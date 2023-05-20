Michael Singer: Michael Malone: You’re not going to keep Nikola Jokic down for the whole game. Said it was “Coach Jokic’s” call to lean on the two-man game of he and Jamal in the fourth quarter.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets vs. Lakers score, takeaways: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Denver to 3-0 series lead over L.A.
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 12:05 AM
Nuggets vs. Lakers score, takeaways: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Denver to 3-0 series lead over L.A.
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers took their last lead (94-93) after Rui Hachimura free throws with 7:48 left to play
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray outscored Los Angeles 15-14 by themselves for the rest of the game from there – 12:03 AM
Lakers took their last lead (94-93) after Rui Hachimura free throws with 7:48 left to play
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray outscored Los Angeles 15-14 by themselves for the rest of the game from there – 12:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray and not wanting to be a coach pic.twitter.com/ZHGNYE4DcN – 12:00 AM
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray and not wanting to be a coach pic.twitter.com/ZHGNYE4DcN – 12:00 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets’ Michael Malone credited “Coach Jokic” for calling the plays down the stretch of Game 3 win over Lakers.
Nikola Jokic: “I don’t want to be a coach. That’s the worst job on the planet, for sure.” – 11:54 PM
Nuggets’ Michael Malone credited “Coach Jokic” for calling the plays down the stretch of Game 3 win over Lakers.
Nikola Jokic: “I don’t want to be a coach. That’s the worst job on the planet, for sure.” – 11:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said Joker turned to “Coach Jokic” in the fourth quarter. Asked about it, Joker said: “I don’t want to be a coach.” – 11:54 PM
Malone said Joker turned to “Coach Jokic” in the fourth quarter. Asked about it, Joker said: “I don’t want to be a coach.” – 11:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on “Coach Jokic”: “I don’t want to be a coach. That’s the worst job on the planet for sure.” – 11:54 PM
Nikola Jokic on “Coach Jokic”: “I don’t want to be a coach. That’s the worst job on the planet for sure.” – 11:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That was an incredible last 7 minutes by Denver. Lakers got the lead, had the crowd roaring, and then Jokic went to work and that was that – 11:50 PM
That was an incredible last 7 minutes by Denver. Lakers got the lead, had the crowd roaring, and then Jokic went to work and that was that – 11:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray says he didn’t think Joker really even struggled, that Joker just didn’t have the ball in the first half because he did. – 11:45 PM
Jamal Murray says he didn’t think Joker really even struggled, that Joker just didn’t have the ball in the first half because he did. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic was really on load management until the 4th quarter 😆 – 11:27 PM
Nikola Jokic was really on load management until the 4th quarter 😆 – 11:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That’s a game the Nuggets should have lost. An awful whistle. A terrible first three quarters and foul trouble from Nikola Jokic. That was an incredible win. A team win. – 11:26 PM
That’s a game the Nuggets should have lost. An awful whistle. A terrible first three quarters and foul trouble from Nikola Jokic. That was an incredible win. A team win. – 11:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone loves Jamal Murray.
(This is half of the monologue but I had to capture) pic.twitter.com/j0VKcOa6Wa – 11:25 PM
Michael Malone loves Jamal Murray.
(This is half of the monologue but I had to capture) pic.twitter.com/j0VKcOa6Wa – 11:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s road back from a torn ACL:
“His first thought, ‘Are you gonna trade me now?’
“I hugged him: ‘Hell no.'”
Also, on Murray’s mindset: “How I can get back to not just the level I was at in the bubble, but how can I surpass that?” – 11:24 PM
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s road back from a torn ACL:
“His first thought, ‘Are you gonna trade me now?’
“I hugged him: ‘Hell no.'”
Also, on Murray’s mindset: “How I can get back to not just the level I was at in the bubble, but how can I surpass that?” – 11:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Joker is the best player on the best team in the league all season record wise and all that energy was spent trying to lift other players by discrediting him at every turn. It’s the kind of hatchet job co-opted from political cable news. All narrative. – 11:24 PM
Joker is the best player on the best team in the league all season record wise and all that energy was spent trying to lift other players by discrediting him at every turn. It’s the kind of hatchet job co-opted from political cable news. All narrative. – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LOL @ Michael Malone saying Anthony Davis is in the paint, playing free safety, “8 seconds at a time”
Still twisting the knife… – 11:21 PM
LOL @ Michael Malone saying Anthony Davis is in the paint, playing free safety, “8 seconds at a time”
Still twisting the knife… – 11:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I thought Michael Porter was outstanding. That was a snapshot of Michael Porter’s potential greatness.” – 11:21 PM
Michael Malone: “I thought Michael Porter was outstanding. That was a snapshot of Michael Porter’s potential greatness.” – 11:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “I thought Michael Porter tonight was outstanding.”
Brings up the unselfish pass to Bruce in the corner. Called tonight a snapshot of his potential. – 11:21 PM
Michael Malone: “I thought Michael Porter tonight was outstanding.”
Brings up the unselfish pass to Bruce in the corner. Called tonight a snapshot of his potential. – 11:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“That to me is a snapshot of Michael Porter’s greatness.”
“Very proud of the game Michael had tonight.” – 11:20 PM
Michael Malone:
“That to me is a snapshot of Michael Porter’s greatness.”
“Very proud of the game Michael had tonight.” – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The games that Nuggets role players had tonight was incredible:
– KCP: 12 3rd quarter points with Jamal scoreless / Jokic out with fouls
– MPJ: 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 0 TOs, 4 3s
– AG: 4 assists, 1 TO
– Bruce Bruce: 15/5/5 playing all 5 positions
– Uncle Jeff: +11 2nd half – 11:19 PM
The games that Nuggets role players had tonight was incredible:
– KCP: 12 3rd quarter points with Jamal scoreless / Jokic out with fouls
– MPJ: 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 0 TOs, 4 3s
– AG: 4 assists, 1 TO
– Bruce Bruce: 15/5/5 playing all 5 positions
– Uncle Jeff: +11 2nd half – 11:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone credits next man mentality as to how Denver survived Jokić’s foul trouble.
@MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/ZEuSrullvl – 11:19 PM
Michael Malone credits next man mentality as to how Denver survived Jokić’s foul trouble.
@MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/ZEuSrullvl – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic was calling the plays down the stretch tonight. In Nuggets huddles, Jokic was telling his teammates to clear one side of the floor so he and Jamal Murray could run two-man game. “Coach Jokic did a great job tonight, said Malone. – 11:18 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic was calling the plays down the stretch tonight. In Nuggets huddles, Jokic was telling his teammates to clear one side of the floor so he and Jamal Murray could run two-man game. “Coach Jokic did a great job tonight, said Malone. – 11:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: You’re not going to keep Nikola Jokic down for the whole game.
Said it was “Coach Jokic’s” call to lean on the two-man game of he and Jamal in the fourth quarter. – 11:16 PM
Michael Malone: You’re not going to keep Nikola Jokic down for the whole game.
Said it was “Coach Jokic’s” call to lean on the two-man game of he and Jamal in the fourth quarter. – 11:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic made the call to go to the two-man game for most of the fourth quarter.
“Coach Jokic did a great job tonight,” Malone says. – 11:16 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic made the call to go to the two-man game for most of the fourth quarter.
“Coach Jokic did a great job tonight,” Malone says. – 11:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone credits “Coach Jokić” with a strong performance in the fourth quarter. Said Jokić wants to go to the two-man game with Murray over and over again in the fourth quarter.
They got it done. pic.twitter.com/HAlpAiK3O8 – 11:16 PM
Michael Malone credits “Coach Jokić” with a strong performance in the fourth quarter. Said Jokić wants to go to the two-man game with Murray over and over again in the fourth quarter.
They got it done. pic.twitter.com/HAlpAiK3O8 – 11:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone: I’m proud of our group. But we know we have to get another win – 11:16 PM
Michael Malone: I’m proud of our group. But we know we have to get another win – 11:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone postgame on the mindset coming into Game 3: “The mindset is you have to go out there and take it.” – 11:15 PM
Michael Malone postgame on the mindset coming into Game 3: “The mindset is you have to go out there and take it.” – 11:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal carried the first half for Denver. KCP kept Denver neck-and-neck with Jokic out. MPJ at the 4 late crashed the boards and found his shot, and Bruce brought the toughness to score inside and defend everywhere.
And then Jokic brought it home. Truly a team win. – 11:15 PM
Jamal carried the first half for Denver. KCP kept Denver neck-and-neck with Jokic out. MPJ at the 4 late crashed the boards and found his shot, and Bruce brought the toughness to score inside and defend everywhere.
And then Jokic brought it home. Truly a team win. – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Duos in the Western Conference Finals:
Jokic/Murray — LeBron/AD —
186 PTS 157 PTS
66 REB 70 REB
50 AST 39 AST pic.twitter.com/XQp2ESOfvm – 11:09 PM
Duos in the Western Conference Finals:
Jokic/Murray — LeBron/AD —
186 PTS 157 PTS
66 REB 70 REB
50 AST 39 AST pic.twitter.com/XQp2ESOfvm – 11:09 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jokic got in rhythm early in the 4th with AD out of then game. JVG pointed it out in the broadcast. Hachimura’s ability to guard Jokic is only as good as Davis’s help. And once Jokic gets comfortable with a defender, he becomes a surgeon out there carving up a defense – 11:07 PM
Jokic got in rhythm early in the 4th with AD out of then game. JVG pointed it out in the broadcast. Hachimura’s ability to guard Jokic is only as good as Davis’s help. And once Jokic gets comfortable with a defender, he becomes a surgeon out there carving up a defense – 11:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Denver to 3-0 series lead over Los Angeles
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:07 PM
Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic lead Denver to 3-0 series lead over Los Angeles
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 and take a 3-0 series lead. 37 points for Jamal Murray. 24 for Nikola Jokic. Anthony Davis with 28 and 18 rebounds. LeBron James with 23, 12 assists and 7 rebounds….On to Monday night’s Game 4 – 11:02 PM
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 and take a 3-0 series lead. 37 points for Jamal Murray. 24 for Nikola Jokic. Anthony Davis with 28 and 18 rebounds. LeBron James with 23, 12 assists and 7 rebounds….On to Monday night’s Game 4 – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
24 PTS
6 REB
8 AST
Top 2 in points, rebounds and assists this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KhEVhGRsCg – 11:01 PM
Jokic tonight:
24 PTS
6 REB
8 AST
Top 2 in points, rebounds and assists this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KhEVhGRsCg – 11:01 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Nikola Jokic made the Lakers tap out on their home floor, my god – 11:01 PM
Nikola Jokic made the Lakers tap out on their home floor, my god – 11:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As someone who loves the game of basketball- and I LOVE the beauty of the sport. Nikola Jokic is a generational talent and then some.His unselfishness and feel for the game is exquisite.
Lakers on the verge of elimination. Denver looks awesome. – 11:00 PM
As someone who loves the game of basketball- and I LOVE the beauty of the sport. Nikola Jokic is a generational talent and then some.His unselfishness and feel for the game is exquisite.
Lakers on the verge of elimination. Denver looks awesome. – 11:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If (when) the Nuggets make the NBA Finals is Jokic allowed to win MVP’s again? – 10:59 PM
If (when) the Nuggets make the NBA Finals is Jokic allowed to win MVP’s again? – 10:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The MPJ dagger in this game was the 1:06 minute was so great even the announcers had to laugh about the 360 Jokic assist on it. – 10:59 PM
The MPJ dagger in this game was the 1:06 minute was so great even the announcers had to laugh about the 360 Jokic assist on it. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers will lose for the first time in the playoffs at home, and the first time in Los Angeles since March 26, to fall to 3-0 behind Denver in the WCF.
A huge 1st half from Murray, and 4th Q from Jokic – with Nuggets role players hitting 3’s throughout – did the job. – 10:59 PM
The Lakers will lose for the first time in the playoffs at home, and the first time in Los Angeles since March 26, to fall to 3-0 behind Denver in the WCF.
