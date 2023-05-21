Jaylen Brown: We felt like we let our fan base, our organization down

Souichi Terada: Jaylen Brown: “It’s an obvious letdown. We felt like we let our fan base, our organization down. We let ourselves down. It’s collective. We can keep pointing fingers. But in reality, it’s just embarrassing.”
Source: Twitter @SouichiTerada
Source: Twitter @SouichiTerada
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After a dispiriting and demoralizing blowout loss with their season on the line, the Celtics are staring into the abyss heading into Game 4.
“We can point fingers,” Jaylen Brown said. “But, in reality, it’s just embarrassing.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:15 AM
New ESPN story: After a dispiriting and demoralizing blowout loss with their season on the line, the Celtics are staring into the abyss heading into Game 4.
“We can point fingers,” Jaylen Brown said. “But, in reality, it’s just embarrassing.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:15 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown will ultimately decide what happens next with the Celtics coach. His extension talks this summer will create enough leverage that he can basically get first and last word on the matter.
Jaylen Brown will ultimately decide what happens next with the Celtics coach. His extension talks this summer will create enough leverage that he can basically get first and last word on the matter. – 11:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on if the Celtics season has run out of gas: "I don't think so. I would hope not. That's not what I'm about. I'ma fight to the end, so I'm gonna try to get our guys ready for the next game. We come out and we put our best foot forward."
Jaylen Brown on if the Celtics season has run out of gas: “I don’t think so. I would hope not. That’s not what I’m about. I’ma fight to the end, so I’m gonna try to get our guys ready for the next game. We come out and we put our best foot forward.” – 11:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on whether Celtics have run out of gas: "I would hope not. That's not what I'm about. I'm going to fight to the end."
Jaylen Brown on whether Celtics have run out of gas: “I would hope not. That’s not what I’m about. I’m going to fight to the end.” – 11:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: "We didn't match the (Heat's) energy. It was a complete letdown to be frank."
Jaylen Brown: “We didn’t match the (Heat’s) energy. It was a complete letdown to be frank.” – 11:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown has clearly been at a loss for words tonight. Lots of long pauses and "I don't know." He's in a tough spot, of course.
Jaylen Brown has clearly been at a loss for words tonight. Lots of long pauses and “I don’t know.” He’s in a tough spot, of course. – 11:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown was asked about Joe Mazzulla taking the blame postgame: "I think it's a collective effort."
Jaylen Brown was asked about Joe Mazzulla taking the blame postgame: “I think it’s a collective effort.” – 11:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: "They're balling right now. I've gotta give them respect."
Jaylen Brown: “They’re balling right now. I’ve gotta give them respect.” – 11:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown: "I don't even know where to start." Says this was a letdown on every front, and that pointing fingers won't accomplish anything. "It's just embarrassing."
Jaylen Brown: “I don’t even know where to start.” Says this was a letdown on every front, and that pointing fingers won’t accomplish anything. “It’s just embarrassing.” – 11:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is biting his tongue from telling his truth. You can tell he has a lot on his mind. There's some real issues in that locker room. #Celtics #Heat
Jaylen Brown is biting his tongue from telling his truth. You can tell he has a lot on his mind. There’s some real issues in that locker room. #Celtics #Heat – 11:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: "It's an obvious letdown. We felt like we let our fan base, our organization down. We let ourselves down. It's collective. We can keep pointing fingers. But in reality, it's just embarrassing."
Jaylen Brown: “It’s an obvious letdown. We felt like we let our fan base, our organization down. We let ourselves down. It’s collective. We can keep pointing fingers. But in reality, it’s just embarrassing.” – 11:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: "We can point fingers. In reality, it's just embarrassing."
Jaylen Brown: “We can point fingers. In reality, it’s just embarrassing.” – 11:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: We can point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing
Jaylen Brown: We can point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing – 11:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: "I don't even know where to start. Obvious letdown. We let our fanbase and organization down…It was embarrassing."
Jaylen Brown: “I don’t even know where to start. Obvious letdown. We let our fanbase and organization down…It was embarrassing.” – 11:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wouldn’t split up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unless one of them forces the issue.
Literally every other human being associated with that organization is now expendable as far as I’m concerned. – 10:47 PM
I wouldn’t split up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unless one of them forces the issue.
Literally every other human being associated with that organization is now expendable as far as I’m concerned. – 10:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Asked @btoporek for estimates:
-Jaylen Brown could sign roughly a $295m Supermax to stay.
-If he turns that down + bos trades him and he re-signs a 5yr deal next summer that’s ~$256, about $43m less.
