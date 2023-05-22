Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
🚨 New Words 🚨
Carmelo Anthony is a 100% sure-fire, first-ballot lock for the Hall of Fame.
Other stuff is up for debate (his place in the all-time hierarchy etc.), but if you don’t acknowledge that as a fact, you’re lost.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/carmelo-anth… – 11:07 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Hoodie Melo will forever be legendary 🙌
(h/t @its_whitney) pic.twitter.com/EaWFL7YOVI – 11:04 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Congrats to Carmelo on a Hall of Fame career.
Melo’s time as a member of the OK3 was short but memorable: pic.twitter.com/Q2fl4iNr23 – 10:59 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me getting into some kind of “Defending Melo’s honor” situation today when Wilson Chandler unfollowed me because of what he took as Melo slander is hilarious to me. – 10:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“The man was born to score.” 🪣
What’s your favorite version of Carmelo Anthony?
(🎥: @NBAHistory)
pic.twitter.com/4sP3KfGHZZ – 10:54 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
I always felt like I was the exact middle ground on the Carmelo takes. Obviously a unique and incredible player, obviously inefficient around the edges even at his very best. A Hall of Famer, but not a top 50 player, and that’s more than OK. – 10:52 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lots of thoughts on Melo. Was able to spend time with him recently, and will have a longer takeout on him soon. – 10:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In light of @carmeloanthony’s retirement announcement, sharing my @usatodaysports dispatch a few years ago on Melo, Chris Paul & Dwyane Wade and their work on the social justice front. bit.ly/3itgnmv – 10:46 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Hawks legend Carmelo Anthony 😂🙌
(via @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/LDsXUXle1b – 10:46 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Melo bringing this in the rotation on this Monday pic.twitter.com/7Hdeq2BhZM – 10:45 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals (from @AP) apnews.com/article/db7a43… – 10:36 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
As the Denver Nuggets near a NBA Finals berth and Carmelo Anthony retires, this a reminder that they wouldn’t be here today without him. Nuggets drafted Jamal Murray with the pick they received from the Knicks in the Carmelo trade – a pick swap into the No. 7 slot in 2016. – 10:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Carmelo Anthony retires: 10-time NBA All-Star announces retirement after 19 seasons with Knicks, Nuggets, more
cbssports.com/nba/news/carme… – 10:30 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
In honor of Carmelo Anthony retiring
youtu.be/DmktVBcuH5Q
via @YouTube – 10:21 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Carmelo Anthony was easily one of my favorite players to cover the past two decades. I always enjoyed his refreshing honesty, borderline delusional optimism & readiness to face the music when he failed. I wrote plenty on him but really enjoyed this one.
washingtonpost.com/sports/amid-kn… – 10:20 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We have Melo between Paul Pierce and James Worthy in our all-time ranking.
FWIW.
hoopshype.com/lists/75-great… – 10:11 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First thing that comes to mind when you think about Carmelo Anthony? – 9:59 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I snapped this pic on Thunder media day in 2017. The whole day was surreal. From “Who, me?” to “Yo P, they say I gotta come off the bench” to Hoodie Melo walking around in an OKC uniform. pic.twitter.com/7W9idGH24T – 9:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Carmelo Anthony officially announces he retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons.
instagram.com/p/CsjABm6vla1/ – 9:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
After an illustrious 19-year career in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony, one of basketball’s greatest scorers, has announced his retirement 🏀 #CarmeloAnthony #NBA #ThankYouMelo”
sportando.basketball/en/carmelo-ant… – 9:46 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Was lucky enough while at @SLAMonline to get to know @carmeloanthony. Helped him write his rookie diary, wrote cover stories about him, and watched him grow from a quiet prep star into a remarkable father, adult and a helluva baller. Congrats on an amazing run #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/GOZCtq0fwu – 9:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Only eight players to ever set foot on an basketball court scored more points in the NBA than Carmelo Anthony:
LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan
Dirk Nowitzki
Wilt Chamberlain
Shaquille O’Neal
— end of list — – 9:40 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Carmelo Anthony, a ten-time All-Star, top-75 player and one of the most accomplished USA Basketball players ever, announces his retirement. – 9:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Melo in 19 seasons:
— 22.5 PPG | 6.2 RPG
— 10x All-Star
— 6x All-NBA
— 1x Scoring Champ
Legend. pic.twitter.com/ZUmj8aS7Mj – 9:36 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After 19 NBA seasons, Carmelo Anthony announces he has retired from basketball. A 10-time All-Star, voted on the 75 Greatest Anniversary team and one of the game’s greatest scorers ever. – 9:32 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Carmelo Anthony has officially called it a career. His resume is loaded 🔥 – 19 seasons in the NBA – 10x NBA All-Star – 28,289 career points (9th all-time) – NBA scoring champion – 6x All-NBA selection – NBA 75th anniversary team – 3x Olympic gold medalist – NCAA Champion pic.twitter.com/BCcMV25CfV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 22, 2023
The Chicago Bulls almost signed NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in 2014. Anthony appeared on ESPN’s First Take in 2019 and revealed that he was close to joining Bulls in 2014 before deciding to return to New York. “I was going to Chicago. Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah. I was there, right? I was there. And then I started getting whispers behind the scenes. ‘Yo, look, this person ain’t gonna be there. It ain’t really right. This and that.’ And it was all of that started to come up in the midst of my decision-making. I wasn’t going to let anything cloud that,” Anthony revealed. “I met with New York (Knicks) last. Like, I think it was the last team I met with because I knew that I was ready to move on from that situation because of what I was dealing with and going through in New York.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 20, 2023