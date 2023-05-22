Dallas a likely destination for Deandre Ayton?

More than one NBA source said they expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Dončić and Ayton share an agent (Bill Duffy of WME Sports) and are said to have a good relationship. “The Suns need depth. I can see them getting Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale [McGee] back, Josh Green and No. 10,” another source said. “Phoenix would probably flip the pick to another team for depth, or maybe it’d be a big multi-team deal.”
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I find Deandre Ayton intriguing. Inconsistent, but only 24.
However, I don’t find him No. 3 pick-level intriguing.
If he were coming out in this draft with all we now know about him, would he go top three? Doubtful. So why then would the Blazers trade No. 3 and stuff for him? pic.twitter.com/AANYF6ie7M – 2:55 PM
The Mavericks’ trade interest in Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, league sources maintain, has been overstated to this point. While Ayton does have some fans in the organization, there are likewise questions about the former No. 1 overall pick’s ability to live up to the $102-plus million left on Ayton’s contract over the next three seasons. I don’t get any sense at this juncture that Ayton is Dallas’ top trade target. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 20, 2023
Marc Stein: The Ayton market is not exactly robust right now. But, again, it’s May 19. I think there will be more interest in him than the pessimism in circulation reflects. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
Zach Lowe: “There’s a lot of people in that organization that are tired of DeAndre. You can see it in the game, you don’t even have to be at the game to see the body language, the eye rolling, the ‘what the what is this guy doing?’ I do think there’s going to be a tendency to pile on Ayton and say that’s his fault, he’s immature, he wants to be a certain type of player-” -via YouTube / May 16, 2023