If somehow he got traded someplace he didn’t like and left? that’s ~$190m. – 10:40 PM
Asked @btoporek for estimates:
-Jaylen Brown could sign roughly a $295m Supermax to stay.
-If he turns that down + bos trades him and he re-signs a 5yr deal next summer that’s ~$256, about $43m less.
If somehow he got traded someplace he didn’t like and left? that’s ~$190m. – 10:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Gabe Vincent in Game 3: 6-9 on 3s
Jaylen Brown in Games 1-3: 2-20 on 3s
Jayson Tatum in Games 1-3: 5-20 on 3s – 10:35 PM
Gabe Vincent in Game 3: 6-9 on 3s
Jaylen Brown in Games 1-3: 2-20 on 3s
Jayson Tatum in Games 1-3: 5-20 on 3s – 10:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I know y'all are already out there cooking up Jaylen Brown to the Spurs tweets
I know y’all are already out there cooking up Jaylen Brown to the Spurs tweets – 10:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Had a long conversation with @John_Zannis on the #Celtics‘ future as Brown made All-NBA as Boston fell behind 3-2 vs. PHI. Same points stand w/ 0-3 deficit looming here.
You have to decide on Jaylen Brown’s future now, and it’s no longer an easy decision:clnsmedia.com/crucial-jaylen… – 10:26 PM
Had a long conversation with @John_Zannis on the #Celtics‘ future as Brown made All-NBA as Boston fell behind 3-2 vs. PHI. Same points stand w/ 0-3 deficit looming here.
You have to decide on Jaylen Brown’s future now, and it’s no longer an easy decision:clnsmedia.com/crucial-jaylen… – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaylen Brown shots outside the paint in this series…
Game 1: 2/7
Game 2: 3/10
Game 3: 1/8 (so far)
6/25 — 24% on all 3s and midrange FGs through 11 quarters. – 10:21 PM
Jaylen Brown shots outside the paint in this series…
Game 1: 2/7
Game 2: 3/10
Game 3: 1/8 (so far)
6/25 — 24% on all 3s and midrange FGs through 11 quarters. – 10:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2nd and 3rd Qs tonight (3;36 left in 3rd):
11 points, 5-20 FG, 2 assists, 2 turnovers – 10:12 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the 2nd and 3rd Qs tonight (3;36 left in 3rd):
11 points, 5-20 FG, 2 assists, 2 turnovers – 10:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
After being named to an All-NBA team, Jaylen Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million contract extension this summer…

Yikes.
Yikes. – 10:12 PM
After being named to an All-NBA team, Jaylen Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million contract extension this summer…
Yikes. – 10:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is 0/7 from deep tonight. Keeps firing away on plays where he can try to attack and make something happen in the paint.
The only thing that could save the Celtics season is Miami forfeiting. – 10:09 PM
Jaylen Brown is 0/7 from deep tonight. Keeps firing away on plays where he can try to attack and make something happen in the paint.
The only thing that could save the Celtics season is Miami forfeiting. – 10:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: 1 for 10 from 3
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin: 7 for 10 from 3. – 10:07 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: 1 for 10 from 3
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin: 7 for 10 from 3. – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown from 3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals:
Game 1: 1-of-6
Game 2: 1-of-7
First half of Game 3: 0-of-4
The Celtics don’t stand a chance if Brown can’t make shots. – 9:33 PM
Jaylen Brown from 3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals:
Game 1: 1-of-6
Game 2: 1-of-7
First half of Game 3: 0-of-4
The Celtics don’t stand a chance if Brown can’t make shots. – 9:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown went 1-of-6 in second quarter. Ugly period for him and Celtics offense on the whole.
Jaylen Brown went 1-of-6 in second quarter. Ugly period for him and Celtics offense on the whole. – 9:31 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown started 4-6 from the field – he enters halftime 5-13. That 3 right before halftime with 9 seconds left also just can't happen.
Jaylen Brown started 4-6 from the field – he enters halftime 5-13. That 3 right before halftime with 9 seconds left also just can’t happen. – 9:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown taking a contested 3 with 11 seconds left is mind blowing. He is completely shook out there, Tatum keeps driving into triple teams, and the offense has no side-to-side movement. Nobody is screening for the ball and creating movement against the grain of the zone.
Jaylen Brown taking a contested 3 with 11 seconds left is mind blowing. He is completely shook out there, Tatum keeps driving into triple teams, and the offense has no side-to-side movement. Nobody is screening for the ball and creating movement against the grain of the zone. – 9:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is shooting like he only has one contact in tonight. Bricked an open layup and just almost airballed an open 3 on a finally well executed play.
