Mo Bamba expects to return to Lakers for Game 4 or 5

Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers C Mo Bamba (left ankle) is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of these Western Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN. Bamba, who’ll have missed nine straight games including tonight, could offer an option for some limited minutes on Nikola Jokic.
Harrison Faigen: Mo Bamba is still listed as out for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/15mPO78Ju6 -via Twitter @hmfaigen / May 19, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Mo Bamba has rejoined the team in Denver but is listed as out for Game 2 with his left ankle injury. -via Twitter @mcten / May 17, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Jamal Murray is no longer on the injury report with his illnesses. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are once again probable with right foot soreness for the Lakers. Mo Bamba remains out. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / May 17, 2023