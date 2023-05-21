Tyler Herro has brace removed from fractured right hand

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spoelstra about Gabe Vincent’s aggression in looking for his shot. Said it’s a big part of the postseason offense, especially with Herro out.
“When’s he’s Nnamdi, he can be special too.” – 11:14 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
What’s wild is the Miami Heat lost 30 ppg from Herro and Vic. And are still putting up point and defending. 2 huge players in the rotation – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man I’m trading Tyler Herro for a first round pick as soon as possible lol – 10:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Do you throw a game to buy time for Herro or can’t risk taking minutes from Gabe Vin? – 10:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 21, 2023 – ECF Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/dEKdoWJ0lm7:59 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per TNT’s @ALaForce, the brace has been removed from Herro’s surgically repaired right hand but he has not been cleared to do any shooting with that hand. – 7:55 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have some big decisions to make this summer, and in this mock trade, one would involve landing Tyler Herro. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…1:00 AM
Tony East @TonyREast
Did the Heat like offer Tyler Herro to the basketball gods as some sort of tribute? This is just an unbelievable run. – 11:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 19, 2023 – ECF Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/j3ITL2o8hA8:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Again Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent opening for Heat. Herro and Oladipo inactive. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, staying stimulated. pic.twitter.com/ZXX6knie4611:22 AM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have some big decisions to make this summer, and in this mock trade, one would involve landing Tyler Herro. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…10:00 PM

Anthony Chiang: No new injuries on Heat injury report for Game 3. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 20, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro doing basketball things! With his left hand. pic.twitter.com/9DETnMQ9zy -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 19, 2023

