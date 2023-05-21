Shaquille O'Neal believes 2011 Celtics could have beaten Big 3 Heat in playoffs: I would have f***** LeBron James and Dwyane Wade up

Shaquille O’Neal had his last run with the 2010-11 Celtics, trying to squeeze a bit more out of the Pierce-Garnett-Allen troika. But injuries limited O’Neal to 36 games, and the C’s lost in five games in the conference semis to Miami — where LeBron James had just taken his talents. “I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals,” Shaq said. “I always say that. I wish Danny (Ainge) didn’t trade Perk (Kendrick Perkins) that year, because, I mean, we were like No. 1 throughout the whole year. “I was just a role player then, but if we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have. That would have been my role. Like, as soon as they come to the hole, touch ’em up.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Duncan Robinson’s playoff revival moves him past Chalmers and on verge of LeBron in Heat record book. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/21/dun… – 5:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in NBA Playoff history with career averages of at least 25 points, 5 assists, a 58.0 TS% (>10 games):
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jamal Murray
Devin Booker
Players in NBA Playoff history with career averages of at least 25 points, 5 assists, a 58.0 TS% (>10 games):
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jamal Murray
Devin Booker
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lonnie Walker IV on LeBron James’ leadership in the past 24 hours pic.twitter.com/3AOGvrSaeH – 4:52 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
(4) Rob has to play more, it’s ludicrous. Big Rob-type guys who live around the rim have killed Miami all year. Joe Mazz put too many playoff mins on Al, he’s wearing down just like LeBron in the other series. Plus the Tatum/Rob high screen is lights out. Plus Rob’s D. MORE ROB. – 2:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
From Friday: Long before Wembanyama was named the next-best prospect since LeBron, Emoni Bates was touted with the same expectations as he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 15 years old.
From Friday: Long before Wembanyama was named the next-best prospect since LeBron, Emoni Bates was touted with the same expectations as he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 15 years old.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron’s message to the team down 3-0 in WCF: “Just got to get one. Just one at a time. Just focus on Game 4, & you know, that’s all you can really think about. … So just get ready for Monday & just got to get one. It’s a one-game series for us. Every game counts, obviously.” – 1:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s playoff revival moves him past Chalmers and on verge of LeBron in Heat record book. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/21/dun… “To be able to do it in the playoffs, as well, is definitely a special thing.” – 1:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
His counting numbers say otherwise, but as hard as it may be to believe or accept, it appears Father Time has finally caught up w/LeBron. The three 4th quarters of this series have been brutal. – 12:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Lakers had only one home loss in the past two months before Saturday, but the Nuggets killed the vibe & sent LA to the brink.
Column: The Lakers had only one home loss in the past two months before Saturday, but the Nuggets killed the vibe & sent LA to the brink.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA playoffs: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray have outperformed LeBron James & Anthony Davis as duos in the series. For @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3MnC1rK pic.twitter.com/ZX7TnWXD8y – 11:04 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has this from @dylanohernandez: Hernández: Lakers appear beyond saving, even by LeBron James latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James explains Lakers’ mindset after falling down 3-0 to Nuggets: ‘One-game series for us’
LeBron James explains Lakers’ mindset after falling down 3-0 to Nuggets: ‘One-game series for us’
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
So @SHAQ was talking about his time with @celtics, says @KingJames & @MiamiHEAT were lucky he was hurt:
“If we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up”
So @SHAQ was talking about his time with @celtics, says @KingJames & @MiamiHEAT were lucky he was hurt:
“If we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James on his mindset after Game 3. pic.twitter.com/6PBTbVtuTL – 8:57 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has made history a bunch of times his his career. Now he’ll try to lead the Lakers to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.
When asked if he believes the Lakers can turn things around, he said:
“I still do.”
LeBron James has made history a bunch of times his his career. Now he’ll try to lead the Lakers to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.
When asked if he believes the Lakers can turn things around, he said:
“I still do.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: We just have to get one
LeBron James: We just have to get one
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nuggets David Thompson soaring in this great shot from the Nov. 18, 1976 Sports Illustrated. That team featured Paul Silas, LeBron’s first NBA coach. Caption: “Denver is fast giving NBA originals plenty of fits.” What’s old is new again. pic.twitter.com/w72Vv660mT – 1:39 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Of course, that’s the only mindset for me.”
