Mavericks not that interested in Deandre Ayton?

The Mavericks’ trade interest in Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, league sources maintain, has been overstated to this point. While Ayton does have some fans in the organization, there are likewise questions about the former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to live up to the $102-plus million left on Ayton’s contract over the next three seasons. I don’t get any sense at this juncture that Ayton is Dallas’ top trade target.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I find Deandre Ayton intriguing. Inconsistent, but only 24.
However, I don’t find him No. 3 pick-level intriguing.
If he were coming out in this draft with all we now know about him, would he go top three? Doubtful. So why then would the Blazers trade No. 3 and stuff for him? pic.twitter.com/AANYF6ie7M – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“‘We’re going to give you 40 games next season and we’ll make a decision. You get training camp and 40 games and then we’ll base our whole assessment on that.'”
Reggie Miller on giving Monty Williams chance with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 2:53 PM
Marc Stein: The Ayton market is not exactly robust right now. But, again, it’s May 19. I think there will be more interest in him than the pessimism in circulation reflects. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
Zach Lowe: “There’s a lot of people in that organization that are tired of DeAndre. You can see it in the game, you don’t even have to be at the game to see the body language, the eye rolling, the ‘what the what is this guy doing?’ I do think there’s going to be a tendency to pile on Ayton and say that’s his fault, he’s immature, he wants to be a certain type of player-” -via YouTube / May 16, 2023
“I think they’ll have to leverage veteran minimums and hope they can get something good in return for Ayton,” one rival team strategist told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 13, 2023