A huge 1st half from Murray, and 4th Q from Jokic – with Nuggets role players hitting 3’s throughout – did the job. – 10:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Nuggets showing championship stuff in Game 3. Jokic not really dominant tonight; Murray got slowed down in the second half. But KCP, Porter, Brown, Green all making two-way winning plays. Pulling away for a 3-0 lead. Finals beckoning. – 10:57 PM
Nuggets showing championship stuff in Game 3. Jokic not really dominant tonight; Murray got slowed down in the second half. But KCP, Porter, Brown, Green all making two-way winning plays. Pulling away for a 3-0 lead. Finals beckoning. – 10:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Murray went white hot in the first half, and Jokic was phenomenal in the fourth, but this game was won by KCP, MPJ, Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon…Denver’s role players were just absolutely fantastic tonight – 10:56 PM
Murray went white hot in the first half, and Jokic was phenomenal in the fourth, but this game was won by KCP, MPJ, Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon…Denver’s role players were just absolutely fantastic tonight – 10:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic bringing the 4th quarter we all expected. Closing the game the way an MVP does. – 10:55 PM
Jokic bringing the 4th quarter we all expected. Closing the game the way an MVP does. – 10:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jokic looked worn out in the 1st half, and got his 4th PF with 7 minutes left in the 3rd.
He’s found a 2nd wind, perhaps as a result.
1st-3rd: 9 points, 6 assists, 4 boards
4th: 15 points, 1 assist, 1 board
Denver leads 114-103 with just 2:13 to play. – 10:55 PM
Jokic looked worn out in the 1st half, and got his 4th PF with 7 minutes left in the 3rd.
He’s found a 2nd wind, perhaps as a result.
1st-3rd: 9 points, 6 assists, 4 boards
4th: 15 points, 1 assist, 1 board
Denver leads 114-103 with just 2:13 to play. – 10:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
When Jokic doesn’t miss the shots he almost always makes the Lakers got nothing for these guys – 10:55 PM
When Jokic doesn’t miss the shots he almost always makes the Lakers got nothing for these guys – 10:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Inverted PNR and Jokic hits a pullup 3. Like how the hell do you stop that. – 10:55 PM
Inverted PNR and Jokic hits a pullup 3. Like how the hell do you stop that. – 10:55 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
It’s very impressive how disciplined Denver is, everyone sticks to their role, their spacing is really good, always in the right spots when Jokic gets doubled.
Unstoppable in transition too – 10:52 PM
It’s very impressive how disciplined Denver is, everyone sticks to their role, their spacing is really good, always in the right spots when Jokic gets doubled.
Unstoppable in transition too – 10:52 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
As long as Jokic touches the ball low post defended by a small, it’s going to lead to open 3s. Pulls the defense and puts them in rotation to defend 4 with 3. The one dimensional take is to talk Joker’s raw stats. His matchup has created this spurt #LakersNuggets – 10:52 PM
As long as Jokic touches the ball low post defended by a small, it’s going to lead to open 3s. Pulls the defense and puts them in rotation to defend 4 with 3. The one dimensional take is to talk Joker’s raw stats. His matchup has created this spurt #LakersNuggets – 10:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Schroder with the Kelly Olynyk arm yank special on Jokic that was called for a foul and the Lakers challenged. Refs confirmed the call. – 10:52 PM
Schroder with the Kelly Olynyk arm yank special on Jokic that was called for a foul and the Lakers challenged. Refs confirmed the call. – 10:52 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
When the Nuggets clinch the game Michael Malone should pull out a pipe and smoke it on the sideline – 10:48 PM
When the Nuggets clinch the game Michael Malone should pull out a pipe and smoke it on the sideline – 10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had a great opportunity in the 3rd Q, when Jokic got his 4th PF, and they didn’t do nearly enough to set up the 4th Q.
Jokic has matched his 1st-3rd totals with 9 points in the 4th, plus 3 Denver 3’s, with LAL down 8 at the 4-minute mark. – 10:48 PM
LAL had a great opportunity in the 3rd Q, when Jokic got his 4th PF, and they didn’t do nearly enough to set up the 4th Q.
Jokic has matched his 1st-3rd totals with 9 points in the 4th, plus 3 Denver 3’s, with LAL down 8 at the 4-minute mark. – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
13-0 Nuggets run…..great coaching adjustment from Michael Malone…he puts MPJ at the four, and that’s given Denver a spread floor – 10:47 PM
13-0 Nuggets run…..great coaching adjustment from Michael Malone…he puts MPJ at the four, and that’s given Denver a spread floor – 10:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
(That probably should’ve been Jokic’s fifth so I guess we’re even now) – 10:44 PM
(That probably should’ve been Jokic’s fifth so I guess we’re even now) – 10:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ has done all the little things in the 4th quarter. Patient extra passes, string rebounds, looking for Jokic to get him going, getting off the ball quickly, defending well.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but those details from MPJ added a badly needed stability to the game. – 10:41 PM
MPJ has done all the little things in the 4th quarter. Patient extra passes, string rebounds, looking for Jokic to get him going, getting off the ball quickly, defending well.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but those details from MPJ added a badly needed stability to the game. – 10:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I kind of amazing Nuggets are still in this with Joker having one of his worst games. – 10:35 PM
I kind of amazing Nuggets are still in this with Joker having one of his worst games. – 10:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That rebound, pushing the ball up the court and dish to Jokic by MPJ could be a big play now that Jokic finally saw a shot fall.
Jokic followed it with a bucket and foul. – 10:35 PM
That rebound, pushing the ball up the court and dish to Jokic by MPJ could be a big play now that Jokic finally saw a shot fall.
Jokic followed it with a bucket and foul. – 10:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
We just glossed over Jokic catching that point blank bullet and scoring it with one hand in one motion. Insane play. – 10:34 PM
We just glossed over Jokic catching that point blank bullet and scoring it with one hand in one motion. Insane play. – 10:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It is so weird to see Jokic shooting like someone broke his fingers over a gambling debt. It happens maybe once a month where his touch is something less than other-worldy but a mortal Jokic is still an oddity.
10 minutes to find that godly shooting touch again. – 10:34 PM
It is so weird to see Jokic shooting like someone broke his fingers over a gambling debt. It happens maybe once a month where his touch is something less than other-worldy but a mortal Jokic is still an oddity.
