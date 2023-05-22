Caleb Martin on Celtics: We got the matchup we wanted

Brady Hawk: Caleb Martin asked about coming back from last year: “We got the matchup we wanted. We got to see the team that took us out last year.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin averaging over 19 points a game on 63% shooting in the Eastern Conference Finals is just insane
He’s also done it in a way very far from one dimensional – 1:32 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Caleb Martin about some schematics on the way he has been attacking closeouts
His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/skNAfdtyGu – 12:39 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin on the opportunity to play the Celtics in another Eastern Conference finals.
“We got the matchup we wanted… Nothing like a second crack at it.” pic.twitter.com/GntJ71Kv2S – 11:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin asked about coming back from last year:
“We got the matchup we wanted. We got to see the team that took us out last year.” – 11:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that are +100 or better this playoffs:
— Nuggets player
— Nuggets player
— Nuggets player
— Nuggets player
— Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/gdTcJw9X6K – 10:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Maybe the Celtics will stop helping off of Caleb Martin in Game 4? – 10:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: 1 for 10 from 3
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin: 7 for 10 from 3. – 10:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin in to start the second half. Still haven’t seen Kevin Love since injuring his ankle in the first five minutes. – 9:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening the second half with Caleb Martin playing in Kevin Love’s place. Love hurt his ankle in the first quarter. – 9:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin starting the second half for Love, whose night well may be over. – 9:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Miami has 3 players in double figures at halftime:
Caleb Martin 11 pts
Gabe Vincent 10 pts
Duncan Robinson 10 pts
Role players are feasting as Boston has made a point of sending more bodies at Jimmy. – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Caleb Martin (game-high +18, played last 19:13 of 1st half) outscoring Celtics bench 11-10
Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is only Celtic who hasn’t scored. – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson have 31 points on 12 of 16 shooting right now
The narrative will be “oh they’re undrafted”
Nah they’re hoopers – 9:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Caleb Martin’s contract for this season: $6.8 million
D’Angelo Russell’s contract for this season: $31.4 million – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It gets worse for Boston. An earlier Caleb Martin 2 has been ruled a 3. It’s 46-32 – 9:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Heat just got an extra point on official review of Caleb Martin jumper. Lead is up to 14. – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin made 2 is now changed to a 3. So Heat now up 46-32. – 9:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin have already combined for 20 points on 4-of-5 shooting on threes.
Heat leads 45-32. – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Heat are 7-for-9 to start the second quarter and have opened up a 45-32 lead with 7:20 to go in the first half. Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are a combined 8-for-9 from the field and are the only players on either side in double figures. – 9:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin have combined to score 20 of Miami’s first 45 points. Heat are also 6-12 on 3s.
Really rough start for Boston’s defense. – 9:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent shooting a combined 8-of-9 to open up Game 3. Heat role players destroying the C’s right now. – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics commit six turnovers in 1Q and trail #Heat 30-22. Caleb Martin continues to be the x-factor in this series with 8 pts. Strus 5, Vincent 5, Love 5. Brown 8, Tatum, RWilliams 4. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Heat 30, Celtics 22
Celtics struggled to hit shots (shot 41 percent) and turned the ball over (6 TOs for 9 pts) in the first, while Miami shot 11-for-19 overall and 5-for-10 from 3.
Caleb Martin and Jaylen Brown each have 8. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 30, Celtics 22. Heat shooting 5 of 10 on threes. Caleb Martin with eight points in seven minutes off the bench. Celtics already with six turnovers. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m watching Caleb Martin, and he’s just so under control
Doesn’t rush the shot, even waits for his defender to close-out before comfortably pulling
Bothering on the perimeter
Running the floor
Been so good – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin is now shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range in the playoffs. – 8:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin, best contract in NBA? (Three years, $20.4 million total.) – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Where were you when Caleb Martin emerged into this team’s first option? – 8:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Great example of how well this team plays together and knows where the other is going to be. Caleb Martin saves the ball and by getting it to Jimmy under the basket, then Jimmy turns and passes it to a trailing Max Strus for 3. – 8:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
At some point, Celtics might need to stop helping off Caleb Martin. – 8:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Caleb Martin is the early sub for what looked like a hurt Kevin Love. – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Love is dragging amid this small ball, with Caleb Martin about to enter. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love waived for a sub just three minutes in after missing that last jumper. Caleb Martin is at the table. – 8:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin has to be one of the best value, non-rookie contracts in the NBA. – 12:07 PM
Game 3 was a continuation of the first two games in so many ways: very good Heat 3-point shooting (54 percent/19 of 35), poor Celtics three-point shooting (26 percent/11 for 42), damaging Celtics turnovers (15), exemplary work from Caleb Martin (18 points) and the Heat’s supporting cast, including a huge night Sunday from Gabe Vincent, who scored 29, and Duncan Robinson, who scored 22. -via Miami Herald / May 21, 2023
Brady Hawk: Caleb Martin on what went through his head when he saw the Jimmy Butler-Grant Williams moment: “I knew that was gonna be good for us, knowing Jimmy…We’ll take mad Jimmy any time. You could see it in his eyes he was ready to go after that.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 20, 2023
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Haywood Highsmith all officially available per Heat -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 12, 2023