Andrew Bogut on Josh Giddey: He's going to be the greatest Australian player to play in the NBA

Andrew Bogut on Josh Giddey: He’s been great. Josh was labeled as not athletic and not fast enough; ‘What is he, a one or a two?’ He’s a basketball player. He just knows how to play. His development has been sensational. He’s always had the ability to rebound and pass. I think the scoring was the biggest question and he’s proven he can get to the paint. His 3-point shot is getting better and better. He’s putting a lot of work into his 3-point shot this season again. He’s still not where he wants to be, but he’s getting better, better and better. I’m excited. He’s going to be the greatest Australian player to play in the NBA.
Source: Χρήστος Τσάλτας @ sportal.gr
Source: Χρήστος Τσάλτας @ sportal.gr
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In an interview with @Tsaltas46, Andrew Bogut made quite the declaration about Josh Giddey (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/05/20/and… – 12:00 PM
In an interview with @Tsaltas46, Andrew Bogut made quite the declaration about Josh Giddey (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/05/20/and… – 12:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut praise KD for showing up and facing the media after the @Suns series loss
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 31:27
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Media pic.twitter.com/28P3YvMbv8 – 7:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut praise KD for showing up and facing the media after the @Suns series loss
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 31:27
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Media pic.twitter.com/28P3YvMbv8 – 7:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @andrewbogut talks about how feeling involved in a game can affect a player mentally.
Listen to the ep here👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 23:33
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Suns pic.twitter.com/xoX63OF1G5 – 7:22 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @andrewbogut talks about how feeling involved in a game can affect a player mentally.
Listen to the ep here👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 23:33
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Suns pic.twitter.com/xoX63OF1G5 – 7:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Highlighting the best parts of Josh Giddey’s @PlayersTribune piece (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/05/18/jos… – 3:03 PM
Highlighting the best parts of Josh Giddey’s @PlayersTribune piece (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/05/18/jos… – 3:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on this past season’s success:
“We came back from the summer ready to hit the ground running. Sam had drafted well. And we were ready. Through training camp and preseason, it was becoming clear that we could actually compete this season.” – 2:37 PM
Josh Giddey on this past season’s success:
“We came back from the summer ready to hit the ground running. Sam had drafted well. And we were ready. Through training camp and preseason, it was becoming clear that we could actually compete this season.” – 2:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on Sam Presti:
“(He’s) probably the best in the business at what he does… I think the best part about it, though, is that he’s never rushed. He never panicked or diverted from the path he saw the team going on.” – 2:35 PM
Josh Giddey on Sam Presti:
“(He’s) probably the best in the business at what he does… I think the best part about it, though, is that he’s never rushed. He never panicked or diverted from the path he saw the team going on.” – 2:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What Josh Giddey wrote about Thunder fans in his @PlayersTribune piece:
“(The Thunder are) the heartbeat of this city. Everywhere you go fans are showing love. And that means a lot to me as a guy starting a new life, in a new country. Win or lose, they’re there.” pic.twitter.com/0yiZss7EgI – 2:26 PM
What Josh Giddey wrote about Thunder fans in his @PlayersTribune piece:
“(The Thunder are) the heartbeat of this city. Everywhere you go fans are showing love. And that means a lot to me as a guy starting a new life, in a new country. Win or lose, they’re there.” pic.twitter.com/0yiZss7EgI – 2:26 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
OKC, this one’s for you @PlayersTribune @okcthunder theplayerstribune.com/posts/josh-gid… – 2:15 PM
OKC, this one’s for you @PlayersTribune @okcthunder theplayerstribune.com/posts/josh-gid… – 2:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Likely top-10 pick Anthony Black on player comparisons, chose two Thunder guards:
“I like watching [Josh] Giddey just because of his vision & his feel, it’s ridiculous… But I also watch SGA a little bit. I’m starting to add some of his stuff, especially in the midrange area.” – 12:27 PM
Likely top-10 pick Anthony Black on player comparisons, chose two Thunder guards:
“I like watching [Josh] Giddey just because of his vision & his feel, it’s ridiculous… But I also watch SGA a little bit. I’m starting to add some of his stuff, especially in the midrange area.” – 12:27 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss some possible changes to the @warriors roster going into next season.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 14:28
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Warriors pic.twitter.com/gaU3Q5mceG – 7:23 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 105 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss some possible changes to the @warriors roster going into next season.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 14:28
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Warriors pic.twitter.com/gaU3Q5mceG – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Bogut on Josh Giddey: He’s gonna break a lot of records for Australian players with points, rebounds, assists and all those things. I’m also excited for him and OKC. I think OKC has a very young and talented team that I think in a year or two, is gonna be one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference — especially when they go out and sign maybe another star or another veteran that can come and help. I think they have a chance to be very good.” -via sportal.gr / May 20, 2023
Basketball Victoria confirmed the news as they continue to work through the eligibility requirements ahead of the 2023 season. While no official confirmation was released by the governing body, News Corp’s Matt Logue confirmed the team looking to play a transgender athlete is Kilysth Cobras. Former NBA star Andrew Bogut unleashed with several tweets on Monday afternoon, calling on the fathers of girls to unite and bring about action. “Word is @NBL1 South Women will have a biological Male playing this upcoming season,” Bogut tweeted. “Are you ok with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport in the name of “inclusion”? #GirlDads where are you? “The hashtag is trendy until action is needed.” -via FOXSports.com / March 13, 2023
Andrew Bogut: Its makes me sad you are ok with Women’s sport and Women’s spaces being taken over by Men I dont condone any abuse to the Kilsyth player, nor do I blame the player. I blame the league/club admin and officials for allowing it. #SaveWomensSports -via Twitter / March 13, 2023
Josh Giddey: Look, at the end of the day, that’s the difference between a young team and a more experienced one. But if there’s an upside, it’s that we’re learning the lessons that a young team has to learn, and we’re headed in the right direction. We can all feel it. We’re nowhere near where we want to be, but it’s good to be able to see the light and the success from the work our guys have been putting in the past few years, before they were even broadcasting our games on TV. -via The Players’ Tribune / May 18, 2023
Josh Giddey: Coming off such a good win in New Orleans in the postseason, the stakes were so high. We’re on the road. We’re a young team. No one thought we were going to win that game, and we beat them in their building. And for me, that was my first postseason win, so it was special. As a kid, you grow up watching those types of games. It was something I used to dream about. Then we had to turn around and play Minnesota two days later. And unfortunately, we just weren’t ready from the jump. They put it on us early. That was a team that had been in that situation before. They knew what it took to win those types of games. -via The Players’ Tribune / May 18, 2023