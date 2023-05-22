Jalen Green on James Harden potentially joining Houston: It could help and hurt at the same time

David Hardisty: Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.”
Source: Twitter @clutchfans
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green on the Harden/Houston rumors:
“It could go both ways. It could help or it could hurt. Like you said. I haven’t really talked to him about [the rumors].”
“I think it can play both ways. … It can help and hurt at the same time.”
Jalen Green on the prospect of James Harden returning to the Rockets.
Jalen Green on James Harden possibly returning to Houston: “I think it could play both ways. It could help and hurt at the same time. I haven’t really talked to (James) too much about the rumors.” – 1:49 PM
Jalen Green said if he had decided to go to college, he was going to go to Auburn. @jabarismithjr – 1:10 PM
Jalen Green says he’s working on his “slowdown bag” with a trainer, the art of slowing down, changing directions, etc. “I need to work on my reads, so that’s going to help.” – 1:05 PM
Jalen Green said as a rookie, he tried everything in the book to get his number 4 from Danuel House, including offering money. – 1:04 PM
The James Harden to Houston rumors are getting louder and louder. I wrote about how Philly can pick up the pieces if he leaves. I found four viable paths:
1. Try to trade Maxey+Harris for a star?
2. 2023 cap space?
3. 2024 cap space?
4. Process 2.0!
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:31 PM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Houston Rockets
Houston will have $60M+ in cap space, a large chunk of which could be dedicated to James Harden. I take a deep dive at their possibilities + get cap nerdy about KJ Martin’s options for this summer.
hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:22 PM
76ers have four viable roster-building paths if James Harden leaves, from another big trade to Process 2.0
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here.
-Celtics no show Game 3, Heat take 3-0 lead. WTF?
-Draft stuff! Charlotte at 2, Portland at 3, Orlando at 6/11. Any idea on plans?
-A full accounting of the James Harden-Houston rumors, and our takeaways
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… pic.twitter.com/HWPstEwMzA – 9:58 AM
As free agency approaches, I tackle the $200 million question concerning James Harden #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/22/sho… via @SixersWire – 9:45 AM
Embiid & NYK
Baby steps for Phillies
James Harden same some nerve
The ‘what if’ of Eric Lindros
Bad gas
Okay, going to try to parse through all of these James Harden-Houston reports now.
youtube.com/live/BE-Bbp0-U… – 12:08 AM
Morey feeling better and better about his pitch to ownership to please max Harden with Boston down bad ? – 9:58 PM
Four biggest questions facing 76ers this offseason: Will James Harden be back? Who replaces Doc Rivers?
The Rockets are heading into the offseason with 13 players under contract, including their two first-round picks and two players on non-guaranteed contracts. They are projected with $62.3 million in cap space after getting the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft and could get to $64.2 million if they waive the non-guaranteed salary of Daishen Nix. That is more cap space than they may need considering that amount is $17.3 million more than the highest maximum salary slot. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
The Rockets are eligible to sign James Harden this summer for up to four years, projected at $201.7 million. That is only $8.4 million less than the maximum amount the Sixers can re-sign him to, so there is no significant financial disadvantage if he leaves them. Houston would still have a lot of spending power left after presumably signing Harden, including $15.5-$17.2 million in cap space as well as the $7.7 million room mid-level exception. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
If they don’t sign Harden, they would presumably pursue some of the other top free agents on the market including Khris Middleton, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Draymond Green. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
David Hardisty: Jalen Green said he called Ime Udoka after he was hired to say: “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win this year.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023
David Hardisty: Jalen Green said he didn’t think the #Rockets would get the #4 pick, but he likes Amen Thompson. “I wouldn’t mind the Thompson twin. He’s solid. I wouldn’t mind that at all.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023
David Hardisty: Jalen Green said he thought he was going to go to Detroit with the #1 pick. “I went to Detroit and I killed the workout… They were all confused. I had them scrambling.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / May 22, 2023