“Of course, that’s the only mindset for me.”
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The memory starts to fade with age & LeBron’s vaunted recall appears to be no exception. Said the game was decided when Lakers had back-to-back turnovers & DEN hit consecutive 3s, forcing a Lakers’ timeout. There were no turnovers. DEN 3s sandwiched a missed 3 by Walker. – 12:44 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
This is LeBron’s 53rd playoff series. He has only been swept twice. (Spurs ’07, Warriors ’18) – 12:29 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Wait, LeBron and AD wore the same shirts tonight, just different colors? pic.twitter.com/UKa1VkuULo – 11:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James still believes the Lakers can make history and come back from a 3-0 deficit, something no team in NBA history has ever done in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dLZVkBgcFc – 11:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lowest 3P% by a player with 5+ 3PA per game in a Conference Finals:
15.4 — Jaylen Brown
15.8 — LeBron James
Lowest 3P% by a player with 5+ 3PA per game in a Conference Finals:
15.4 — Jaylen Brown
15.8 — LeBron James
StatMuse @statmuse
Duos in the Western Conference Finals:
Jokic/Murray — LeBron/AD —
186 PTS 157 PTS
66 REB 70 REB
50 AST 39 AST pic.twitter.com/XQp2ESOfvm – 11:09 PM
Jokic/Murray — LeBron/AD —
186 PTS 157 PTS
66 REB 70 REB
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
There should be zero LeBron James slander. Dude is 38. Nuggets are more talented and deeper than the Lakers.
There should be zero LeBron James slander. Dude is 38. Nuggets are more talented and deeper than the Lakers.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
All the old ass Haters watching a 38 year old Lebron James in year 20 about to get eliminated. pic.twitter.com/YFpLRyI5so – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time Lakers lost 3 straight games before this week was the week LeBron broke Kareem’s record… a streak snapped when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley debuted in Golden State. – 11:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 and take a 3-0 series lead. 37 points for Jamal Murray. 24 for Nikola Jokic. Anthony Davis with 28 and 18 rebounds. LeBron James with 23, 12 assists and 7 rebounds….On to Monday night’s Game 4 – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108
Denver wins in convincing fashion to take a 3-0 series lead. They’ve had an answer to everything LA has tried against them. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. AD had 28 and 18. LeBron had 23/7/12.
Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108
Denver wins in convincing fashion to take a 3-0 series lead. They’ve had an answer to everything LA has tried against them. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. AD had 28 and 18. LeBron had 23/7/12.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers lose three games in a row for the first time since Feb. 4-9, fall 119-108 to DEN on Saturday. The Nuggets are one win away from their 1st ever NBA Finals berth. AD 28p 17r 2b; LeBron 23p on 8-of-19 12a 7r; Reaves 23p on 7-of-10 7r 5a; D-Lo 3p on 1-of-8; Rui 13p – 11:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s teams, down 0-3:
— 2007 Cavs vs. Spurs, Finals, lost 4-0
— 2017 Cavs vs. Warriors, Finals, lost 4-1
— 2018 Cavs vs. Warriors, Finals, lost 4-0
LeBron’s teams, down 0-3:
— 2007 Cavs vs. Spurs, Finals, lost 4-0
— 2017 Cavs vs. Warriors, Finals, lost 4-1
— 2018 Cavs vs. Warriors, Finals, lost 4-0
StatMuse @statmuse
The first time LeBron has ever been down 0-3 in one of the first 3 rounds of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/cYUwJ22IUz – 10:59 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
What injury will LeBron reveal through SOURCES tomorrow morning? – 10:58 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Gotta love how JvG lectures viewers about LBJ shooting these 4th qtr 3s just bc he finally made one. … so what’s his % in 3 games taking those shots? – 10:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’d have to assume lebron will be entering the game out of this timeout – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This Nuggets team is just flat out great…….consecutive 3’s by Green and Brown turn a one point deficit into a five point lead…..seven minutes remaining…this run coincides with Ham trying to steal two minutes for LeBron James. It does not go well – 10:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Why does it feel like Jeff Green has been playing longer than LeBron? Lol – 10:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Trying to take a charge from LeBron in the fourth quarter of a must win game is a bad bet. No one on earth is getting that call. – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s best lineup this series is in at the 8:36 mark, with LAL down 91-90.