10 minutes to find that godly shooting touch again. – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets still holding onto the lead despite Jokic foul trouble and Jamal going scoreless in a full shift 3rd quarter
LeBron James finally made a 3 in the conference finals… now we see if Jokic can make a 4th quarter field goal for the first time in the conference finals… – 10:29 PM
Nuggets still holding onto the lead despite Jokic foul trouble and Jamal going scoreless in a full shift 3rd quarter
LeBron James finally made a 3 in the conference finals… now we see if Jokic can make a 4th quarter field goal for the first time in the conference finals… – 10:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Jokic sitting out this whole stretch with 4 fouls, reminder that the Lakers got three seconds from Denver for Thomas Bryant to theoretically play these minutes. – 10:29 PM
With Jokic sitting out this whole stretch with 4 fouls, reminder that the Lakers got three seconds from Denver for Thomas Bryant to theoretically play these minutes. – 10:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KCP kept Denver with the lead that quarter. Really good stuff to fight off the Lakers momentum even with LeBron finally making some 3s, and now Denver should get Jokic back to start the 4th. – 10:28 PM
KCP kept Denver with the lead that quarter. Really good stuff to fight off the Lakers momentum even with LeBron finally making some 3s, and now Denver should get Jokic back to start the 4th. – 10:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
18-16 Lakers in 7:24 since Nikola Jokic exited the game with 4 fouls. Nuggets played well with the smaller front court to maintain the lead. Massive back-to-back 3s by LeBron to keep it close too.
Now, how long does Jokic stay on the bench? – 10:28 PM
18-16 Lakers in 7:24 since Nikola Jokic exited the game with 4 fouls. Nuggets played well with the smaller front court to maintain the lead. Massive back-to-back 3s by LeBron to keep it close too.
Now, how long does Jokic stay on the bench? – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are within 2 at 84-82, but only managed to outscore the Nuggets by 3 with Jokic out for the final 7:24 of the 3rd. Q.
That’s a big win for Denver heading into the 4th Q. – 10:28 PM
LAL are within 2 at 84-82, but only managed to outscore the Nuggets by 3 with Jokic out for the final 7:24 of the 3rd. Q.
That’s a big win for Denver heading into the 4th Q. – 10:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Big Jokic minutes coming up. Everyone on the court looks dead tired. Going to be a grind of a 4th quarter. – 10:28 PM
Big Jokic minutes coming up. Everyone on the court looks dead tired. Going to be a grind of a 4th quarter. – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone tried to get to the end of the 3rd to get Jokic back in and LeBron made him pay for it in the last 60 seconds with those two triples. – 10:27 PM
Malone tried to get to the end of the 3rd to get Jokic back in and LeBron made him pay for it in the last 60 seconds with those two triples. – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
KCP for three and the Nuggets are back up 7….elite minutes with no Jokic – 10:24 PM
KCP for three and the Nuggets are back up 7….elite minutes with no Jokic – 10:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is doing a great job of surviving these minutes without Jokic, but they cannot let up defensively. – 10:24 PM
Denver is doing a great job of surviving these minutes without Jokic, but they cannot let up defensively. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone running an Ime Udoka rotation
8 is barely in and everyone else is garbage time only – 10:18 PM
Michael Malone running an Ime Udoka rotation
8 is barely in and everyone else is garbage time only – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I’m Michael Malone (I’m not), I’m getting Jokic back into the game, even with four….make them call him for a fifth, (they won’t) – 10:17 PM
If I’m Michael Malone (I’m not), I’m getting Jokic back into the game, even with four….make them call him for a fifth, (they won’t) – 10:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ buries the 3, then he and Bruce fight over a defensive rebound that goes out of bounds off Mike. Bruce then picks up his 4th foul next time down. Nuggets gotta play cleaner with Jokic out. – 10:15 PM
MPJ buries the 3, then he and Bruce fight over a defensive rebound that goes out of bounds off Mike. Bruce then picks up his 4th foul next time down. Nuggets gotta play cleaner with Jokic out. – 10:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s brothers were going crazy a few rows behind the Nuggets’ bench just now. Yelling and pointing at someone it looked like. – 10:13 PM
Nikola Jokic’s brothers were going crazy a few rows behind the Nuggets’ bench just now. Yelling and pointing at someone it looked like. – 10:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
basketball is so funny. if jamal murray didn’t tip the entry pass that ended up in ad’s hands, jokic never would’ve picked up his fourth foul – 10:13 PM
basketball is so funny. if jamal murray didn’t tip the entry pass that ended up in ad’s hands, jokic never would’ve picked up his fourth foul – 10:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
AD swings his leg while in mid air just like Jokic and their legs collide lightly and it’s a foul? What on earth are we doing here? – 10:13 PM
AD swings his leg while in mid air just like Jokic and their legs collide lightly and it’s a foul? What on earth are we doing here? – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pretty sure this is the first time in series that Nuggets don’t have either Jokic or Jeff Green on the floor
CENTER BRUCE BROWN – 10:12 PM
Pretty sure this is the first time in series that Nuggets don’t have either Jokic or Jeff Green on the floor
CENTER BRUCE BROWN – 10:12 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“We’ve decided Jokic had to have a 4th foul by any means necessary. The challenge is unsuccessful.” – 10:11 PM
“We’ve decided Jokic had to have a 4th foul by any means necessary. The challenge is unsuccessful.” – 10:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis will go to the FT line, with the challenge unsuccessful, Jokic 4th PF confirmed.
LAL have a 29-20 rebounding edge tonight, but still trail, 68-63, with Denver +15 from 3. – 10:11 PM
Davis will go to the FT line, with the challenge unsuccessful, Jokic 4th PF confirmed.
LAL have a 29-20 rebounding edge tonight, but still trail, 68-63, with Denver +15 from 3. – 10:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Sucks using a challenge In the 3rd but 100% necessary.
Now, Jokic needs to reward Malone by taking over and getting the Nuggets settled. – 10:11 PM
Sucks using a challenge In the 3rd but 100% necessary.
Now, Jokic needs to reward Malone by taking over and getting the Nuggets settled. – 10:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets’ challenge unsuccessful. Nikola Jokic has a fourth foul with 7:24 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:10 PM
Nuggets’ challenge unsuccessful. Nikola Jokic has a fourth foul with 7:24 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The challenge is unsuccessful….Jokic fourth stands…AD at the line for two – 10:10 PM
The challenge is unsuccessful….Jokic fourth stands…AD at the line for two – 10:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic’s potential 4th foul was the phantom variety, so hopefully they don’t say his sock brushed AD’s calf and the whistle is justified on review. – 10:09 PM
Jokic’s potential 4th foul was the phantom variety, so hopefully they don’t say his sock brushed AD’s calf and the whistle is justified on review. – 10:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, sitting behind the Nuggets’ bench, both implored Michael Malone to challenge that foul on their brother.
