Shaquille O'Neal believes 2011 Celtics could have beaten Big 3 Heat in playoffs: I would have f***** LeBron James and Dwyane Wade up

Shaquille O’Neal had his last run with the 2010-11 Celtics, trying to squeeze a bit more out of the Pierce-Garnett-Allen troika. But injuries limited O’Neal to 36 games, and the C’s lost in five games in the conference semis to Miami — where LeBron James had just taken his talents. “I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals,” Shaq said. “I always say that. I wish Danny (Ainge) didn’t trade Perk (Kendrick Perkins) that year, because, I mean, we were like No. 1 throughout the whole year. “I was just a role player then, but if we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have. That would have been my role. Like, as soon as they come to the hole, touch ’em up.” Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com