Possibility that Lakers land Kyrie Irving, keep Austin Reaves?

Grant Afeseth: Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast discussing Mavericks’ impending free agent Kyrie Irving as a Lakers target: “It would take a little bit of maneuvering, and Kyrie Irving would probably have to not take the max, or [the Lakers] would have to work on something with Dallas, but they can get there. They can keep Austin Reaves and get Kyrie.”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
As a catchall, there’s a TON of “Can Lakers/Kyrie etc.” and while sure, technically, pathways exist —> from what I can tell he’s going back to Dallas:
bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 5:02 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport NBA Insiders Dish On Kyrie Irving’s Mavs Future, Plus Potential Star Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… – 4:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (2/2): “So that’s enough right there. Every day I walk in the gym & everybody’s happy to be there. You know, seeing one another, hanging out, getting work in.” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (1/2): “So any day that you wake up & you go to a job you love, as I’m sure you all know, you don’t need any extra push or motivation because you’re doing what you love…” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Game 3 loss: “You know, we’ll go watch film tomorrow, and we can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight for another day, and with the group of guys that we’ve got, I know what that answer will be.” – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
47 — Jamal Murray
39 — Michael Porter Jr
38 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/en41e0Bq3x – 1:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Lakers wasted another superb Austin Reaves performance in Game 3. Explaining all of the little things he does on the court.
🔊on: pic.twitter.com/HYVqpGcuQp – 10:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
pic.twitter.com/dIJYf27Fd5 – 9:50 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Woj reveals latest on Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell’s free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/20/2373… via @LakersSBN – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Reaves: We can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight
sportando.basketball/en/austin-reav… – 3:01 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Any money given to D’Angelo Russell that isn’t given to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason would truly be malpractice by the Lakers. – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
LeBron’s buzzer-beating jumper rattles in and out. LA outscored Denver 27-26 in the third. They held Jamal Murray scoreless on 0-5 FGs. AD has 26 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 20 points. LeBron has 16 points and 9 assists. – 10:29 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Excluding players who were pros before the first NBA draft (Mikan, Fulks, etc) Austin Reaves is the first undrafted player with 7 20-pt games in a single postseason. Connie Hawkins and Fred VanVleet both had 6
Obviously Hawkins would have been drafted if not for his ban – 10:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
dying at the farmer’s tan Austin Reaves was rocking in the graphic to show how good he has been – 10:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Some team will (and probably should) throw Austin Reaves a hefty contract offer this summer.
Reaves is taking leaps on the biggest stage, and showing he can fit within many roles on or off-ball. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves makes a 3-pointer to tie the score at, 71-71, with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Reaves has 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting. – 10:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV should be the only Laker players taking 3s tonight – 10:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has 20 points on 9 shots.
6 for 9 FG’s, 2 of 4 3’s, 6 of 6 FT’s, his most recent 3 tying the game at 71.
He also has 6 boards and 4 assists. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Austin Reaves for three and the Lakers have gotten all the way back and tied this at 71-71……5:18 remaining in the third quarter – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That 2nd quarter saw:
– Anthony Davis outrebound Nuggets 6-3 by himself
– Austin Reaves outscored Jamal Murray 15-13
– Lonnie Walker IV made more FTs (2/2) than entire Nuggets team (1/2)
– Lakers outscore Nuggets 20-10 in paint – 9:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal Murray has 30 points on 13-20 FGs — LA held him to 2-7 FGs to end the half. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each have 15 points. LeBron has 9 points and 7 assists. LA might only have 6 playable guys: LeBron, AD, AR, Rui, Dennis and Lonnie. – 9:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 14, trail Nuggets 58-55 at the half. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves both have 15 points, but Jamal Murray has 30 for Denver. – 9:42 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Austin Reaves actually out-scored Jamal Murray that quarter. Jamal with a 30-piece at halftime is pretty crazy though – 9:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves playing as if he will refuse to allow the Lakers to lose this game. – 9:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously not the first person to say it, but there really is some “Ginobili” to Austin Reaves’ game. They both love controlled chaos and improvisation. AK – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Reaves and LeBron James garner the loudest cheers from Lakers faithful. – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura getting love at the Lakers team store. pic.twitter.com/YuPQQGVv27 – 7:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Grant Afseth: Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast says that if Kyrie Irving wants to go to the Lakers, the Mavericks would “probably” have to cooperate: “The Mavericks have more chips on the table. They’re still holding what they invested to get him. … If Kyrie says, ‘Hey, I’m going to the Lakers, and I’ll go the Lakers for X, and you can trade me and get something back,’ I think if the Mavericks’ backs are put up against the wall, [they] would probably have to cooperate.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023
Grant Afseth: Brian Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” that he sees the Lakers falling down 3-0 in the Conference Finals as “increasing the chances” of them making a Kyrie Irving pursuit: “I could just see Kyrie [Irving] ready to come and the feel on like, ‘Look, we just got to the Conference Finals, imagine if we replace Russell with Kyrie?’ The Lakers have fallen for this before. The way this is ending, I think it’s increasing the chance of it happening.” -via Twitter / May 21, 2023
In a league that values 3-and-D wings, the Nets haven’t quite cornered the market, but they certainly head into the summer with a surplus. It’s a good glut to have, but the Nets are almost certain to move at least one of their wings. Dorian Finney-Smith is well aware he could be that one. The veteran forward arrived in Brooklyn along with Spencer Dinwiddie in February in the Kyrie Irving deal. The Post reported the Nets rejected an offer of two first-round draft picks to flip Finney-Smith before the trade deadline. -via New York Post / May 20, 2023
NBA insider Marc Stein recently touched on Reaves’ pending free agency, revealing that while the market for the Arkansas native isn’t clear yet, there will be at least one team that will offer more than what the Lakers want to spend. “Austin Reaves market…not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend,” Stein wrote. “There will be at least one.” -via Lakers Daily / May 20, 2023
Marc Stein: Austin Reaves market … not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend. There will be at least one. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023