(He probably was going to do it anyway, but they made their opinions known). pic.twitter.com/euE89IWzDX – 10:09 PM
Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, sitting behind the Nuggets’ bench, both implored Michael Malone to challenge that foul on their brother.
(He probably was going to do it anyway, but they made their opinions known). pic.twitter.com/euE89IWzDX – 10:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nuggets are challenging a Jokic PF that would be his 4th. Didn’t appear to be contact up high, but Jokic may have made contact with the lower body, impeding the shot. – 10:09 PM
Nuggets are challenging a Jokic PF that would be his 4th. Didn’t appear to be contact up high, but Jokic may have made contact with the lower body, impeding the shot. – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Possible 4th foul on Jokic that will cost a challenge because Nuggets rebounding has been sea level tonight – 10:09 PM
Possible 4th foul on Jokic that will cost a challenge because Nuggets rebounding has been sea level tonight – 10:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ just got cooked defensively, and because he didn’t grab the defensive rebound, Jokić picked up his 4th foul.
Michael Malone is challenging the call. – 10:08 PM
MPJ just got cooked defensively, and because he didn’t grab the defensive rebound, Jokić picked up his 4th foul.
Michael Malone is challenging the call. – 10:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Big foul on Jokic here. Malone will challenge it but I couldn’t tell if he hit AD on the head – 10:08 PM
Big foul on Jokic here. Malone will challenge it but I couldn’t tell if he hit AD on the head – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trouble for the Nuggets….Nikola Jokic has four….but Malone is challenging the call – 10:07 PM
Trouble for the Nuggets….Nikola Jokic has four….but Malone is challenging the call – 10:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic being the one player that Denver is waiting on to close the door here is pretty insane.
If he can put together ONE spurt in this game, this is a opportunity to close out the entire series. – 10:06 PM
Jokic being the one player that Denver is waiting on to close the door here is pretty insane.
If he can put together ONE spurt in this game, this is a opportunity to close out the entire series. – 10:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just had the Lakers on the ropes again with a chance to get closer to putting this game away. That Nikola Jokic missed layup was a killer. – 10:04 PM
Nuggets just had the Lakers on the ropes again with a chance to get closer to putting this game away. That Nikola Jokic missed layup was a killer. – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone needs to be sending Christmas cards to Darvin Ham – 10:02 PM
Michael Malone needs to be sending Christmas cards to Darvin Ham – 10:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets begin 3Q with Joker on Vando, Gordon on AD, and KCP on LeBron. – 9:58 PM
Nuggets begin 3Q with Joker on Vando, Gordon on AD, and KCP on LeBron. – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First half for Anthony Davis: 15 points on 6 for 11 FG’s, 11 boards, 1 block and 1 assist.
Jokic had just 5 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds, with Murray carrying the offense (30). – 9:58 PM
First half for Anthony Davis: 15 points on 6 for 11 FG’s, 11 boards, 1 block and 1 assist.
Jokic had just 5 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds, with Murray carrying the offense (30). – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL outscored DEN 35-26 in the 2nd Q, including 20-10 in the paint.
The rim should continue to be the point of emphasis for LAL’s offense, which Jokic having 3 PF’s, and the Nuggets not playing a rim protector. – 9:56 PM
LAL outscored DEN 35-26 in the 2nd Q, including 20-10 in the paint.
The rim should continue to be the point of emphasis for LAL’s offense, which Jokic having 3 PF’s, and the Nuggets not playing a rim protector. – 9:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic didn’t have any offensive rebounds, steals, blocks, or free throw attempts in that first half.
Missed 4 of 5 in the paint.
Can’t see him putting back-to-back halves like that. – 9:52 PM
Nikola Jokic didn’t have any offensive rebounds, steals, blocks, or free throw attempts in that first half.
Missed 4 of 5 in the paint.
Can’t see him putting back-to-back halves like that. – 9:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets can end this series right now. One big Nikola Jokic half and we’re done. – 9:46 PM
Nuggets can end this series right now. One big Nikola Jokic half and we’re done. – 9:46 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal has been cooking. He has 30 pts.
No other Nuggets player is in double digits.
Davis & Reaves have 15 apiece.
Nuggets fan, what’s your message to Nikola Jokic? – 9:44 PM
At the half: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal has been cooking. He has 30 pts.
No other Nuggets player is in double digits.
Davis & Reaves have 15 apiece.
