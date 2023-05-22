Darvin Ham on adjustments: 'Sometimes the greatest adjustment is just to play better'

But when the latest question about possible adjustments came his way, with Ham surely aware of how he has been heavily criticized for continuing to start struggling Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in all three games of this series, his answer spoke volumes about what is likely to come in Game 4 on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. “Sometimes the greatest adjustment is just to play better,” Ham said. “Play harder. Play better. Sometimes that’s the most key adjustment. It’s funny, (how) it’s almost becoming cliché. (People say), ‘What’s your adjustments, adjustments, adjustments?’ Sometimes you go in there, and you take a long, hard look at the film to clean up what you need to clean up, and you try to do what you’re doing better. You know, there’s a difference between strategy and individual performance. Sometimes you can have the right strategy but poor individual performance. You have to be able to navigate through all of that, and recognize and pinpoint what exactly is causing us to fall short. And once you do that, reveal it to the team in simple form, and you go out and execute.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham says Lakers are more disappointed than discouraged despite 3-0 deficit: Said “spirits were high,” ahead of Game 4 preparations. – 6:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darvin Ham said that the Lakers film session today wasn’t down or discouraged at all.
“The positivity was at an all-time high.” – 6:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he will look to maximize L.A.’s most successful lineups tonight, in what is the first time they’ve faced elimination this postseason. – 6:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darvin Ham discusses Denver’s elite shotmaking, which is coming from their role players as much as their stars. pic.twitter.com/zQyovhOVGL – 6:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he won’t reveal his starting lineup for Game 4. But Darvin said, “you want to have your main guys play the lion’s share of the minutes.” – 6:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell dilemma, how Darvin Ham sees it heading into Game 4 of these one-sided West Finals, and the discussion between them after practice that didn’t seem to signal change, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4539965/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
No NBA team has ever overcome an 0-3 series deficit. Darvin Ham on why the Lakers believe they can do so vs the Nuggets: “We didn’t come this far to start disbelieving now.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/45mGFin pic.twitter.com/G7XQDuE3Ny – 11:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn: Darvin Ham says that the Lakers will explore every lineup option with the team in a desperate situation. “If we need to push those buttons, we certainly will.” pic.twitter.com/WCIlo0Daa6 -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 22, 2023
Harrison Wind: Darvin Ham pregame: “Spirits are high. Positivity is at an all-time high. We’ve performed before when we’ve had our backs against the wall.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 22, 2023