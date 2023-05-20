Some NBA agents livid at Ja Morant for tarnishing league's image

According to NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Morant’s actions have had a significant impact across the league. Speaking recently on the Basketball Illuminati podcast, MacMahon detailed how sports agents from around the NBA have been aggrieved by Ja’s brash actions: “I’m curious what stance [the players association] might take, I’ve talked to agents of other superstar players and they’re pissed off too,” MacMahon said (h/t NBA on Reddit). “Because this is not just a bad look for Ja Morant. This is not just a bad look for the Memphis Grizzlies. This reflects poorly on the entire league.” “I’m talking to an agent of another superstar and he’s like ‘Man, this really taints the image of the whole league. I’ve got my clients who are doing everything right, who are never sniffing any kind of trouble. Positive members of their community. So on and so forth, but then the perception is going to be ‘Look at this fool who thinks playing with guns on Instagram Live is cool.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Ja Morant released a new statement:
NRA members buy sneakers too – 3:20 PM
Ja Morant released a new statement:
NRA members buy sneakers too – 3:20 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A piece on Ja Morant. Spoke with Gilbert Arenas, et. al about the fallout from yet another video, and what comes next for reputation rehab for @NYTSports:
nytimes.com/2023/05/19/spo… pic.twitter.com/P4xyC3lb6S – 2:22 PM
A piece on Ja Morant. Spoke with Gilbert Arenas, et. al about the fallout from yet another video, and what comes next for reputation rehab for @NYTSports:
nytimes.com/2023/05/19/spo… pic.twitter.com/P4xyC3lb6S – 2:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s pod is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss the lottery results, Ja Morant and Mitch Rob rumors
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 11:30 AM
Today’s pod is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss the lottery results, Ja Morant and Mitch Rob rumors
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 11:30 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant has the ability to cut gun violence in Memphis. Here is the plan: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:43 PM
Ja Morant has the ability to cut gun violence in Memphis. Here is the plan: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Those guys are just, they’re just freaking idiots,” Charles Barkley said Wednesday of the Ja Morant defenders in the media.
They probably aren’t idiots. They are just choosing, for whatever reason, to ignore the obvious.
@DanWetzel ➡️ yhoo.it/3WeJT3n pic.twitter.com/F2RUcL8LNO – 6:02 PM
“Those guys are just, they’re just freaking idiots,” Charles Barkley said Wednesday of the Ja Morant defenders in the media.
They probably aren’t idiots. They are just choosing, for whatever reason, to ignore the obvious.
@DanWetzel ➡️ yhoo.it/3WeJT3n pic.twitter.com/F2RUcL8LNO – 6:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nike’s website and app no longer feature Ja Morant’s signature shoes.
The ‘Hunger Ja 1,’ dropping May 25th is still on SNKRS but not Nike’s app.
(h/t @FOS) pic.twitter.com/QO0EdHHmKd – 12:03 PM
Nike’s website and app no longer feature Ja Morant’s signature shoes.
The ‘Hunger Ja 1,’ dropping May 25th is still on SNKRS but not Nike’s app.
(h/t @FOS) pic.twitter.com/QO0EdHHmKd – 12:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
The Ja Morant PR challenge: How the ace media manipulators at HoS would have handled this latest IG Live mishap houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 1:00 PM
The Ja Morant PR challenge: How the ace media manipulators at HoS would have handled this latest IG Live mishap houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 1:00 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Endless talk about 6-3 Bronny James being a lottery pick. With no clear skill set. In the last 10 drafts. 140 selections. There have been exactly five 6-3 under players selected in the lottery.
Three are generational players. All-Stars.
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant
Trae Young – 10:38 AM
Endless talk about 6-3 Bronny James being a lottery pick. With no clear skill set. In the last 10 drafts. 140 selections. There have been exactly five 6-3 under players selected in the lottery.
Three are generational players. All-Stars.
De’Aaron Fox
Ja Morant
Trae Young – 10:38 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I waded through four elements of the Ja Morant story yesterday. This was before the Adam Silver and Morant statements, but it all still holds.
dailymemphian.com/article/36191/… – 9:43 AM
I waded through four elements of the Ja Morant story yesterday. This was before the Adam Silver and Morant statements, but it all still holds.
dailymemphian.com/article/36191/… – 9:43 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Last night was a reminder that of all the people Ja Morant disappointed showing up on Instagram live flashing a gun, one man matters more than the rest.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:11 AM
COLUMN: Last night was a reminder that of all the people Ja Morant disappointed showing up on Instagram live flashing a gun, one man matters more than the rest.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:11 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
On Ja Morant: apnews.com/article/nba-ja… – 8:21 AM
Wrote some things yesterday …
On Pop and Wemby: apnews.com/article/wemban…
On Panthers coach Paul Maurice: apnews.com/article/nhl-st…
On Jimmy Butler: apnews.com/article/heat-j…
On NBA coach firings: apnews.com/article/nba-co…
On Ja Morant: apnews.com/article/nba-ja… – 8:21 AM
More on this storyline
Gilbert Arenas figured it was an old video. There was no way, he thought, Ja Morant could have done the same thing so soon after his mea culpa. Not with all that was at stake. “Once I realized it was a new one, there was nothing else to say,” Arenas, the former Washington Wizards star, said, adding: “The fact that you keep wanting to do the things you’re doing, then you must want to see how invincible you think you are.” -via New York Times / May 19, 2023
Arenas, 41, can relate to Morant’s turmoil better than almost anyone. In the 2009-10 season, the N.B.A. suspended him for 50 games for bringing guns into his team’s locker room and mocking the situation by making finger gun gestures at a game while the league was still investigating. Arenas, who had made three All-Star teams by then, said he got in trouble in a space where he felt comfortable — perhaps too comfortable. “It’s different for me because I am not getting in trouble in my everyday life,” Arenas said. “I’m getting trouble at my workplace. The invisible cloud that I thought I had was removed.” -via New York Times / May 19, 2023
Arenas said that his situation contrasted with Morant’s because he was more aware that he was a public figure and acted accordingly, such as by not wearing flashy jewelry in public to avoid being robbed. “I understood I am not normal,” Arenas said. Nevertheless, Arenas’s gun incident overshadowed the rest of his N.B.A. career, which lasted only two more seasons, in part because of injuries. He was seen as immature. “I think it affected — I don’t even want to say legacy — my name,” said Arenas, who co-hosts the “No Chill” podcast for Fubo Sports. “It affected it really bad. I said it back then, where the most disappointing part of it all is I did 100 things right. I did one wrong thing and that’s all everyone remembers. That’s what really hurts you the most.” -via New York Times / May 19, 2023