Nuggets fan, what’s your message to Nikola Jokic? – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like Nuggets are in a good place despite Jamal Murray having 30 on 13/20 FGs and rest of Nuggets having only 28 on 9/24 FGs
They put up a 12:1 assist-TO ratio and Jamal also has as many 3s (4/8) as entire Lakers team (4/12)
Big 2nd half for Nikola Jokic – 9:44 PM
I feel like Nuggets are in a good place despite Jamal Murray having 30 on 13/20 FGs and rest of Nuggets having only 28 on 9/24 FGs
They put up a 12:1 assist-TO ratio and Jamal also has as many 3s (4/8) as entire Lakers team (4/12)
Big 2nd half for Nikola Jokic – 9:44 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KCP sends Denver to the half with the lead (barely). Bad close to the quarter & after being active in many ways in the first quarter Jokic was out of sorts in the 2nd. Murray’s ridiculous heater was vital but Denver needs more team ball (and yes, defense Malone) in the next 24. – 9:44 PM
KCP sends Denver to the half with the lead (barely). Bad close to the quarter & after being active in many ways in the first quarter Jokic was out of sorts in the 2nd. Murray’s ridiculous heater was vital but Denver needs more team ball (and yes, defense Malone) in the next 24. – 9:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 58-55:
-Jamal Murray: 30 points on 13/20, 4/8 from 3, +9
-Nikola Jokić: 5 points on 2/8 FG, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 fouls
-MPJ: 5 points on 1/4 FG
Joker needs to wake up. Jamal carried that half. Gonna be tired. pic.twitter.com/JF7Y1gE43X – 9:44 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 58-55:
-Jamal Murray: 30 points on 13/20, 4/8 from 3, +9
-Nikola Jokić: 5 points on 2/8 FG, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 fouls
-MPJ: 5 points on 1/4 FG
Joker needs to wake up. Jamal carried that half. Gonna be tired. pic.twitter.com/JF7Y1gE43X – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets going to tweak their offense and get Jokic catching the ball on the move more in the second half. Use Murray as a screener and decoy to open up everything else in Spain actions and using flare screens. – 9:43 PM
Nuggets going to tweak their offense and get Jokic catching the ball on the move more in the second half. Use Murray as a screener and decoy to open up everything else in Spain actions and using flare screens. – 9:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 58-55 at halftime. Took a herculean first-half from Murray (30 points) to keep Denver ahead. Next highest scorer is AG with seven. Joker’s got just five. Denver’s probably going to need someone else. Probably. – 9:43 PM
#Nuggets up 58-55 at halftime. Took a herculean first-half from Murray (30 points) to keep Denver ahead. Next highest scorer is AG with seven. Joker’s got just five. Denver’s probably going to need someone else. Probably. – 9:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Can’t see Jokic continuing to miss these shots over Rui. That’s the next logical step for Denver — let Schroder face guard Murray and play 4 on 4 with Jokic in the middle of the floor vs Rui. – 9:42 PM
Can’t see Jokic continuing to miss these shots over Rui. That’s the next logical step for Denver — let Schroder face guard Murray and play 4 on 4 with Jokic in the middle of the floor vs Rui. – 9:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jokic almost never gets in foul trouble, incidentally.
He didn’t foul out a single time in the regular season, though he did foul out of Game 1 of Round 1 vs. Minnesota. – 9:40 PM
Jokic almost never gets in foul trouble, incidentally.
He didn’t foul out a single time in the regular season, though he did foul out of Game 1 of Round 1 vs. Minnesota. – 9:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So that 2nd quarter was not great, and Jokic getting his 3rd foul with 33 seconds to go in the half doesn’t make it any better. – 9:40 PM
So that 2nd quarter was not great, and Jokic getting his 3rd foul with 33 seconds to go in the half doesn’t make it any better. – 9:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Key moment, as the 3rd PF on Jokic comes wrestling with Reaves on the glass, and gives Reaves a pair of FT’s, which tied the game at 55 at the 33.1-second mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:40 PM
Key moment, as the 3rd PF on Jokic comes wrestling with Reaves on the glass, and gives Reaves a pair of FT’s, which tied the game at 55 at the 33.1-second mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic collects his third foul with 33.1 seconds left in the first half. Jokic has had 5 points on 2-for-8 shooting along 4 assists & 3 rebounds. Jamal Murray has more than made up for it. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic collects his third foul with 33.1 seconds left in the first half. Jokic has had 5 points on 2-for-8 shooting along 4 assists & 3 rebounds. Jamal Murray has more than made up for it. – 9:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic picks up his third personal in what has been a major struggle in the first half. Jokic has shot 2-for-8 and has 5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic picks up his third personal in what has been a major struggle in the first half. Jokic has shot 2-for-8 and has 5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds. – 9:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Don’t like that Denver forgot its own offense the last couple of minutes. Got caught up in the pace game but just chucking shots without ball movement or many Jokic touches. Just pressing a little. – 9:37 PM
Don’t like that Denver forgot its own offense the last couple of minutes. Got caught up in the pace game but just chucking shots without ball movement or many Jokic touches. Just pressing a little. – 9:37 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It doesn’t matter what combination of players guard Jokic/Murray/Gordon because Denver will put all three through the ringer with screens and more screens, and they’ll just keep making those guys make decisions and react to them. – 9:27 PM
It doesn’t matter what combination of players guard Jokic/Murray/Gordon because Denver will put all three through the ringer with screens and more screens, and they’ll just keep making those guys make decisions and react to them. – 9:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good defense by AD on Jokic there, especially considering his two fouls. AK – 9:25 PM
Really good defense by AD on Jokic there, especially considering his two fouls. AK – 9:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Particularly with Jokic’s 2 PF’s, it’s an absolute layup line for the Lakers on offense … but Murray continues to hit shots on the other end, a pair of 3’s giving him 23 points already, as DEN leads 47-41. – 9:23 PM
Particularly with Jokic’s 2 PF’s, it’s an absolute layup line for the Lakers on offense … but Murray continues to hit shots on the other end, a pair of 3’s giving him 23 points already, as DEN leads 47-41. – 9:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With Nikola Jokic trying to avoid his third foul, Rui Hachimura has attacked the rim and scored on the last two possesions. – 9:22 PM
With Nikola Jokic trying to avoid his third foul, Rui Hachimura has attacked the rim and scored on the last two possesions. – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Going to be interesting to see how many buckets Jokic can get in these last 9 minutes of the first half before he commits that 3rd foul – 9:19 PM
Going to be interesting to see how many buckets Jokic can get in these last 9 minutes of the first half before he commits that 3rd foul – 9:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers making a surge with Murray on the bench. Jokic has not yet arrived this evening. 36-30 with 9 minutes left – 9:18 PM
Lakers making a surge with Murray on the bench. Jokic has not yet arrived this evening. 36-30 with 9 minutes left – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Don’t look now, but Lakers are creeping back into this one. And Nikola Jokic just picked up his second foul. – 9:16 PM
Don’t look now, but Lakers are creeping back into this one. And Nikola Jokic just picked up his second foul. – 9:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It’s about time for Jokic to go ahead and score, I feel like. Denver’s staying too perimeter. – 9:16 PM
It’s about time for Jokic to go ahead and score, I feel like. Denver’s staying too perimeter. – 9:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I love Jokic and MPJ being in to start the 2nd while Murray gets a breather. Not as big a fan of back-to-back “throw it to Jeff Green in the short corner” plays but he made one of them work. – 9:14 PM
I love Jokic and MPJ being in to start the 2nd while Murray gets a breather. Not as big a fan of back-to-back “throw it to Jeff Green in the short corner” plays but he made one of them work. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić and MPJ return for start of 2Q.
Bruce
KCP
MPJ
Jeff
Joker – 9:11 PM
Jokić and MPJ return for start of 2Q.
