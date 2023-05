Darvin Ham on adjustments: 'Sometimes the greatest adjustment is just to play better'

But when the latest question about possible adjustments came his way, with Ham surely aware of how he has been heavily criticized for continuing to start struggling Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in all three games of this series, his answer spoke volumes about what is likely to come in Game 4 on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. “Sometimes the greatest adjustment is just to play better,” Ham said. “Play harder. Play better. Sometimes that’s the most key adjustment. It’s funny, (how) it’s almost becoming cliché. (People say), ‘What’s your adjustments, adjustments, adjustments?’ Sometimes you go in there, and you take a long, hard look at the film to clean up what you need to clean up, and you try to do what you’re doing better. You know, there’s a difference between strategy and individual performance. Sometimes you can have the right strategy but poor individual performance. You have to be able to navigate through all of that, and recognize and pinpoint what exactly is causing us to fall short. And once you do that, reveal it to the team in simple form, and you go out and execute.”Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic