Joel Embiid to Knicks speculation has no legs (for now)

Erik Slater @erikslater_
When the lights have been brightest in the final minutes of these playoff games Jimmy Butler has answered the call.
Giannis, Embiid, Harden folded. Tatum and Brown are doing the same thus far in this series.
Butler is the alpha of the East. – 11:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you’re the Sixers, why not just target Brunson, Hart, and Bridges to surround Embiid with? – 3:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hey, you remember that one time when this weird massive narrative shift took place to declare Joel Embiid should be the MVP because because to award three in a row to Nikola Jokic would imply he was an all-time great? I hate to break it to you, but … – 11:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid was shocked by Doc Rivers’ dismissal from the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/BKZQUQ7Bnn9:48 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams enjoying Embiid being gone. – 8:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid was shocked to hear of Doc Rivers being fired after the season #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/17/six… via @SixersWire – 3:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers’ firing ‘shocked’ Joel Embiid, 76ers president Daryl Morey says
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r…3:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
My guesstimate is that there is a 1% chance the Blazers acquire Joel Embiid.
But should Lillard ask out, there would be an 80% chance that he lands in Philadelphia. – 2:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Morey on yesterday’s reporting that Joel Embiid was upset that Rivers was let go: pic.twitter.com/aW5e7g5jyA1:57 PM

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If the 76ers re-sign James Harden… here’s why Joel Embiid need to get OUTTA their ASAP!!! Just saying… pic.twitter.com/qsFbgGhcMZ1:55 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
More was asked about how Joel Embiid might close the gap between his reg. season and 2nd round efficiency. Morey says he would like to get more playoff like reps during season to prep for that.
(So maybe he can ask the Jazz or Hornets to triple Jo more ). pic.twitter.com/vsjgfoBZrc1:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Morey made it sound like Embiid was pretty upset about the Thybulle trade – 12:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey: Joel Embiid was “shocked” by Doc Rivers’ firing. Morey says it’s his job to convince Embiid the next coach will be a good fit. – 12:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I don’t think Rui on Jokic is a fix-all but I think it does create problems for Denver. 76ers found success with a similar approach vs Denver in their reg szn win. Nuggets were up 15 with 14 minutes to go in that game but collapsed when they moved Embiid off Jokic. – 12:10 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: I’m having trouble predicting Nurse’s future. He strikes me as Daryl Morey’s preferred choice in Philly. But I’m not so sure he’s Embiid’s preferred choice. I think Monty’s more likely in Milwaukee than Nurse. The Phoenix search is a total wild card right now. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
StatMuse: Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Charles Barkley, Carmelo Anthony , Oscar Robertson. Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD -via Twitter @statmuse / May 19, 2023

