nuggets have taken an 87-83 lead with 7:09 remaining, and Jamal Murray has come alive with a pair of tough threes….He suddenly has 22…Lakers call time – 10:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Subtle leadership: Jamal Murray in that last timeout taps the knee of Michael Porter Jr and gives him a nod.
Little things like that, letting your teammates know you believe in them, go a long way. And this Nuggets team has many, many moments like that. – 10:26 PM
Subtle leadership: Jamal Murray in that last timeout taps the knee of Michael Porter Jr and gives him a nod.
Little things like that, letting your teammates know you believe in them, go a long way. And this Nuggets team has many, many moments like that. – 10:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jamal Murray is trying to find a game. And it’s playing hide-and-seek with him.
This is where Porter Jr has to get going – 10:10 PM
Jamal Murray is trying to find a game. And it’s playing hide-and-seek with him.
This is where Porter Jr has to get going – 10:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jamal Murray is 3-for-15 from the field, 2-for-9 from three-point range. – 10:07 PM
Jamal Murray is 3-for-15 from the field, 2-for-9 from three-point range. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray allows five points immediately playing space cadet defense. – 10:03 PM
Jamal Murray allows five points immediately playing space cadet defense. – 10:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
extremely rough half by jamal murray. sometimes shots don’t fall but his decision-making has been shaky, especially down stretch of the second quarter – 9:48 PM
extremely rough half by jamal murray. sometimes shots don’t fall but his decision-making has been shaky, especially down stretch of the second quarter – 9:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
First half was a struggle for Jamal Murray. He has missed 10-of-13 shots, including 6-of-8 3’s. He does have 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. Nikola Jokic with 16-8-5 at the half. Lakers up 53-48. – 9:48 PM
First half was a struggle for Jamal Murray. He has missed 10-of-13 shots, including 6-of-8 3’s. He does have 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. Nikola Jokic with 16-8-5 at the half. Lakers up 53-48. – 9:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray’s 3-of-10 and the shot selection hasn’t been great IMO. – 9:40 PM
Jamal Murray’s 3-of-10 and the shot selection hasn’t been great IMO. – 9:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell fouled Jamal Murray across the face, called a flagrant foul penalty 1. – 9:06 PM
D’Angelo Russell fouled Jamal Murray across the face, called a flagrant foul penalty 1. – 9:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 2 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:04 PM
Nuggets Game 2 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray isn’t 100% recovered from the illness he’s been playing through: “Whatever’s gone through our team is still lingering a little bit.” – 6:57 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray isn’t 100% recovered from the illness he’s been playing through: “Whatever’s gone through our team is still lingering a little bit.” – 6:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still battling an ear infection a little bit but he’s off injury report. – 6:51 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is still battling an ear infection a little bit but he’s off injury report. – 6:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might not be 100%, but he’s in a lot better place than he was Tuesday. – 6:50 PM
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might not be 100%, but he’s in a lot better place than he was Tuesday. – 6:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
What I’m most interested in tonight is how successful LeBron is when he targets Jamal Murray. 🔊on: pic.twitter.com/fwczSoIlEB – 5:35 PM
What I’m most interested in tonight is how successful LeBron is when he targets Jamal Murray. 🔊on: pic.twitter.com/fwczSoIlEB – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
36 — Jamal Murray
34 — Jaylen Brown
34 — Tyrese Maxey
32 — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/upD5MTPJdj – 5:05 PM
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
36 — Jamal Murray
34 — Jaylen Brown
34 — Tyrese Maxey
32 — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/upD5MTPJdj – 5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray this season vs playoffs:
Season — Playoffs —
20.0 PPG 26.3 PPG
4.0 RPG 5.2 RPG
6.2 APG 6.3 APG
45/40/83% 47/40/92% pic.twitter.com/tSzb2DSeau – 3:03 PM
Jamal Murray this season vs playoffs:
Season — Playoffs —
20.0 PPG 26.3 PPG
4.0 RPG 5.2 RPG
6.2 APG 6.3 APG
45/40/83% 47/40/92% pic.twitter.com/tSzb2DSeau – 3:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Something to keep an eye on tonight — LeBron hunting Jamal Murray. From @crabdribbles:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 10:53 AM
Something to keep an eye on tonight — LeBron hunting Jamal Murray. From @crabdribbles:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 10:53 AM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the national narrative after Game 1: “Same old, same old. It just fuels us a little more. And it will be sweeter when we win the ‘Chip.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 19, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Just confirmed with Murray. He did in fact yell “BANG” at Mike Breen after one of his late 3s. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / May 19, 2023