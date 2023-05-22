Austin Rivers on Austin Reaves: His skill level is not even in the same realm as Jordan Poole

Clutch Points: “[Austin Reaves’] skill level is not the same as Jordan Poole’s, it’s not even in the same realm.” – Austin Rivers chimes in on the Jordan Poole vs. Austin Reaves debate 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔 (via @ringernba) pic.twitter.com/cPNZkBSZm4
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are starting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are going to the bench. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are inserting Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder into the starting lineup. D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt move to the bench.
Lakers’ starters for Game 4:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Rui Hachimura
Anthony Davis – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Down 3-0, Lakers moving D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt off the bench in Game 4 tonight vs. Nuggets. Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Anthony Davis starting. – 7:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis tonight against Denver Nuggets , league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not so fun fact: LeBron is averaging 6.3 3PA. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.7 3PA. Only Austin Reaves (7.7 3PA) is taking more for the Lakers. Collectively, LeBron and D’Lo averaging around 15 percent from behind the arc. That, to put it mildly, is a problem. AK – 4:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who would you rather have on your team in the long term: Austin Reaves or Jordan Poole?
@AustinRivers25 and @paush discuss this and more on the latest #OffGuard. pic.twitter.com/iyHosGe9DZ – 12:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points by a player this Conference Finals:
38 — Jamal Murray
[gap]
22 — Austin Reaves
20 — Vincent, Robinson, LeBron pic.twitter.com/aBSD6IDfBT – 11:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For all the “Austin Reaves is going to get paid” conversations, and Austin Reaves is going to get paid, just a terrific postseason from Gabe Vincent before he reaches free agency. – 10:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Reaves is going to get paid, likely more than Lakers were hoping
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/21/aus… – 6:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (2/2): “So that’s enough right there. Every day I walk in the gym & everybody’s happy to be there. You know, seeing one another, hanging out, getting work in.” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on energy level (1/2): “So any day that you wake up & you go to a job you love, as I’m sure you all know, you don’t need any extra push or motivation because you’re doing what you love…” – 1:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on Game 3 loss: “You know, we’ll go watch film tomorrow, and we can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight for another day, and with the group of guys that we’ve got, I know what that answer will be.” – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers on 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
47 — Jamal Murray
39 — Michael Porter Jr
38 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/en41e0Bq3x – 1:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Lakers wasted another superb Austin Reaves performance in Game 3. Explaining all of the little things he does on the court.
🔊on: pic.twitter.com/HYVqpGcuQp – 10:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“That should be a tech honestly.”
Austin Reaves had jokes after LeBron ran into Scott Foster 😂
pic.twitter.com/dIJYf27Fd5 – 9:50 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Woj reveals latest on Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell’s free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/20/2373… via @LakersSBN – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Reaves: We can either come out Monday and go home or we can fight
sportando.basketball/en/austin-reav… – 3:01 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have scored 81.9% of all Laker points against the Nuggets (276 out of 337). – 11:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers didn’t get enough out of Austin Reaves.
DLo was taking too many touches from him and LeBron James should have deferred much more, like he has in past games to Reaves.
Though Reaves is young he had the matchup advantage and LeBron clearly didn’t have it.
Bad process… – 11:07 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Any money given to D’Angelo Russell that isn’t given to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason would truly be malpractice by the Lakers. – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nuggets 84, Lakers 82
LeBron’s buzzer-beating jumper rattles in and out. LA outscored Denver 27-26 in the third. They held Jamal Murray scoreless on 0-5 FGs. AD has 26 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 20 points. LeBron has 16 points and 9 assists. – 10:29 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Excluding players who were pros before the first NBA draft (Mikan, Fulks, etc) Austin Reaves is the first undrafted player with 7 20-pt games in a single postseason. Connie Hawkins and Fred VanVleet both had 6
Obviously Hawkins would have been drafted if not for his ban – 10:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
dying at the farmer’s tan Austin Reaves was rocking in the graphic to show how good he has been – 10:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How is D’Angelo Russell still in the game? Just taking touches and shots from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. – 10:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Some team will (and probably should) throw Austin Reaves a hefty contract offer this summer.
