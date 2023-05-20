Tony Allen reaching out to Tee Morant 'every day' to offer support to Ja Morant

Tony Allen said he has tried to reach out Ja Morant, and he frequently contacts the two-time all-star’s father Tee Morant. Allen spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies and finished his career as arguably the most decorated defender in franchise history. He also spent time as a development coach for the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. “I reach out to his dad every day,” Allen said. “I tell him, ‘Hey man, I’m in y’all corner. I’m around. I’m here if you need me.’ I been through some of everything of what he’s trying to portray. It can get rough.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Former Grizzlies star Tony Allen says he contacts Tee Morant “every day,” and he has tried to reach out to Ja Morant.
“I been through some of everything of what he’s trying to portray. It can get rough.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:29 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lil Wayne with the worst take ever on Ja Morant. Says his problems are because he’s from a small town. Dude stop talking. pic.twitter.com/oI7RiqM7yT – 6:48 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Ja Morant released a new statement:
NRA members buy sneakers too – 3:20 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A piece on Ja Morant. Spoke with Gilbert Arenas, et. al about the fallout from yet another video, and what comes next for reputation rehab for @NYTSports:
nytimes.com/2023/05/19/spo… pic.twitter.com/P4xyC3lb6S – 2:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s pod is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss the lottery results, Ja Morant and Mitch Rob rumors
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 11:30 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant has the ability to cut gun violence in Memphis. Here is the plan: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Those guys are just, they’re just freaking idiots,” Charles Barkley said Wednesday of the Ja Morant defenders in the media.
They probably aren’t idiots. They are just choosing, for whatever reason, to ignore the obvious.
@DanWetzel ➡️ yhoo.it/3WeJT3n pic.twitter.com/F2RUcL8LNO – 6:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nike’s website and app no longer feature Ja Morant’s signature shoes.
The ‘Hunger Ja 1,’ dropping May 25th is still on SNKRS but not Nike’s app.
(h/t @FOS) pic.twitter.com/QO0EdHHmKd – 12:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We got some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really piss me off.”
Charles Barkley gives his stance on the Ja Morant commentary 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7yWoSZANA – 8:13 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
The Ja Morant PR challenge: How the ace media manipulators at HoS would have handled this latest IG Live mishap houseofstrauss.com/p/the-ja-moran… – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Many of the sports figures and NBA legends who have spoken about Ja Morant’s recent viral gun video haven’t played for the Memphis Grizzlies, but that’s not the case for Tony Allen. The man who became known as “The Grindfather” as an instrumental piece of the “Grit-and-Grind” era used his experience in Memphis and the NBA to share his thoughts on the scrutiny on Morant’s off-court issues. The Grizzlies all-star point guard is suspended from team activities as the NBA investigates a second Instagram Live video where Morant appeared to brandish a gun in a clip streamed from his friend Davante Pack’s account. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 20, 2023
“I’ll definitely tell him the guns are not one of those things you play with,” Allen said while joining Kevin Garnett’s show, KG Certified. “… I just think if he got that fear of holding a gun, he should be in much need of security.” “More so than anything, you got to be properly planning in your movements,” Allen later added. “When you out and about man, and you definitely think you need a gun or you need places to go that you need a gun, you might not need to be going to those places. I say that from experience.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 20, 2023
“A lot of these immature acts comes from being wealthy, being young, not knowing nothing,” Allen said. “He is the highest paid family member, so it’s like he’s the boss. A lot of people just ain’t giving him the right guidance to tell him about himself, that’s all. … I think this summer is going to be a big summer for him to mature up.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / May 20, 2023