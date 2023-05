Nets not interested in Mikal Bridges to Portland trade

One week ago, as a part of NBA Twitter and obviously, a player himself, Mikal Bridges fired off a string of tweets about the NBA All-Defensive Teams and who got snubbed. When asked why he’s so passionate about it, he pleaded that there should be an NBA All-Defensive Third Team as there is for All-NBA. “You know, the highlight, the big thing is scoring, and that’s what kids love… A lot of kids that are watching are not gonna be these types of guys ’cause only a couple of teams have ’em. You’re more likely to be growing up maybe a role player and evolving from there, and defense should be a main thing that should be talked about,” Bridges argued. “So I think they should also have three teams, and that kinda inspires kids to just know that, ‘Okay, I can make it to the league just not having to score 30 points a night.’ And I think to add another team, it’ll just help. But I’m not over here fighting for my life. I just think it could be [beneficial], thinking about how many players could’ve made the All-Defensive Team.” -via hoopherald.com / May 19, 2023