Some NBA agents livid at Ja Morant for tarnishing league's image

According to NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Morant’s actions have had a significant impact across the league. Speaking recently on the Basketball Illuminati podcast, MacMahon detailed how sports agents from around the NBA have been aggrieved by Ja’s brash actions: “I’m curious what stance [the players association] might take, I’ve talked to agents of other superstar players and they’re pissed off too,” MacMahon said (h/t NBA on Reddit). “Because this is not just a bad look for Ja Morant. This is not just a bad look for the Memphis Grizzlies. This reflects poorly on the entire league.” “I’m talking to an agent of another superstar and he’s like ‘Man, this really taints the image of the whole league. I’ve got my clients who are doing everything right, who are never sniffing any kind of trouble. Positive members of their community. So on and so forth, but then the perception is going to be ‘Look at this fool who thinks playing with guns on Instagram Live is cool.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points