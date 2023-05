LeBron James: 'I'll be ready on Saturday'

“No, I mean we still got to play with the same desperation as we did tonight,” the four-time NBA champion said. “We came out with an L but doesn’t give us any more comfort. We can’t go into any postseason game with comfort just because you either haven’t lost at home if you’re going back home. “I think it’s even more you got to be on edge because when you go home, you’re getting your own bed, run your family, everybody’s being cool and jolly and everything. Nah, you got to be even more one edge when you get home. So we got to understand that going back and being down 0-2. There’s no reason for us to get comfortable.” -via TalkBasket / May 19, 2023