Schröder, Reaves, Hachimura, LeBron and AD. – 10:36 PM
LAL’s best lineup this series is in at the 8:36 mark, with LAL down 91-90.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets should be pressuring LeBron. He looks exhausted. Don’t let him get rest. – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Missed layups from LeBron and Hachimura on one end, with Denver scoring through traffic on the other, to reclaim the lead at 91-87 early in the 4th Q. – 10:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jennifer Hudson was HYPED after this LeBron three 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MU2v41CdLj – 10:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
🚨 LEBRON HITS A 3 (x2) 🚨
James was 0-13 from long distance in these conference finals before this.
🚨 LEBRON HITS A 3 (x2) 🚨
James was 0-13 from long distance in these conference finals before this.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I don’t know if Davis can come out of this game……or LeBron…both might have to go the distance – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets still holding onto the lead despite Jokic foul trouble and Jamal going scoreless in a full shift 3rd quarter
Nuggets still holding onto the lead despite Jokic foul trouble and Jamal going scoreless in a full shift 3rd quarter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
LeBron’s buzzer-beating jumper rattles in and out. LA outscored Denver 27-26 in the third. They held Jamal Murray scoreless on 0-5 FGs. AD has 26 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 20 points. LeBron has 16 points and 9 assists. – 10:29 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Davis and LeBron headed for another 40-plus minute night. Let’s see how their legs hold up – 10:29 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KCP kept Denver with the lead that quarter. Really good stuff to fight off the Lakers momentum even with LeBron finally making some 3s, and now Denver should get Jokic back to start the 4th. – 10:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
18-16 Lakers in 7:24 since Nikola Jokic exited the game with 4 fouls. Nuggets played well with the smaller front court to maintain the lead. Massive back-to-back 3s by LeBron to keep it close too.
Now, how long does Jokic stay on the bench? – 10:28 PM
18-16 Lakers in 7:24 since Nikola Jokic exited the game with 4 fouls. Nuggets played well with the smaller front court to maintain the lead. Massive back-to-back 3s by LeBron to keep it close too.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind back-to-back 3s from LeBron James, the Lakers are down 84-82 to Nuggets end of third. AD leads Lakers with 26 points, 16 rebounds. – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone tried to get to the end of the 3rd to get Jokic back in and LeBron made him pay for it in the last 60 seconds with those two triples. – 10:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James just made back-to-back 3-pointers, his first made 3-pointers of the Western Conference Finals. – 10:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
After going 0-for-forever, LeBron hits a three. Then another. 83-82, Nuggets – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James makes two consecutive 3s. Tune in to see him become Steph in the 4th. – 10:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James knocks down his first two 3s of the Western Conference finals. He had been 0-for-13 before then. LA is within one. – 10:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA ref Scott Foster bloodied after collision with Lakers’ LeBron James in Game 3 vs. Nuggets
NBA ref Scott Foster bloodied after collision with Lakers’ LeBron James in Game 3 vs. Nuggets
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wow, this might be smallest Nuggies have played in a meaningful game. Brown at 3, Porter at 4, Gordon at 5 against AD and LeBron. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets begin 3Q with Joker on Vando, Gordon on AD, and KCP on LeBron. – 9:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron accidentally ran into Scott Foster 😳 pic.twitter.com/ggWBcRvAls – 9:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron drew blood on Scott Foster after running into him on a fast break 😬 pic.twitter.com/QD7LKPnNDF – 9:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal Murray has 30 points on 13-20 FGs — LA held him to 2-7 FGs to end the half. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each have 15 points. LeBron has 9 points and 7 assists. LA might only have 6 playable guys: LeBron, AD, AR, Rui, Dennis and Lonnie. – 9:43 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s not a coincidence that the Lakers’ late run came with the Reaves/Hachimura/Schroder/AD/LeBron lineup. – 9:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chris Paul is so jealous LeBron’s the one who got to draw blood on Scott Foster. AK – 9:42 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nuggets 32, Lakers 20
Jamal Murray (17 points) is torching the Lakers, no matter who’s defending him or what type of coverage LA is throwing at him. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 5 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. LA’s starting group (-6) isn’t working. – 9:11 PM
Jamal Murray (17 points) is torching the Lakers, no matter who’s defending him or what type of coverage LA is throwing at him. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 5 rebounds. LeBron James has 5 points. LA’s starting group (-6) isn’t working. – 9:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s surprisingly quiet at Crypto for Game 3 of the West Finals. Crowd got into a couple times when LeBron hit two jumpers, but other than that, #Nuggets have succeeded in snatching the wind out of this place. It’s 32-20 after one, and Joker hasn’t even scored yet. – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Feels very intentional that LeBron has only taken two shots so far. – 9:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron almost had his first three of the series 😅 pic.twitter.com/TGYR64s1lE – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron hits a long 2 at the 2:35 mark for his first points of the game – 9:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are ignoring everyone but Reaves, LeBron and AD. They don’t think anyone else on the Lakers can attack off the catch or hit open jumpers with enough frequency to keep up with them. – 8:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A frustrated Anthony Davis thought Jokic fouled him on two different attempts inside, with Denver getting out in transition as a result, and drawing a PF when LeBron tried to take a charge (Gordon FT’s out of the time out).
