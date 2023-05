Jamal Murray practiced meditation during halftime of Lakers-Nuggets game

After a quiet first half, Murray said he meditated to get his mind right. It’s a practice he’s done for years and was still able to employ in the crucible of the postseason . “Sometimes I need to settle the hell down and sometimes I need to rile myself up,” he said. “… Tonight I just had to just reset completely. The second-half three that I had, the open one, the wide-open one, I alligator-armed it. It shows me that I’m overthinking it, and there’s no reason for me to overthink an open shot. … It’s all mental practice. I’ve been having bad halves and crazy second halves the rest of my life. I know how to change it, I know what to adjust.”Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post