Bruce
KCP
MPJ
Jeff
Joker – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets up a dozen after 12 minutes and Jokic is scoreless…
Jamal Murray has scored 40 points since Nikola Jokic’s last made field goal (end of 3 goal tend) and has made 16 of his last 19 shots overall 🏹🔥 – 9:11 PM
Nuggets up a dozen after 12 minutes and Jokic is scoreless…
Jamal Murray has scored 40 points since Nikola Jokic’s last made field goal (end of 3 goal tend) and has made 16 of his last 19 shots overall 🏹🔥 – 9:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s surprisingly quiet at Crypto for Game 3 of the West Finals. Crowd got into a couple times when LeBron hit two jumpers, but other than that, #Nuggets have succeeded in snatching the wind out of this place. It’s 32-20 after one, and Joker hasn’t even scored yet. – 9:10 PM
It’s surprisingly quiet at Crypto for Game 3 of the West Finals. Crowd got into a couple times when LeBron hit two jumpers, but other than that, #Nuggets have succeeded in snatching the wind out of this place. It’s 32-20 after one, and Joker hasn’t even scored yet. – 9:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Jokic hasn’t scored a basket, assisted on just two others and the Nuggets lead 32-20 after one qtr. – 9:09 PM
Jokic hasn’t scored a basket, assisted on just two others and the Nuggets lead 32-20 after one qtr. – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone adjusting. He’s playing Murray deeper in the first and got Jokic out a couple minutes early. Looks like KCP will stagger with the bench. – 9:08 PM
Malone adjusting. He’s playing Murray deeper in the first and got Jokic out a couple minutes early. Looks like KCP will stagger with the bench. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets change up rotation a bit and take Joker out at 2:20. Usually plays the entire first. – 9:04 PM
Nuggets change up rotation a bit and take Joker out at 2:20. Usually plays the entire first. – 9:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Best part about this start for Denver is Jokic still hasn’t scored. He makes for an incredible second phase – 9:03 PM
Best part about this start for Denver is Jokic still hasn’t scored. He makes for an incredible second phase – 9:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Everyone expected the Lakers to come out and throw the first punch tonight — Michael Malone definitely did. The Nuggets came out as the aggressors though. This doesn’t feel like a desperate Lakers team right now. – 9:02 PM
Everyone expected the Lakers to come out and throw the first punch tonight — Michael Malone definitely did. The Nuggets came out as the aggressors though. This doesn’t feel like a desperate Lakers team right now. – 9:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Last 22 minutes of Nuggets-Lakers (obviously going back to Game 2):
Jamal Murray, 36 points
Nikola Jokic, 0 points
And the Nuggets are still outscoring the Lakers by 20 in that span. – 9:02 PM
Last 22 minutes of Nuggets-Lakers (obviously going back to Game 2):
Jamal Murray, 36 points
Nikola Jokic, 0 points
And the Nuggets are still outscoring the Lakers by 20 in that span. – 9:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are up 26-14 and Jokic has 0 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. – 9:01 PM
Nuggets are up 26-14 and Jokic has 0 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. – 9:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Van Gundy on LA’s lack of transition defense: “Horses trot, winners sprint.”
Jokic, probably: wait, my horses win… – 8:56 PM
Van Gundy on LA’s lack of transition defense: “Horses trot, winners sprint.”
Jokic, probably: wait, my horses win… – 8:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ out-fighting AD for rebounds and Mal being volcanically hot to start the first is great. Jokic has been a decoy and is using his positioning against LA early (willingly standing further out of the paint and trusting guards do some defensive rebounding). Interesting start. – 8:52 PM
MPJ out-fighting AD for rebounds and Mal being volcanically hot to start the first is great. Jokic has been a decoy and is using his positioning against LA early (willingly standing further out of the paint and trusting guards do some defensive rebounding). Interesting start. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A frustrated Anthony Davis thought Jokic fouled him on two different attempts inside, with Denver getting out in transition as a result, and drawing a PF when LeBron tried to take a charge (Gordon FT’s out of the time out).
Nuggets lead 15-9 behind Murray’s 5 for 5 start. – 8:51 PM
A frustrated Anthony Davis thought Jokic fouled him on two different attempts inside, with Denver getting out in transition as a result, and drawing a PF when LeBron tried to take a charge (Gordon FT’s out of the time out).
Nuggets lead 15-9 behind Murray’s 5 for 5 start. – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker probably should have been called for a foul there on the Anthony Davis drive. Crowd not happy about that one.
LeBron picks up his 2nd foul early on. That feels notable. – 8:49 PM
Joker probably should have been called for a foul there on the Anthony Davis drive. Crowd not happy about that one.
LeBron picks up his 2nd foul early on. That feels notable. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blown opportunity. AD with a huge block on Jokic only for the Lakers to commit a turnover in transition – 8:46 PM
Blown opportunity. AD with a huge block on Jokic only for the Lakers to commit a turnover in transition – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nikola Jokic running the floor drew the defense, leaving Jamal Murray wide open for 3.
So even if Michael Porter Jr. jumped and had to change his flight plan in mid air, Murray was so open, he still found him.
#Nuggets #Lakers tied 7-7 early. – 8:45 PM
Nikola Jokic running the floor drew the defense, leaving Jamal Murray wide open for 3.
So even if Michael Porter Jr. jumped and had to change his flight plan in mid air, Murray was so open, he still found him.
#Nuggets #Lakers tied 7-7 early. – 8:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope takes a dribble hand off from Nikola Jokic and hits from 17 feet to open the scoring. – 8:42 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope takes a dribble hand off from Nikola Jokic and hits from 17 feet to open the scoring. – 8:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 3 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:11 PM
Nuggets Game 3 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers C Mo Bamba (left ankle) is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of these Western Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN. Bamba, who’ll have missed nine straight games including tonight, could offer an option for some limited minutes on Nikola Jokic. – 7:35 PM
Lakers C Mo Bamba (left ankle) is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of these Western Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN. Bamba, who’ll have missed nine straight games including tonight, could offer an option for some limited minutes on Nikola Jokic. – 7:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets changed up how they guarded the Lakers and their pick-and-roll defense in Game 2 — Michael Malone says it helped hold Anthony Davis to 4-15 shooting: “Not one player is going to guard Anthony Davis. Nikola did a really good job.” – 7:15 PM
The Nuggets changed up how they guarded the Lakers and their pick-and-roll defense in Game 2 — Michael Malone says it helped hold Anthony Davis to 4-15 shooting: “Not one player is going to guard Anthony Davis. Nikola did a really good job.” – 7:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says that he expects Jamal Murray to see extra attention from the defense tonight following a strong 4th quarter in Game 2.
