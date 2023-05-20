Darvin Ham on D'Angelo Russell: He needs to go out there and be aggressive

Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “D-Lo is one of our biggest weapons…I just need D-Lo to go out there and play aggressive basketball.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham seems tired of hearing the Nuggets complain about coverage and narratives from the media. pic.twitter.com/CRKQR7FiUn – 6:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darvin Ham says he wants D’Angelo Russell to keep playing aggressive basketball, despite the low plus-minus numbers in the series. pic.twitter.com/Ukxr3BlaS5 – 6:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on how LeBron James has been holding up physically: “He’a good to go.” – 6:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two things that Darvin Ham said have to be better for LAL vs. DEN: Transition defense and defensive rebounding. He said it isn’t as simple as having fewer players crash the offensive glass; he just can’t have players in “no man’s land” (aka neither crashing nor sprinting back). – 6:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Darvin Ham pregame: “D-Lo is one of our biggest weapons…I just need D-Lo to go out there and play aggressive basketball.” – 6:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ biggest area of improvement for Game 3:
“Transition defense, their offensive rebounding…it’s huge man. It’s the first line of defense. It’s the first thing we teach.” pic.twitter.com/Qt8CMeceuD – 6:48 PM
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ biggest area of improvement for Game 3:
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says the Lakers’ defensive emphasis going into Game 3 is their transition defense. – 6:48 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham hasn’t moved from his courtside seat at Crypto. #dedication 😀 pic.twitter.com/kbcTfq2fnu – 6:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the genius of Nikola Jokic, the burden on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Games 3 and 4, staying power of Rob Pelinka’s reshaped roster, Darvin Ham, much more
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the genius of Nikola Jokic, the burden on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Games 3 and 4, staying power of Rob Pelinka’s reshaped roster, Darvin Ham, much more
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In each of Games 1-2 WCF in Denver
– D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Dennis Schröder, Rui Hachimura, and Lonnie Walker IV combined for 63 points
– Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Christian Braun combined for 77 points – 12:29 PM
In each of Games 1-2 WCF in Denver
– D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Dennis Schröder, Rui Hachimura, and Lonnie Walker IV combined for 63 points
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Nuggets have scored 120.0 points per 100 possessions so far in the Conference Finals overall
That offensive efficiency spikes to 142.4 points per 100 possessions when D’Angelo Russell is on the floor – 12:44 AM
The Nuggets have scored 120.0 points per 100 possessions so far in the Conference Finals overall
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bruce Brown talked his talk before and during the game
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 16 points in Brown’s 37:17 tonight
Somewhat related: Nuggets also outscored Lakers by 16 points in D’Angelo Russell’s 32:50 tonight – 11:41 PM
Bruce Brown talked his talk before and during the game
Nuggets outscored Lakers by 16 points in Brown’s 37:17 tonight
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lakers vs. Nuggets through two games:
With D’Angelo Russell:
-41 in 59 minutes
Without D’Angelo Russell:
+30 in 37 minutes – 11:21 PM
Lakers vs. Nuggets through two games:
With D’Angelo Russell:
-41 in 59 minutes
Without D’Angelo Russell:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers are getting outscored by 32 points in D’Angelo Russell’s minutes in this series… and outscoring Nuggets by 31 points when Russell is off the floor – 9:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Nuggets 27
Austin Reaves (7 points) and D’Angelo Russell (6 points, 2 assists) led LA’s offense for most of the quarter. LA did a much better job on the glass. Denver continues to outscore them in the paint (16-10). Three different Nuggets have 2 fouls. – 9:14 PM
First quarter: Lakers 27, Nuggets 27
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
First time DLo makes a concerted effort to play D and they give him a flagrant. Ain’t right. – 9:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell fouled Jamal Murray across the face, called a flagrant foul penalty 1. – 9:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets in the first six minutes of this game have taken advantage of D’Angelo Russell in ungodly measures. They are generating almost all of their actions starting with him – 8:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell opens the game by poking the ball loose, recovering it and throwing it ahead to Jarred Vanderbilt for a quick dunk. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:06 PM
Lakers Game 2 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
-AD – 8:01 PM
Starters are out, Lakers going bigger
-DLo
-Reaves
-Vando
-Lebron
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:00 PM
Lakers’ starters for Game 2:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “We have all the faith in the world in DLo. I expect him to come out and play big tonight.” – 7:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
open.spotify.com/episode/3OFqcy… – 4:00 PM
Topics on today’s show w/ @brittrobson
– Feasibility of a KAT-to-POR trade
– Wemby + does Naz Reid make sense for Spurs?
– Playoff Jimmy vs. Boston
– Matching up w/ Jokic (does LeBron on him make any sense?)
– The DLo/Herro/Poole archetype in the playoffs
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown yesterday on D’Angelo Russell: “We took D-Lo out of the game. That was our goal, to get him involved in everything.”
“He’s not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”
Michael Malone said how much Russell plays tonight will be “an interesting storyline.” pic.twitter.com/LSSYnmV3UH – 2:31 PM
Bruce Brown yesterday on D’Angelo Russell: “We took D-Lo out of the game. That was our goal, to get him involved in everything.”
“He’s not the best defender, but he definitely tries.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers might start Rui Hachimura; worried they’d ‘lose’ D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:48 PM
Lakers might start Rui Hachimura; worried they’d ‘lose’ D’Angelo Russell if they bench him, per reports
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 11:08 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking adjustments, the Rui on Jokic matchup, Aaron Gordon needing to change his offensive role, DLo’s rough night in Game 1, on-ball LeBron, MPJ’s growing role on both ends, the Blue Arrow hunting from the Lakers, and much more.
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team’s point of emphasis in Game 3 will center on transition defense and offensive rebounding. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 20, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Darvin Ham says LeBron James is feeling good, feeling alive, great spirits and good to go tonight. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 20, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Darvin Ham said LeBron James was being evaluated, but noted it “would be hard” to keep him off the floor for Game 3 -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / May 18, 2023
Chris Haynes: Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell will start for the Lakers tonight alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “We have all the faith in the world in D-Lo. We expect him to come out and play big tonight.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone: “In Game 1, a guy that’s played really well for them was not on the floor in the 4th quarter in D’Angelo Russell. That to me is an interesting storyline. Are they going to play him, are they not going to play him?” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 17, 2023