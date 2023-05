Knicks interested in Joel Embiid?

During a conversation about the future of Joel Embiid, ESPN’s Zach Lowe asserted the expectation that there could be an inordinate amount of player movement in the near future. “This is all prelude to I think the next year in the NBA could be an unbelievable period of superstar and star player movement because you’ve just got a lot of sort of roiling situations,” said Lowe on his podcast. “You have one year left before the really harsh trade rules kick into place after the 2023-24 season where teams over the second apron, like the Clippers, for instance, cannot even aggregate salaries. They can’t add up money to bring in a big money player. That’s starting after next season. -via RealGM / May 16, 2023