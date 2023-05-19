Knicks interested in Joel Embiid?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hey, you remember that one time when this weird massive narrative shift took place to declare Joel Embiid should be the MVP because because to award three in a row to Nikola Jokic would imply he was an all-time great? I hate to break it to you, but … – 11:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid was shocked by Doc Rivers’ dismissal from the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/BKZQUQ7Bnn – 9:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid was shocked to hear of Doc Rivers being fired after the season #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/six… via @SixersWire – 3:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers’ firing ‘shocked’ Joel Embiid, 76ers president Daryl Morey says
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 3:35 PM
Doc Rivers’ firing ‘shocked’ Joel Embiid, 76ers president Daryl Morey says
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
My guesstimate is that there is a 1% chance the Blazers acquire Joel Embiid.
But should Lillard ask out, there would be an 80% chance that he lands in Philadelphia. – 2:43 PM
My guesstimate is that there is a 1% chance the Blazers acquire Joel Embiid.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Morey on yesterday’s reporting that Joel Embiid was upset that Rivers was let go: pic.twitter.com/aW5e7g5jyA – 1:57 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If the 76ers re-sign James Harden… here’s why Joel Embiid need to get OUTTA their ASAP!!! Just saying… pic.twitter.com/qsFbgGhcMZ – 1:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
More was asked about how Joel Embiid might close the gap between his reg. season and 2nd round efficiency. Morey says he would like to get more playoff like reps during season to prep for that.
(So maybe he can ask the Jazz or Hornets to triple Jo more ). pic.twitter.com/vsjgfoBZrc – 1:04 PM
More was asked about how Joel Embiid might close the gap between his reg. season and 2nd round efficiency. Morey says he would like to get more playoff like reps during season to prep for that.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Morey made it sound like Embiid was pretty upset about the Thybulle trade – 12:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey: Joel Embiid was “shocked” by Doc Rivers’ firing. Morey says it’s his job to convince Embiid the next coach will be a good fit. – 12:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I don’t think Rui on Jokic is a fix-all but I think it does create problems for Denver. 76ers found success with a similar approach vs Denver in their reg szn win. Nuggets were up 15 with 14 minutes to go in that game but collapsed when they moved Embiid off Jokic. – 12:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle was one of four players in the NBA to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 4+ assists per game in 2022-23.
The other three were Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo – who finished first, second and third, respectively, in this year’s MVP voting. – 9:39 AM
Julius Randle was one of four players in the NBA to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 4+ assists per game in 2022-23.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The problem Doc Rivers had in Philly is the same one he encountered with the Clippers: he was hired to close the deal, not maintain the same level as his predecessors. He never had a fully healthy Joel Embiid in the playoffs but wasn’t extended much grace with a decade of bad Ls. – 9:21 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Den-LA G1 thoughts
—Wemby to SA + Charlotte’s big choice at 2 w/ @tatefrazier
—@Ceruti joined us + we talked Magic at 6/11, plus should SA go for it right away?
—@mlombardiNFL on the 76ers culture issues, the Embiid era + NFL over/unders
New BS Podcast!
—Den-LA G1 thoughts
—Wemby to SA + Charlotte’s big choice at 2 w/ @tatefrazier
—@Ceruti joined us + we talked Magic at 6/11, plus should SA go for it right away?
—@mlombardiNFL on the 76ers culture issues, the Embiid era + NFL over/unders
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hachimura-Davis is to Jokic what Horford-TimeLord is to Embiid – 11:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I know this isn’t the time to remind you all because I don’t usually throw rocks from a glass house but NBA MVP Joel Embiid had
15 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist in a pivotal game 7
I know this isn’t the time to remind you all because I don’t usually throw rocks from a glass house but NBA MVP Joel Embiid had
15 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist in a pivotal game 7
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
First pod of the offseason is live:
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid
First pod of the offseason is live:
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
“I’m really wondering what coach can hold Joel Embiid and James Harden accountable”
🏀 @RealJayWilliams reacts to the 76ers firing Doc Rivers #BrotherlyLove
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
We Expected Doc Rivers to be fired because of the love affair between Morey and Harden… but the TRUTH is that Embiid and Harden FOLDED like a fresh set of clean sheets!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/JJ6w7HynsS – 3:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– We go 30 minutes on Doc Rivers
– What the Celtics players did while playing for him
– Embiid/Harden
– Jokic vs. AD Preview
– Messing with Jason Maxiell & Jermaine O’Neal when they were rookies stories
Zach Lowe: “As for Joel, he loves Philly. Philly loves him. He loves being loved in Philly, he understands what that means. I think it would be very very hard for him to to to follow the Superstar ‘I’m really forcing my way out of here’ model but if James (Harden) leaves you’re relying on Maxey to take a giant leap.” -via YouTube / May 16, 2023
Damian Lillard: I saw the full. And I love Embiid… I also love their roster … did I miss or did you? Basketball talk not personal. -via Twitter / May 16, 2023
During a conversation about the future of Joel Embiid, ESPN’s Zach Lowe asserted the expectation that there could be an inordinate amount of player movement in the near future. “This is all prelude to I think the next year in the NBA could be an unbelievable period of superstar and star player movement because you’ve just got a lot of sort of roiling situations,” said Lowe on his podcast. “You have one year left before the really harsh trade rules kick into place after the 2023-24 season where teams over the second apron, like the Clippers, for instance, cannot even aggregate salaries. They can’t add up money to bring in a big money player. That’s starting after next season. -via RealGM / May 16, 2023