Nuggets lead 15-9 behind Murray’s 5 for 5 start. – 8:51 PM
A frustrated Anthony Davis thought Jokic fouled him on two different attempts inside, with Denver getting out in transition as a result, and drawing a PF when LeBron tried to take a charge (Gordon FT’s out of the time out).
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker probably should have been called for a foul there on the Anthony Davis drive. Crowd not happy about that one.
LeBron picks up his 2nd foul early on. That feels notable. – 8:49 PM
Joker probably should have been called for a foul there on the Anthony Davis drive. Crowd not happy about that one.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Reaves and LeBron James garner the loudest cheers from Lakers faithful. – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Janis Carr @janiscarr
How is LeBron physically feeling at this point in the playoffs? Darvin Ham said, “He’s good. He’s good to go. He was here early as usual. Talked to him. Great spirits. Feeling alive and ready to go out here and have a hell of a game.” – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ poor 3-point shooting: “It looked like the all-time leading scorer in NBA history taking a shot that was being given to him. The numbers say what they say, but I know he’s capable of making those shots. So I don’t want him to be any less aggressive.” – 7:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “This is a must-win for them. I expect LeBron and everybody else on that team to come out ultra-aggressive.” – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on LeBron James’ shooting struggles: “I can’t say it’s part of our game plan to tire LeBron out and make him settle for shots. He’s a great player.” – 7:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on how LeBron James has been holding up physically: “He’a good to go.” – 6:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is feeling good, feeling alive, great spirits and good to go tonight. – 6:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Victor Wembanyama] is far greater a prospect”.
Richard Jefferson explains why Victor’s size makes him an even bigger prospect than LeBron was in 2003.
“[Victor Wembanyama] is far greater a prospect”.
Richard Jefferson explains why Victor’s size makes him an even bigger prospect than LeBron was in 2003.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Heat’s elite 🔥
Bam passed D-Wade on this list after a big Game 2 performance 😤 pic.twitter.com/zJ6uTXfk6h – 10:27 AM
Bam passed D-Wade on this list after a big Game 2 performance 😤 pic.twitter.com/zJ6uTXfk6h – 10:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Jamal Murray averages 25.1 career PPG in the playoffs. That’s more than
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Charles Barkley
Carmelo Anthony
Oscar Robertson
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/caI5ZYLWSD – 12:49 PM
Orlando attorney John Morgan says Grant Hill would be a great candidate for Florida Democrats, but he doesn’t think the former NBA star is ready to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott just yet. NBC News reported Tuesday that Democratic operatives and donors have been reaching out to both Hill and former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade as possible candidates for the 2024 race against Scott. -via Orlando Sentinel / May 9, 2023
NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill have rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists for some Florida Democrats looking for a strong candidate to run against Sen. Rick Scott in 2024. There have been separate active efforts to get both to consider a foray into state politics, which have not been driven by either the state or national party, according to three sources familiar with the situation. -via NBC / May 8, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham asked about LeBron James’ health: “There no concerns with LeBron James.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 21, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jeff Green: “We have to end it. We can’t give (LeBron) life. Tomorrow, it has to end.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 21, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jamal Murray last night: ✅ 37 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 6 AST Murray is just the third player in NBA history to record at least 30p/5r/5a in each of the first three games of a conference finals, joining Tim Duncan (2003 WCF) and LeBron James (2015 ECF). More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 21, 2023