Reaves is taking leaps on the biggest stage, and showing he can fit within many roles on or off-ball. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer ties the game at 71-71. Nikola Jokic is on the bench with four fouls. LA has a chance to take their first lead since the first half of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves makes a 3-pointer to tie the score at, 71-71, with 5:18 left in the third quarter. Reaves has 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting. – 10:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV should be the only Laker players taking 3s tonight – 10:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has 20 points on 9 shots.
6 for 9 FG’s, 2 of 4 3’s, 6 of 6 FT’s, his most recent 3 tying the game at 71.
He also has 6 boards and 4 assists. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Austin Reaves for three and the Lakers have gotten all the way back and tied this at 71-71……5:18 remaining in the third quarter – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That 2nd quarter saw:
– Anthony Davis outrebound Nuggets 6-3 by himself
– Austin Reaves outscored Jamal Murray 15-13
– Lonnie Walker IV made more FTs (2/2) than entire Nuggets team (1/2)
– Lakers outscore Nuggets 20-10 in paint – 9:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nuggets 58, Lakers 55
Jamal Murray has 30 points on 13-20 FGs — LA held him to 2-7 FGs to end the half. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each have 15 points. LeBron has 9 points and 7 assists. LA might only have 6 playable guys: LeBron, AD, AR, Rui, Dennis and Lonnie. – 9:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 14, trail Nuggets 58-55 at the half. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves both have 15 points, but Jamal Murray has 30 for Denver. – 9:42 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Austin Reaves actually out-scored Jamal Murray that quarter. Jamal with a 30-piece at halftime is pretty crazy though – 9:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
14-4 Lakers run with Rui Hachimura and Dennis Schroder on the court alongside Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. – 9:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves playing as if he will refuse to allow the Lakers to lose this game. – 9:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This group — Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV — has trimmed Denver’s lead from 12 to six. They’ve held their own defensively and are getting downhill and drawing fouls. Timeout Nuggets with 9:00 left in the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously not the first person to say it, but there really is some “Ginobili” to Austin Reaves’ game. They both love controlled chaos and improvisation. AK – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone calls time after an Austin Reaves basket and makes a beeline towards Scott Foster….He’s not happy about that call on Joker….Nuggets lead the Lakers 36-30…..9 minutes remaining in the first half – 9:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Reaves and LeBron James garner the loudest cheers from Lakers faithful. – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lakers Game 3 starters:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters for Game 3 vs. Denver:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
LA is 7-5 in the playoffs with this group. – 8:02 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura getting love at the Lakers team store. pic.twitter.com/YuPQQGVv27 – 7:39 PM
Dane Moore: Mike Conley when asked what about Austin Rivers, who figures to take on a much bigger role tonight in Kyle Anderson’s absence: “He’s perfect for this team… You don’t want to be out there not knowing what a guy is going to give you. We know exactly what Austin is going to do.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 25, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: “They’re a whole different team,” Austin Rivers says of this Nuggets squad. “Jamal’s added a whole new dynamic.” -via Twitter @VBenedetto / April 25, 2023
Michael Singer: Asked Austin Rivers whether he helped w/ scout: “We know where the ball’s going. It goes to him every play! Him or Jamal gonna have the ball, rightfully so. …I don’t think people are talking about how good Jamal looks after tearing ACL. .. He’s an incredible basketball player.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 25, 2023
Connor Letourneau: Asked whether he still views Jordan Poole as a franchise building block, Steve Kerr said, “Absolutely. I called him one of the Foundational Six at the end of last season, and I still believe that.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / May 16, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says there’s “no hiding” that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at the start of the year impacted their season. “There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 16, 2023
“You can’t do anything about it,” he says. “That’s what you have to resort to, that’s what you have to tell yourself, that you can’t do anything about it. Like, what are you going to stress out about it for? This is all from regular people. Most of it is from regular people. Obviously, you have commentators or analysts who will go and say something, but these guys aren’t in the rooms, they’re not in the front office.” -via The Ringer / May 16, 2023
Putting aside the aforementioned 3-0 hole that the Lakers face against Denver in the Western Conference finals — if you can — let’s make this clear: League sources continue to say that L.A. is determined to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 22, 2023
There is frankly no scenario, based on what I know, that Reaves won’t be a Laker next season. Even if a team or two out there does decide to put a higher offer on the table than the maximum four-year, $51 million deal that the Lakers can offer, all indications are that the Lakers will match whatever they must to keep the restricted free agent, who has emerged as L.A.’s top shot-creator not named LeBron James. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 22, 2023
