Adam Silver: We look forward to seeing Carmelo Anthony in the Hall of Fame

NBA: “Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors. We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame.” – Adam Silver
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After 19 years in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony, the scoring champion from 2013 and a four-time Olympian with three gold medals and a bronze, decided to retire from basketball #StayMe7o
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Carmelo Anthony is a 100% sure-fire, first-ballot lock for the Hall of Fame.
Other stuff is up for debate (his place in the all-time hierarchy etc.), but if you don’t acknowledge that as a fact, you’re lost.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Hoodie Melo will forever be legendary 🙌
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Carmelo on a Hall of Fame career.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me getting into some kind of “Defending Melo’s honor” situation today when Wilson Chandler unfollowed me because of what he took as Melo slander is hilarious to me. – 10:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“The man was born to score.” 🪣
What’s your favorite version of Carmelo Anthony?
(🎥: @NBAHistory)
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
I always felt like I was the exact middle ground on the Carmelo takes. Obviously a unique and incredible player, obviously inefficient around the edges even at his very best. A Hall of Famer, but not a top 50 player, and that’s more than OK. – 10:52 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lots of thoughts on Melo. Was able to spend time with him recently, and will have a longer takeout on him soon. – 10:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In light of @carmeloanthony’s retirement announcement, sharing my @usatodaysports dispatch a few years ago on Melo, Chris Paul & Dwyane Wade and their work on the social justice front. bit.ly/3itgnmv – 10:46 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Hawks legend Carmelo Anthony 😂🙌
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Melo bringing this in the rotation on this Monday pic.twitter.com/7Hdeq2BhZM – 10:45 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals (from @AP) apnews.com/article/db7a43… – 10:36 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
As the Denver Nuggets near a NBA Finals berth and Carmelo Anthony retires, this a reminder that they wouldn’t be here today without him. Nuggets drafted Jamal Murray with the pick they received from the Knicks in the Carmelo trade – a pick swap into the No. 7 slot in 2016. – 10:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Carmelo Anthony retires: 10-time NBA All-Star announces retirement after 19 seasons with Knicks, Nuggets, more
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
In honor of Carmelo Anthony retiring
youtu.be/DmktVBcuH5Q
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Carmelo Anthony was easily one of my favorite players to cover the past two decades. I always enjoyed his refreshing honesty, borderline delusional optimism & readiness to face the music when he failed. I wrote plenty on him but really enjoyed this one.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We have Melo between Paul Pierce and James Worthy in our all-time ranking.
FWIW.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First thing that comes to mind when you think about Carmelo Anthony? – 9:59 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I snapped this pic on Thunder media day in 2017. The whole day was surreal. From “Who, me?” to “Yo P, they say I gotta come off the bench” to Hoodie Melo walking around in an OKC uniform. pic.twitter.com/7W9idGH24T – 9:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Carmelo Anthony officially announces he retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
After an illustrious 19-year career in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony, one of basketball’s greatest scorers, has announced his retirement 🏀 #CarmeloAnthony #NBA #ThankYouMelo”
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Was lucky enough while at @SLAMonline to get to know @carmeloanthony. Helped him write his rookie diary, wrote cover stories about him, and watched him grow from a quiet prep star into a remarkable father, adult and a helluva baller. Congrats on an amazing run #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/GOZCtq0fwu – 9:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Carmelo Anthony, a ten-time All-Star, top-75 player and one of the most accomplished USA Basketball players ever, announces his retirement. – 9:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Melo in 19 seasons:
— 22.5 PPG | 6.2 RPG
— 10x All-Star
— 6x All-NBA
— 1x Scoring Champ
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After 19 NBA seasons, Carmelo Anthony announces he has retired from basketball. A 10-time All-Star, voted on the 75 Greatest Anniversary team and one of the game’s greatest scorers ever. – 9:32 AM
George Karl: Congratulations @Carmelo Anthony 💪🏽 Top 10 scorer in hoops history. Top 10 Denver Nugget. 3x Gold Medal Olympian. Legendary Syracuse Orangeman. Helluva career! -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / May 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Carmelo Anthony has officially called it a career. His resume is loaded 🔥 – 19 seasons in the NBA – 10x NBA All-Star – 28,289 career points (9th all-time) – NBA scoring champion – 6x All-NBA selection – NBA 75th anniversary team – 3x Olympic gold medalist – NCAA Champion pic.twitter.com/BCcMV25CfV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 22, 2023