James Harden in line for four-year, $200-plus million contract?

James Harden’s disappointing end to the 2022-23 season is apparently not going to hurt his bank account. Brian Windhorst of ESPN said there is “an appetite” around the NBA for Harden landing a four-year contract worth more than $200 million. A non-Sixers team could pay Harden $201.7 million over four years. The Sixers can only offer Harden $210.1 million over four years due to the NBA’s rules governing contracts for players age 38 and older. In that sense, the CBA limits the Sixers’ leverage and sets up Harden to more seriously consider outside suitors than he might otherwise.
Source: Tyler Conway @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New RNH episode w/ @clutchfans:
-NBA lottery reactions
-Who will be available at 4th?
-Trade-up scenarios
-New reporting from Philadelphia on James Harden’s future
-Do the 76ers want Harden back?
-Should the Rockets offer a four-year max?
+ more
rednationhoops.com/p/reacting-to-… – 11:34 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When the lights have been brightest in the final minutes of these playoff games Jimmy Butler has answered the call.
Giannis, Embiid, Harden folded. Tatum and Brown are doing the same thus far in this series.
Butler is the alpha of the East. – 11:19 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Some on Doc Rivers’ staff think Harden was ‘driving force’ behind firing
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report James Harden expected to reunite with Rockets
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Before hiring Ime Udoka on April 25, #HoustonRockets head coaching candidates were asked during the interview process for their opinion on coaching James Harden, according to sources.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m not of the opinion that the Sixers should simply walk away from Harden no matter what. He was very good this year.
But if his heart really is in Houston, as so many rumors have suggested for 6 months, it’s time to get out of the Harden business.
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-jam… – 12:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets expect to reunite with James Harden this summer in free agency, per report
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
James Harden at 33 years old:
25th all-time in points
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Charles Barkley, Carmelo Anthony , Oscar Robertson. Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD -via Twitter @statmuse / May 19, 2023
The belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta “loves” the 76ers point guard. The franchise expects to reunite with him, sources say. Before hiring Ime Udoka on April 25, head coaching candidates were asked for their opinion on coaching Harden during the interview process, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 19, 2023
Houston is positioned to have around $60 million in salary cap space this offseason. That’s great for Harden, who intends to opt out of his $35.6 million deal for next season with the Sixers and become a free agent. Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers. His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, “he’s treated like a god in Houston.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 19, 2023