Says that Jamal will need to make the right reads in Game 3 if they end up showing 2 on the ball, which is something he expects. – 7:10 PM
Michael Malone says that he expects Jamal Murray to see extra attention from the defense tonight following a strong 4th quarter in Game 2.
Says that Jamal will need to make the right reads in Game 3 if they end up showing 2 on the ball, which is something he expects. – 7:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“We have to be really clean tonight and avoid fueling their break.”
Mentions Denver had 17 turnovers for 21 fast break points in Game 2. That’s death on the road. – 7:05 PM
Michael Malone:
“We have to be really clean tonight and avoid fueling their break.”
Mentions Denver had 17 turnovers for 21 fast break points in Game 2. That’s death on the road. – 7:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We understand what we are about to face. This is a ‘must win’ for them,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. – 7:05 PM
“We understand what we are about to face. This is a ‘must win’ for them,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. – 7:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “This is a must-win for them. I expect LeBron and everybody else on that team to come out ultra-aggressive.” – 7:05 PM
Michael Malone pregame: “This is a must-win for them. I expect LeBron and everybody else on that team to come out ultra-aggressive.” – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on LeBron James’ shooting struggles: “I can’t say it’s part of our game plan to tire LeBron out and make him settle for shots. He’s a great player.” – 7:04 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on LeBron James’ shooting struggles: “I can’t say it’s part of our game plan to tire LeBron out and make him settle for shots. He’s a great player.” – 7:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Joker arrives looking to go up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals 🃏👀
🍿 Nuggets-Lakers Game 3
📺 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/2wipq2wE3O – 6:52 PM
The Joker arrives looking to go up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals 🃏👀
🍿 Nuggets-Lakers Game 3
📺 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/2wipq2wE3O – 6:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I wrote about how the Nuggets are tired of the disrespect.
Never watched the top seed in the West? First time seeing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic?
The Nuggets aren’t amused.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nu… – 6:38 PM
I wrote about how the Nuggets are tired of the disrespect.
Never watched the top seed in the West? First time seeing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic?
The Nuggets aren’t amused.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nu… – 6:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is on a triple-double warpath, but don’t dismiss his defense. His effort in Game 2 — and as the series shifts to LA for a pivotal Game 3 — will be spotlighted once again against Anthony Davis.
denverpost.com/2023/05/20/nik… – 2:35 PM
Nikola Jokic is on a triple-double warpath, but don’t dismiss his defense. His effort in Game 2 — and as the series shifts to LA for a pivotal Game 3 — will be spotlighted once again against Anthony Davis.
denverpost.com/2023/05/20/nik… – 2:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Jokic Brothers are traveling to LA for Nuggets-Lakers. Just ran into them at the airport again. – 1:00 PM
The Jokic Brothers are traveling to LA for Nuggets-Lakers. Just ran into them at the airport again. – 1:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We’ve won our last 3 @FDSportsbook playoff boosts — let’s run it back!
I’m feeling another big Joker game tonight. Also think Denver can win or come close. Very hard team to blow out. So…
A CTC Parlay…
Jokic triple double
Nuggets +10.5 (adjusted)
Boosted to +170 pic.twitter.com/nkpHEGzmp0 – 12:00 PM
We’ve won our last 3 @FDSportsbook playoff boosts — let’s run it back!
I’m feeling another big Joker game tonight. Also think Denver can win or come close. Very hard team to blow out. So…
A CTC Parlay…
Jokic triple double
Nuggets +10.5 (adjusted)
Boosted to +170 pic.twitter.com/nkpHEGzmp0 – 12:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
• Reactions from 1/2
• Lakers’ defensive strategy on Joker
• Bruce Brown talks his talk
• The disrespect card
• Game 3 preview
• With guest host @BennettDurando @denverpost
denverpost.com/2023/05/20/nug… – 10:47 AM
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
• Reactions from 1/2
• Lakers’ defensive strategy on Joker
• Bruce Brown talks his talk
• The disrespect card
• Game 3 preview
• With guest host @BennettDurando @denverpost
denverpost.com/2023/05/20/nug… – 10:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the genius of Nikola Jokic, the burden on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Games 3 and 4, staying power of Rob Pelinka’s reshaped roster, Darvin Ham, much more
Spotify: spoti.fi/3MF5H4Z
Apple: apple.co/3OpVydE – 10:05 AM
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin joins The Woj Pod to discuss the genius of Nikola Jokic, the burden on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Games 3 and 4, staying power of Rob Pelinka’s reshaped roster, Darvin Ham, much more
Spotify: spoti.fi/3MF5H4Z
Apple: apple.co/3OpVydE – 10:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Few players can catch fire as quickly as Jamal Murray.
“We all know one thing about Jamal, man: he just has to see one go in,” said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. “That’s all he needs, and after that, he’s shooting into a hula hoop.” basketballnews.com/stories/highly… – 9:36 AM
Few players can catch fire as quickly as Jamal Murray.
“We all know one thing about Jamal, man: he just has to see one go in,” said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. “That’s all he needs, and after that, he’s shooting into a hula hoop.” basketballnews.com/stories/highly… – 9:36 AM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Jamal Murray tonight: 37 PTS 7 REB 6 AST 2 STL 5 3P Joins Jokic as the only Nuggets to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/1SerrYghrs -via Twitter @statmuse / May 20, 2023
Katy Winge: The Jokić brothers and Natalija (Nikola’s wife) just went crazy after Joker hit that three. They’ve been up on their feet for the entire 4th quarter here in LA sitting a few rows behind the Nuggets bench. -via Twitter @katywinge / May 20, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokić’s defense: “He may not be the most athletic defensively…but I do think his anticipation, his hand-eye coordination…allow him to make an impact.” pic.twitter.com/cxJm3AlFWS -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 20, 2023