Mo Bamba expected to return for Game 4 against Denver

Chris Haynes: Lakers coach Darvin Ham tells @NBAonTNT he expects center Mo Bamba (ankle) to be available for Game 4 vs. Nuggets on Monday.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Lakers coach Darvin Ham tells @NBAonTNT he expects center Mo Bamba (ankle) to be available for Game 4 vs. Nuggets on Monday. – 4:54 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham tells @NBAonTNT he expects center Mo Bamba (ankle) to be available for Game 4 vs. Nuggets on Monday. – 4:54 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers C Mo Bamba (left ankle) is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of these Western Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN. Bamba, who’ll have missed nine straight games including tonight, could offer an option for some limited minutes on Nikola Jokic. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 20, 2023
Harrison Faigen: Mo Bamba is still listed as out for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/15mPO78Ju6 -via Twitter @hmfaigen / May 19, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Mo Bamba has rejoined the team in Denver but is listed as out for Game 2 with his left ankle injury. -via Twitter @mcten / May 17, 2023