Jaylen Brown is shooting like he only has one contact in tonight. Bricked an open layup and just almost airballed an open 3 on a finally well executed play. – 9:29 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bam put Jaylen Brown in the spin cycle 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/PIM7NQn7JZ – 9:27 PM
Bam put Jaylen Brown in the spin cycle 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/PIM7NQn7JZ – 9:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Heat 30, Celtics 22
Celtics struggled to hit shots (shot 41 percent) and turned the ball over (6 TOs for 9 pts) in the first, while Miami shot 11-for-19 overall and 5-for-10 from 3.
Caleb Martin and Jaylen Brown each have 8. – 9:02 PM
After 1: Heat 30, Celtics 22
Celtics struggled to hit shots (shot 41 percent) and turned the ball over (6 TOs for 9 pts) in the first, while Miami shot 11-for-19 overall and 5-for-10 from 3.
Caleb Martin and Jaylen Brown each have 8. – 9:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quick timeout from Joe Mazzulla with Miami on a 12-4 run to retake the lead. Jaylen Brown is off to a much needed good start for Boston, while the Heat are a quick 4-for-7 from 3-point range.
Quick timeout from Joe Mazzulla with Miami on a 12-4 run to retake the lead. Jaylen Brown is off to a much needed good start for Boston, while the Heat are a quick 4-for-7 from 3-point range. – 8:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The whole Celtics roster is furious at the refs for not giving Jaylen Brown a foul when Max Strus tried to take a charge on him and Brown flew past him.
The whole Celtics roster is furious at the refs for not giving Jaylen Brown a foul when Max Strus tried to take a charge on him and Brown flew past him. – 8:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown's 8 points in the first 6 minutes are already halfway to his Game 2 total. He's been targeting cross matches in transition and going into his shot off the catch. Not ideal shot locations but he's taking them with conviction.
Jaylen Brown’s 8 points in the first 6 minutes are already halfway to his Game 2 total. He’s been targeting cross matches in transition and going into his shot off the catch. Not ideal shot locations but he’s taking them with conviction. – 8:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown's first quarter is already miles ahead of his Game 2 performance.
Jaylen Brown’s first quarter is already miles ahead of his Game 2 performance. – 8:39 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
12-9 Celtics lead early on. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look settled in for the most part. Marcus Smart with a pair of early assists.
12-9 Celtics lead early on. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look settled in for the most part. Marcus Smart with a pair of early assists. – 8:38 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
From Miami, ECF, Game 3: Jaylen Brown is rocking another new sneaker tribute to his Grandmother Dianne Varnado. Jaylen described his grandma as a pillar of the community, a social worker and teacher, a woman of the church who helped kids with college and life advice. He said,… pic.twitter.com/a6Y8I1urSp
From Miami, ECF, Game 3: Jaylen Brown is rocking another new sneaker tribute to his Grandmother Dianne Varnado. Jaylen described his grandma as a pillar of the community, a social worker and teacher, a woman of the church who helped kids with college and life advice. He said,… pic.twitter.com/a6Y8I1urSp – 7:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Only six NBA teams have ever come back down 0-2 in a conference finals. The Celtics will look to become the seventh.
Jaylen Brown on why the more difficult path is also a more compelling one.
On @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 11:30 AM
Only six NBA teams have ever come back down 0-2 in a conference finals. The Celtics will look to become the seventh.
Jaylen Brown on why the more difficult path is also a more compelling one.
On @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 11:30 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Only six NBA teams have ever come back down 0-2 in a series. The Celtics will look to become the seventh.
Jaylen Brown on why the more difficult path is also a more compelling one.
On @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 11:22 AM
Only six NBA teams have ever come back down 0-2 in a series. The Celtics will look to become the seventh.
Jaylen Brown on why the more difficult path is also a more compelling one.
On @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 11:22 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA picks, best bets for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3: Jaylen Brown gets going against Miami
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:53 AM
NBA picks, best bets for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3: Jaylen Brown gets going against Miami
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:53 AM
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “They’re playing well above their means. And they’re balling right now. I’ve gotta give them respect.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 22, 2023
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown: “Give credit to the Miami Heat. We just couldn’t get stops.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 21, 2023
StatMuse: Lowest 3P% by a player with 5+ 3PA per game in a Conference Finals: 15.4 — Jaylen Brown 15.8 — LeBron James Both are happening this year. pic.twitter.com/2Oq9vmlaq4 -via Twitter @statmuse / May 20, 2023