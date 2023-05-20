Nets not interested in Mikal Bridges to Portland trade

Alex Schiffer: John and I heard the same thing in Chicago. Those Mikal Bridges/Blazers trade rumors are all talk. Nets aren’t interested.
First story from the combine is up. A year ago, prospects were using Mikal Bridges as a player comp for teams seeking 3-and-D/role player types. This week, players have discussed his breakout and how they can follow his career arc. Plus draft notes…: theathletic.com/4529958/2023/0… – 9:48 AM
Nets spark notes from the NBA Combine:
-Iowa’s Kris Murray is a big Mikal Bridges fan.
-UConn’s Jordan Hawkins met with the Nets today.
-Xavier’s Colby Jones will work out for the Nets in the coming weeks.
More to come. – 2:06 PM
Bridges appreciates how the area and the Nets have valued him so much already. Whatever the negative perception has been on the outside hasn’t been his experience, specifically with the team’s ownership and front office. “Joe Tsai’s a nice guy. His family’s sweet. I love his wife [Clara Wu Tsai]. His kids are really cool. They’re great people, man. They love the city of Brooklyn and they just want to do whatever it takes for the fans. They’re just great. They welcomed me with open arms and it’s been literally ever since,” Bridges said. “Sean Marks is a really good dude. I like ’em a lot. I don’t know, you hear the whole thing about what’s going on in Brooklyn and how people don’t like this and that. But I’m just like, these people are great. They’re great people.” -via hoopherald.com / May 19, 2023
A people person in his own right, Bridges will go out on walks and see families out in the park with their dogs and kids. With the weather getting nicer in mid-May, he’ll be out and about. (If you’ve been on TikTok, you saw him making friends at the OCKY WAY.) So far, so good for Bridges, who plans on reciprocating the love he’s received from Brooklyn by spearheading more victories and success in the future. “It’s cool. I like the city a lot,” Bridges said. -via hoopherald.com / May 19, 2023
One week ago, as a part of NBA Twitter and obviously, a player himself, Mikal Bridges fired off a string of tweets about the NBA All-Defensive Teams and who got snubbed. When asked why he’s so passionate about it, he pleaded that there should be an NBA All-Defensive Third Team as there is for All-NBA. “You know, the highlight, the big thing is scoring, and that’s what kids love… A lot of kids that are watching are not gonna be these types of guys ’cause only a couple of teams have ’em. You’re more likely to be growing up maybe a role player and evolving from there, and defense should be a main thing that should be talked about,” Bridges argued. “So I think they should also have three teams, and that kinda inspires kids to just know that, ‘Okay, I can make it to the league just not having to score 30 points a night.’ And I think to add another team, it’ll just help. But I’m not over here fighting for my life. I just think it could be [beneficial], thinking about how many players could’ve made the All-Defensive Team.” -via hoopherald.com / May 19, 2023